Pacers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $6,828,844 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
