Pacers 73, Thunder 100: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (23-22) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-23) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Indiana Pacers 73, Oklahoma City Thunder 100 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 100, Pacers 73
SGA – 23 points, 6 assists
Dort – 22 points
Giddey – 12 points, 9 assists
Mathurin – 13 points
Nembhard – 13 points, 6 assists – 9:51 PM
End of 3Q: Thunder 100, Pacers 73
SGA – 23 points, 6 assists
Dort – 22 points
Giddey – 12 points, 9 assists
Mathurin – 13 points
Nembhard – 13 points, 6 assists – 9:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams could not quite corral it, but that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander head fake dump off can be really lethal around the rim. – 9:41 PM
Jaylin Williams could not quite corral it, but that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander head fake dump off can be really lethal around the rim. – 9:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Quick ball movement for a quick three 💦
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/PlSF2sq9SB – 9:40 PM
Quick ball movement for a quick three 💦
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/PlSF2sq9SB – 9:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A lot of unhappy Pacers. As OKC’s lead grows to 19 again, Carlisle uses a timeout. Turner comes to the bench and kicks a chair. Not much going well for them tonight.
They badly miss Haliburton as the connector. – 9:38 PM
A lot of unhappy Pacers. As OKC’s lead grows to 19 again, Carlisle uses a timeout. Turner comes to the bench and kicks a chair. Not much going well for them tonight.
They badly miss Haliburton as the connector. – 9:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Two beautiful Kenrich Williams possessions. Hit a mid-range at the nail, then followed his own missed 3 to grab the long rebound and finish at the rim. He is shooting a career-best at the rim and in the mid-range and still out-hustling everyone. Kenny Hustle. Your dad’s favorite. – 9:37 PM
Two beautiful Kenrich Williams possessions. Hit a mid-range at the nail, then followed his own missed 3 to grab the long rebound and finish at the rim. He is shooting a career-best at the rim and in the mid-range and still out-hustling everyone. Kenny Hustle. Your dad’s favorite. – 9:37 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
The rhythm and chemistry OKC is playing with is something else to watch. The ball is absolutely zooming around. – 9:36 PM
The rhythm and chemistry OKC is playing with is something else to watch. The ball is absolutely zooming around. – 9:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams triple double watch?
Kenny Hustle has 10 points, 5 rebounds and a career high-tying 9 assists. – 9:35 PM
Kenrich Williams triple double watch?
Kenny Hustle has 10 points, 5 rebounds and a career high-tying 9 assists. – 9:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort just blocked Bennedit Mathurin. That had to feel good for those two who go way back. Making it in the NBA, what a dream – 9:35 PM
Lu Dort just blocked Bennedit Mathurin. That had to feel good for those two who go way back. Making it in the NBA, what a dream – 9:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
😳😳😳
@Aaron Nesmith jams it with authority! pic.twitter.com/5x2ZDT1fMB – 9:35 PM
😳😳😳
@Aaron Nesmith jams it with authority! pic.twitter.com/5x2ZDT1fMB – 9:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey had Shai on his radar! 👀 pic.twitter.com/wfh9vMctXw – 9:32 PM
Giddey had Shai on his radar! 👀 pic.twitter.com/wfh9vMctXw – 9:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner has 6⃣ blocks and counting.😤 pic.twitter.com/eQu5qOdmM9 – 9:28 PM
Myles Turner has 6⃣ blocks and counting.😤 pic.twitter.com/eQu5qOdmM9 – 9:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Incredible patience by Josh Giddey to dribble out that rebound then give a perfect pass to a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for an easy rim look. – 9:26 PM
Incredible patience by Josh Giddey to dribble out that rebound then give a perfect pass to a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for an easy rim look. – 9:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has an incredible 19 assists on 20 made baskets at the half.
Leading the way: Kenrich Williams with 8 assists.
Kenny Hustle’s career high is 9 assists. – 9:15 PM
OKC has an incredible 19 assists on 20 made baskets at the half.
Leading the way: Kenrich Williams with 8 assists.
