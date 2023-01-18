Spurs want two first-round picks for Jakob Poeltl

Boston has maintained an interest in Poeltl for several seasons now and is continuing to monitor his market, according to team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The sticking point has been, as always, price. San Antonio has made it known to interested parties throughout the league the Spurs want two first-round picks for Poeltl, according to team and league sources, which was the same stance they took on Derrick White last season.
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
A late-night edition of the newsletter, because the trade deadline is like three weeks away, there are games every other night, and we gotta keep this conversation moving.
On Jakob Poeltl, the Spurs, and the real cost of potential self-sabotage (unlocked) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-jakob-… – 11:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
I hear we’re talking about Jakob Poeltl today pic.twitter.com/WD5rzb4OSg – 12:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have registered ‘significant’ trade interest in Jakob Poeltl per @Shams Charania. A closer look at the logistics/possible asking price of a potential deal with the Spurs: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:12 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He’s the anchor of our defense and our defense isn’t, uh, excellent.”
Like Sysiphus swabbing decks on the Titanic, Jakob Poeltl has the neverending job of cleaning up defensive mistakes for the NBA’s worst defensive team. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:24 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs fall to the Kings 132-119, but had a lot of stuff to like
Jakob Poeltl: 23p, 7r, 2a, 2b
Josh Richardson: 21p, 4a
Keldon: 20p, 7r, 3a
Tre: 16p, 8a, 7r
Sochan: 15p, 8r, 2a – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point night for Jakob Poeltl in 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/fd3L4BdKEZ – 8:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hey @redrock_bball, I know nothing about NBA fantasy but you should tell your listeners to pick up Jakob Poeltl every time the Spurs play the Kings. – 7:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This first half has been a pretty good commercial for selling Jakob Poeltl. He’s been fantastic. – 7:45 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Quick 8 points for Jakob Poeltl, love to see him aggressive pic.twitter.com/V20AlLHRKY – 7:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl with six points, two rebounds, two blocks in first 5 1/2 minutes. Gonna be an interesting few weeks until the trade deadline. – 7:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl receiving ‘a lot of interest’ on trade market nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/15/rep… – 6:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The most entertaining part of the Jakob Poeltl trade deadline “sweepstakes” is counting the number of unique ways his name is pronounced – 11:15 AM
They have certainly sniffed around the big man market in recent seasons. Toronto engaged Dallas about acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic and the first-round pick ultimately sent to San Antonio for Thaddeus Young. The Raptors registered interest in Rudy Gobert this summer, sources told Yahoo Sports, although there was never a serious approach from Toronto. Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton have been two other centers on Toronto’s radar, sources said. And former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, who left the franchise with DeMar DeRozan as part of a 2018 offseason blockbuster to land Kawhi Leonard, remains a target of Toronto’s front office, as Yahoo Sports reported in December. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
The Spurs have had a standing offer to Poeltl for his maximum extension of four years and $58 million since before the season, but that has been declined, league sources say. San Antonio will be able to offer more to Poeltl in the offseason and is slated to have in excess of $50 million in salary-cap space. Rival executives believe Poeltl will approach the $20 million per year range in a new deal during the offseason. There’s no question the Spurs will hold a high price threshold for any deal involving Poeltl. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
