Pacers vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 18, 2023

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $6,828,844 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast
🏀 Stock watch
🏀 @Tony East Joins to preview tonights game against the Pacers
🏀 How are the Thunder building this team?
#ThunderUp https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/l1pKCxFjjQ2:08 AM