Kenny Hustle’s career high is 9 assists. – 9:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort had a half:
17 points
3-5 from 3
Lu keeps the momentum after a 22 point and 5-7 from 3 performance against the Nets. – 9:10 PM
Lu Dort had a half:
17 points
3-5 from 3
Lu keeps the momentum after a 22 point and 5-7 from 3 performance against the Nets. – 9:10 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Really solid final four minutes to close the half for OKC. Pacers were making a push, and also completely selling out to defend SGA, but other players made plays (Dort, Joe, Kenrich Williams) to get the lead back to 14 at the break. – 9:10 PM
Really solid final four minutes to close the half for OKC. Pacers were making a push, and also completely selling out to defend SGA, but other players made plays (Dort, Joe, Kenrich Williams) to get the lead back to 14 at the break. – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Turnovers (15) and details the story of the first half.
After starting the game down 17-1, the Pacers trail OKC at half 58-44. Dort has 17, SGA and Joe both with 12.
Now… how will this group respond? – 9:09 PM
Turnovers (15) and details the story of the first half.
After starting the game down 17-1, the Pacers trail OKC at half 58-44. Dort has 17, SGA and Joe both with 12.
Now… how will this group respond? – 9:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
How you breakdown a zone!
Work is the way.
Vote Thunder: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/gls4qJWTgN – 9:09 PM
How you breakdown a zone!
Work is the way.
Vote Thunder: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/gls4qJWTgN – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 58, Pacers 44
SGA – 12 points
Dort – 17 points
Joe – 12 points
Mathurin – 8 points
Nembhard – 8 points – 9:09 PM
HALF: Thunder 58, Pacers 44
SGA – 12 points
Dort – 17 points
Joe – 12 points
Mathurin – 8 points
Nembhard – 8 points – 9:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
knockdown three from Bennedict Mathurin.🎯 pic.twitter.com/O7RwaBinTA – 9:08 PM
knockdown three from Bennedict Mathurin.🎯 pic.twitter.com/O7RwaBinTA – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort has looked really good tonight. Continued his improving decision making at the rim, 3 triples, couple dunks, drawn offensive foul, incredible defensive profile on these switches guarding everyone on the floor. 17 points in the first half. – 9:07 PM
Lu Dort has looked really good tonight. Continued his improving decision making at the rim, 3 triples, couple dunks, drawn offensive foul, incredible defensive profile on these switches guarding everyone on the floor. 17 points in the first half. – 9:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Honestly, the most impressive thing about the game so far is that Buddy Hield has taken just 2 3’s in 11 mins – 9:07 PM
Honestly, the most impressive thing about the game so far is that Buddy Hield has taken just 2 3’s in 11 mins – 9:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe just nailed a movement three, Lu Dort just drew his gamely offensive foul, OKC is up 53-44. – 9:04 PM
Isaiah Joe just nailed a movement three, Lu Dort just drew his gamely offensive foul, OKC is up 53-44. – 9:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
another one!🗣️
@Myles Turner from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/6O9LSTqguN – 9:00 PM
another one!🗣️
@Myles Turner from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/6O9LSTqguN – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking a catch and shoot three in transition is really a fun idea. Did not fall, but Joe gets it to go in that same poss. OKC leads 50-41. – 8:59 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking a catch and shoot three in transition is really a fun idea. Did not fall, but Joe gets it to go in that same poss. OKC leads 50-41. – 8:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A quarter & a half in and Rick Carlisle has played 11 guys.
Jalen Smith, who has started in 65% of games, is not one of them. – 8:59 PM
A quarter & a half in and Rick Carlisle has played 11 guys.
Jalen Smith, who has started in 65% of games, is not one of them. – 8:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T R I P L E.
Oshae Brissett gets it going in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/sZzKZ3mqWQ – 8:57 PM
T R I P L E.
