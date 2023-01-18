Several NBA execs think Kyrie Irving will remain a Net beyond this season

In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season. “I think Kyrie ends up with a short extension with the Nets,” one NBA executive predicted while speaking with HoopsHype. “A sign-and-trade for Kyrie this summer would be tough given the length needed and assets to make it happen from another team. I think there’s an incentive for an extension on a one-plus-one or two-year deal. If I’m Brooklyn, I’m not going past two years. I don’t know if Kyrie would accept that. The Lakers will go into the summer with cap space and can offer two years, $60 million, where he could rejoin LeBron James and play with Anthony Davis.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton appear to take shots at ex-Nets teammate James Harden nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 12:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent looking to stay afloat by taking page from Kyrie Irving playbook. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Unfortunately I am not as athletically gifted as a Ja Morant. So I’ve got to find another way to score when I’m down there with a big fella.” – 12:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Several NBA executives believe Kyrie Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season.
More on the futures of Irving and Hawks coach Nate McMillan, trade talks for the Raptors, Clippers, Hornets, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:47 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets had been searching for offense in 2 losses without Kevin Durant.
Production on that end would prove more elusive with Kyrie Irving out in San Antonio as the Nets dropped their 3rd-straight.
More on Brooklyn’s struggles and a Kyrie injury update:clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent looking to stay afloat by taking page from Kyrie Irving playbook. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, #Nets fall to lowly #Spurs nypost.com/2023/01/17/wit… via @nypostsports – 2:16 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, #Nets fall to lowly Spurs nypost.com/2023/01/17/wit… via @nypostsports – 11:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop – playfully – didn’t want to hear any reminders of Nets being without Durant & Irving:
“I don’t care. Everybody has people out now and then. I don’t care. So don’t even go there.”
Added that he liked Spurs’ transition defense in second half and their “grunt” overall. – 10:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rough loss for the Nets. That’s three straight. No rhythm offensively without KD/Kyrie. The defense wasn’t solid either.
The Spurs are really, really bad — but they play hard. It’s starting to feel more and more like deja vu from last year for the Nets. – 10:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets trail Spurs, 27-15, at the end of the first quarter. Without Kevin Durant (MCL) and with Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) a late scratch, Brooklyn is unable to generate offense.
Nets have just 1 assist. Ben Simmons is 2/6 with 4 points and 3 turnovers. It’s ugly – 8:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Reminder: Spurs have allowed 120-plus points in five straight games, and 130-plus in the past three.
Brooklyn managed 15 in the 1Q tonight, a season low for a Spurs opponent, and trail by 10.
Takeaway: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are somewhat important to the Nets’ offense. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from San Antonio, Nets-Spurs tip shortly. No Kyrie or KD. Just the second time all season the Nets will be without both stars. The other was the famous ‘Eight Men Out’ game in Indy, as a colleague now calls it. Updates to come. – 7:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
No KD/Kyrie vs. Spurs — but Simmons is back. Thought Vaughn’s comments about Simmons before the game, and his expectations for him without the big two, were noteworthy. Curious to see how he responds after taking just three shots against the Celtics. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Sixers win tonight against the Clippers and losses for both the Bucks (vs Toronto) and Nets (vs San Antonio) would move Philadelphia into the 2-seed in the East.
Milwaukee will be without Giannis and Khris Middleton. Nets without Durant and Irving. – 7:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
ICYMI, Kyrie is joining Kevin Durant on the Nets’ inactive list against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HCftC8FxGp – 7:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported tightness in his calf today. He will not get a MRI but will get treatment and is day-to-day. Vaughn said the hope is that this is short term and that he will be available Thursday night vs Phoenix. – 6:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) Kyrie Irving. – 6:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry will start in place of Kyrie Irving tonight, per Jacque Vaughn. – 6:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving will miss tonight’s game against the Spurs with right calf soreness, but the Nets still have to have this game.
A look at what’s at stake in one of just three more games against non-playoff competition until Kevin Durant returns from injury. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) in place of Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Kyrie Irving will be good to go in Phoenix. – 6:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if Kyrie Irving’s been dealing with calf tightness for a while (he missed the GSW game with the same issue), Jacque Vaughn said he didn’t remember that, so he couldn’t speak to it. – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving is day to day, and the injury is “hopefully short term.” #Nets – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving is day-to-day with his calf tightness. – 6:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is OUT tonight at San Antonio. – 6:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Spurs because of right calf soreness. – 3:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Kyrie Irving (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Spurs, per Nets. – 3:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets downgrade Kyrie Irving to questionable with right calf soreness for tonight’s game at San Antonio. Would be a tough loss if Nets can’t pull out a W against the Spurs because the schedule gets brutal from here on out. – 3:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with right calf soreness. – 3:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is QUESTIONABLE tonight at San Antonio. – 3:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with left calf soreness. – 3:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) has been added to the #Nets injury list, questionable tonight vs the #Spurs. #NBA – 3:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 3:19 PM