Oshae Brissett gets it going in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/sZzKZ3mqWQ – 8:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is only up five now, at the 6 minute mark of the second. It has been all Pacers, really since about the two minute mark at the end of the first. – 8:54 PM
OKC is only up five now, at the 6 minute mark of the second. It has been all Pacers, really since about the two minute mark at the end of the first. – 8:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard takes it strong to the hoop.💪 pic.twitter.com/Hiaml5gkLY – 8:53 PM
Andrew Nembhard takes it strong to the hoop.💪 pic.twitter.com/Hiaml5gkLY – 8:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are playing usual lineups and in a 2-3 zone, but it’s working. They’ve cut it to nine.
The thing I like most — the most vocal Pacers are the three oldest: James Johnson, McConnell and Hield. – 8:49 PM
Pacers are playing usual lineups and in a 2-3 zone, but it’s working. They’ve cut it to nine.
The thing I like most — the most vocal Pacers are the three oldest: James Johnson, McConnell and Hield. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has turned the ball over four times in the 2nd quarter at the 8 minute mark of the frame. Mark Daigneault called a much needed timeout. Lead cut down, OKC is up 36-27. – 8:48 PM
OKC has turned the ball over four times in the 2nd quarter at the 8 minute mark of the frame. Mark Daigneault called a much needed timeout. Lead cut down, OKC is up 36-27. – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
👌👌👌
Bennedict Mathurin knocks it down from deep! pic.twitter.com/hnObU9JXIp – 8:48 PM
👌👌👌
Bennedict Mathurin knocks it down from deep! pic.twitter.com/hnObU9JXIp – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pacers have turned up the intensity and OKC is playing a bit sloppy to start the second including a shot clock violation offensively, let’s see if the young Thunder team can settle back in. – 8:46 PM
Pacers have turned up the intensity and OKC is playing a bit sloppy to start the second including a shot clock violation offensively, let’s see if the young Thunder team can settle back in. – 8:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
10 points
2 assists
2 steals
3 shots – 8:44 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
10 points
2 assists
2 steals
3 shots – 8:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is Norman Powell’s first start since the miniseries in Oklahoma City. – 8:42 PM
Tonight is Norman Powell’s first start since the miniseries in Oklahoma City. – 8:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 36, Pacers 20
SGA – 10 points
Dort – 7 points
Joe – 6 points
Giddey – 4 points, 3 assists
Jackson – 5 points
Nesmith – 4 points – 8:40 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 36, Pacers 20
SGA – 10 points
Dort – 7 points
Joe – 6 points
Giddey – 4 points, 3 assists
Jackson – 5 points
Nesmith – 4 points – 8:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley comes in and gets a great shot contest, leaks out on the break and Isaiah Jackson has to foul him to disrupt the break away. Baze went 1-for-2 at the line, but a great seven second close out to the frame. OKC up 36-20 heading into the second. – 8:39 PM
Darius Bazley comes in and gets a great shot contest, leaks out on the break and Isaiah Jackson has to foul him to disrupt the break away. Baze went 1-for-2 at the line, but a great seven second close out to the frame. OKC up 36-20 heading into the second. – 8:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Seven free throw attempts for SGA in the first quarter against Indiana. Has become Harden-esque with his ability to draw contact. – 8:39 PM
Seven free throw attempts for SGA in the first quarter against Indiana. Has become Harden-esque with his ability to draw contact. – 8:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zai connects on another from downtown! 👌 pic.twitter.com/58HcCIB9LD – 8:37 PM
Zai connects on another from downtown! 👌 pic.twitter.com/58HcCIB9LD – 8:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield finds Isaiah Jackson for the slam! pic.twitter.com/Pjk3wHjqj7 – 8:35 PM
Buddy Hield finds Isaiah Jackson for the slam! pic.twitter.com/Pjk3wHjqj7 – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Yes, I am drinking coffee. Yes, I am taking credit. Plz credit Locked on Thunder with six points. – 8:33 PM
Yes, I am drinking coffee. Yes, I am taking credit. Plz credit Locked on Thunder with six points. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
So many instances tonight of long rebounds, loose balls, where the Thunder are just TAKING it away from the Pacers. out working, out hustling, out efforting, out scrapping. Valuable loose change as Cage calls it. – 8:31 PM
So many instances tonight of long rebounds, loose balls, where the Thunder are just TAKING it away from the Pacers. out working, out hustling, out efforting, out scrapping. Valuable loose change as Cage calls it. – 8:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams dribble in kick out to Isaiah Joe for three was awesome. I love this lineup Mark Daigneault is rolling with:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Isaiah Joe
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 8:30 PM
Jalen Williams dribble in kick out to Isaiah Joe for three was awesome. I love this lineup Mark Daigneault is rolling with:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Isaiah Joe
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Extra effort, on the extra pass 😤 pic.twitter.com/3r8XNYEaNS – 8:28 PM
Extra effort, on the extra pass 😤 pic.twitter.com/3r8XNYEaNS – 8:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
triple from Buddy Hield gets us started off tonight.👌
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/VesxvSQtwa pic.twitter.com/zPyQRkhhR2 – 8:28 PM
triple from Buddy Hield gets us started off tonight.👌
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/VesxvSQtwa pic.twitter.com/zPyQRkhhR2 – 8:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams just nailed a three and yelled to the crowd to hype them up. Great pass by Giddey set it up. Mark Daigneault and Jaylin Williams told me about his offensive force progression pregame. – 8:27 PM
Jaylin Williams just nailed a three and yelled to the crowd to hype them up. Great pass by Giddey set it up. Mark Daigneault and Jaylin Williams told me about his offensive force progression pregame. – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was a heart spotting fast break by Kenrich Williams and Josh Giddey. 5th grade coaches are going to put that on film for years to come. – 8:24 PM
That was a heart spotting fast break by Kenrich Williams and Josh Giddey. 5th grade coaches are going to put that on film for years to come. – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lord, this Thunder team is fun. Their STAR just played great defense on a back door cut to get in the passing lanes and gets a steal, getting out and running setting up their lottery pick Jalen Williams. This is fun. Next poss. Ball movement leads to a Lu Dort 3. – 8:20 PM
Lord, this Thunder team is fun. Their STAR just played great defense on a back door cut to get in the passing lanes and gets a steal, getting out and running setting up their lottery pick Jalen Williams. This is fun. Next poss. Ball movement leads to a Lu Dort 3. – 8:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
No slowing Shai down! 😳
The next era of the Thunder story.
Vote Shai: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/r9oiP64vBV – 8:20 PM
No slowing Shai down! 😳
The next era of the Thunder story.
Vote Shai: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/r9oiP64vBV – 8:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder up 17-1 following a Kenrich 3
Pacers call another timeout with 8:32 left in 1Q – 8:20 PM
Thunder up 17-1 following a Kenrich 3
Pacers call another timeout with 8:32 left in 1Q – 8:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just an awful start by the Pacers. 0 for 4 FGs and three turnovers.
Thunder are 6 for 6 with a 17-1 lead. SGA with a quick 7. – 8:20 PM
Just an awful start by the Pacers. 0 for 4 FGs and three turnovers.
Thunder are 6 for 6 with a 17-1 lead. SGA with a quick 7. – 8:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder off to a 10-1 lead
Pacers take timeout at 9:39 in 1Q – 8:16 PM
Thunder off to a 10-1 lead
Pacers take timeout at 9:39 in 1Q – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of those games. Looks so good tonight, and this team looks like they are really feeling it in a good way. 10-1 run to start, FT from SGA coming, timeout Rick and the Pacers. – 8:16 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of those games. Looks so good tonight, and this team looks like they are really feeling it in a good way. 10-1 run to start, FT from SGA coming, timeout Rick and the Pacers. – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a nasty mid-range jumper which is routine for him. – 8:12 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a nasty mid-range jumper which is routine for him. – 8:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What the Thunder return home to following a 3-1 road trip and forcing their way into the Play-In conversation pic.twitter.com/38D62uttP2 – 8:02 PM
What the Thunder return home to following a 3-1 road trip and forcing their way into the Play-In conversation pic.twitter.com/38D62uttP2 – 8:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting line!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/khpx8QJBSL – 8:00 PM
Starting line!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/khpx8QJBSL – 8:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/E4KSihashv – 7:42 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/E4KSihashv – 7:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Kenrich Williams – 7:39 PM
#Thunder Starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Kenrich Williams – 7:39 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Per @hhills_bball, Iowa assistant Sherman Dillard stopped at Heritage Hills’ basketball practice in Indiana today to watch 2025 prospect, Trent Sisley.
The 6’7 PF is averaging 27.5 points and 10.4 rebounds a game this season.
Profile: https://t.co/tHxdtoAB8U pic.twitter.com/7Zee6fQLsA – 7:28 PM
Per @hhills_bball, Iowa assistant Sherman Dillard stopped at Heritage Hills’ basketball practice in Indiana today to watch 2025 prospect, Trent Sisley.
The 6’7 PF is averaging 27.5 points and 10.4 rebounds a game this season.
Profile: https://t.co/tHxdtoAB8U pic.twitter.com/7Zee6fQLsA – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rooks checking in.☑️
Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard prepare for tonight’s matchup in OKC. pic.twitter.com/yFdrerB4TH – 7:27 PM
rooks checking in.☑️
Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard prepare for tonight’s matchup in OKC. pic.twitter.com/yFdrerB4TH – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Smiles for the hometown crowd 😄 pic.twitter.com/1ARNMPsE2A – 7:15 PM
Smiles for the hometown crowd 😄 pic.twitter.com/1ARNMPsE2A – 7:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Jaylin Williams: “He’s clearly an improved player from the beginning of the season… We have confidence in him shooting the ball from 3.” – 6:37 PM
Mark Daigneault on Jaylin Williams: “He’s clearly an improved player from the beginning of the season… We have confidence in him shooting the ball from 3.” – 6:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said SGA-Giddey-Dort-JDub has found a nice groove in recent games – 6:35 PM
Mark Daigneault said SGA-Giddey-Dort-JDub has found a nice groove in recent games – 6:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“He’s just more confident.”
“He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it.”
“You know Myles, he can score from all three levels.”
Talked to Myles Turner’s ex-teammates – Oladipo, LeVert, and Holiday – about where they’ve seen him grow: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:35 PM
“He’s just more confident.”
“He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it.”
“You know Myles, he can score from all three levels.”
Talked to Myles Turner’s ex-teammates – Oladipo, LeVert, and Holiday – about where they’ve seen him grow: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “I think he’s playing with a lot more physicality. He looks 6’8 on both ends of the floor… Defensively, he’s turned a corner… I think that translates to your entire game… He’s obviously had a little bit of a jump here.” – 6:34 PM
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “I think he’s playing with a lot more physicality. He looks 6’8 on both ends of the floor… Defensively, he’s turned a corner… I think that translates to your entire game… He’s obviously had a little bit of a jump here.” – 6:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault praised the fact Josh Giddey is playing with more “physicality” and playing “like he is 6’8” and also praised his ability to get lost in the game with defensively effort “I honestly think that helps your offensive game” – 6:33 PM
Mark Daigneault praised the fact Josh Giddey is playing with more “physicality” and playing “like he is 6’8” and also praised his ability to get lost in the game with defensively effort “I honestly think that helps your offensive game” – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort: “I think his shot diet has become more predictable as the season’s gone on… We’re trusting him more and more with (making decisions) on his drives.” – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort: “I think his shot diet has become more predictable as the season’s gone on… We’re trusting him more and more with (making decisions) on his drives.” – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Jaylin Williams about playing with more offensive force, and if he feels more comfortable offensively: pic.twitter.com/vFwGGf1I4z – 5:53 PM
I asked Jaylin Williams about playing with more offensive force, and if he feels more comfortable offensively: pic.twitter.com/vFwGGf1I4z – 5:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams said Mark Daigneault’s a great coach and brings up how he would call him after his G League assignments to provide notes – 5:51 PM
Jaylin Williams said Mark Daigneault’s a great coach and brings up how he would call him after his G League assignments to provide notes – 5:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams discusses Pick and Roll defense and how the Blue helped him pic.twitter.com/pi7VXWDc94 – 5:50 PM
Jaylin Williams discusses Pick and Roll defense and how the Blue helped him pic.twitter.com/pi7VXWDc94 – 5:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams said he’s trying to cherish his starts and is trying to be the same player he’s always been by doing the dirty work – 5:49 PM
Jaylin Williams said he’s trying to cherish his starts and is trying to be the same player he’s always been by doing the dirty work – 5:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The crew celebrates its 200th episode by welcoming Kenrich Williams in to recap OKC’s recent road trip. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/99dlPVWPg1
Spotify | https://t.co/X2u5BkDzkX
Apple | https://t.co/fbprMQoyja pic.twitter.com/0yze0TWE2L – 5:20 PM
The crew celebrates its 200th episode by welcoming Kenrich Williams in to recap OKC’s recent road trip. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/99dlPVWPg1
Spotify | https://t.co/X2u5BkDzkX
Apple | https://t.co/fbprMQoyja pic.twitter.com/0yze0TWE2L – 5:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Buddy Hield first person on the court as he’s back in OKC pic.twitter.com/ejKm31wPwT – 5:19 PM
Buddy Hield first person on the court as he’s back in OKC pic.twitter.com/ejKm31wPwT – 5:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: On Chris Duarte shooting his way through a slump that began before an ankle injury, turning to old highlights for a reminder and leaning on one teammate for support.
“He’s a huge part of what we do.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/chris-duarte… – 5:14 PM
NEW: On Chris Duarte shooting his way through a slump that began before an ankle injury, turning to old highlights for a reminder and leaning on one teammate for support.
“He’s a huge part of what we do.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/chris-duarte… – 5:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
So far this month, the Oklahoma City Thunder have defeated three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference by an average of 20.7 points per Thunder game notes. OKC is 6-2 in January. – 5:04 PM
So far this month, the Oklahoma City Thunder have defeated three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference by an average of 20.7 points per Thunder game notes. OKC is 6-2 in January. – 5:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is once against wearing Statement sunset Orange. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 4:53 PM
OKC is once against wearing Statement sunset Orange. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 4:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods is starting to find, and lose, his voice as a head coach:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/18/kam… – 4:32 PM
OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods is starting to find, and lose, his voice as a head coach:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/18/kam… – 4:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s always a special moment for me.❞
Thunder Broadcast Analyst, Michael Cage took a timeout to read, I Am Martin Luther King, Jr. to students at Thelma R Parks Elementary School. Thunder Reading Timeouts are presented by @careersatAF. pic.twitter.com/QUmYRxzyVS – 4:31 PM
❝It’s always a special moment for me.❞
Thunder Broadcast Analyst, Michael Cage took a timeout to read, I Am Martin Luther King, Jr. to students at Thelma R Parks Elementary School. Thunder Reading Timeouts are presented by @careersatAF. pic.twitter.com/QUmYRxzyVS – 4:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Back after a long road trip, the Thunder returns home to take on a hungry Pacers squad. The Thunder will look to apply many of the recent lessons learned to its next opportunity tonight, against Indiana.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/d0fzxHHXsT – 2:55 PM
Back after a long road trip, the Thunder returns home to take on a hungry Pacers squad. The Thunder will look to apply many of the recent lessons learned to its next opportunity tonight, against Indiana.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/d0fzxHHXsT – 2:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
on this week’s episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ are joined by former Pacers guard @Eddie_Gill4.
Gill provides insight on how the team can bridge the gap without Tyrese Haliburton & much more.
🎧: https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/dANoDuZG1i – 2:42 PM
on this week’s episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ are joined by former Pacers guard @Eddie_Gill4.
Gill provides insight on how the team can bridge the gap without Tyrese Haliburton & much more.
🎧: https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/dANoDuZG1i – 2:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
My guy @JamesDJackson15 will have Thunder-Pacers covered tonight @OklahomanSports.
I’m unfortunately out (COVID protocols) for the next few days, but will be using the time to work on a cool feature or two. – 2:28 PM
My guy @JamesDJackson15 will have Thunder-Pacers covered tonight @OklahomanSports.
I’m unfortunately out (COVID protocols) for the next few days, but will be using the time to work on a cool feature or two. – 2:28 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.