Stephen Silas on John Wall's criticism: 'There's frustration and I get it'

Kelly Iko: Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments: “What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it.”
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon has turned things around this month. But going through the rebuild and losing streak, Stephen Silas said, “has been tough for him.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:28 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments:
“What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it.” – 6:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz
The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available – 3:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are .500
They will be trying to avoid being under .500 for the first time since the first week of November WITHOUT Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac is questionable with a knee contusion as well. – 3:23 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Out for tonight’s game vs, Utah
Paul George – injury management
Kawhi Leonard – injury management
Luke Kennard – calif soreness
John Wall – abdominal injury
Moses Brown – G League
And,,,
Ivica Zubac is questionable with knee contusion
Anyone watching this one? – 3:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall and Moses Brown (G League) are all out tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable. – 3:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how 2 assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench during Friday’s scuffle open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how two assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench on Friday open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Happy John Wall got to say the quiet part out loud on Theo Pinson’s podcast
No one likes to be lied to, especially from an organization that he literally put his body on the line for again and again – 10:15 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Justin Patton and John Wall started two games together during the 2020-2021 season. The other 3 starters in those games:
Eric Gordon
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker
Victor Oladipo
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker – 10:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets in 2023
•Austin Rivers says they need someone to teach Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green how to play the right way
•David Thorpe says an agent called the organization a “clown show”
•John Wall says “it’s a bad organization right now”
•Haven’t won a game – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets coach Stephen Silas reflects on his father, the NBA’s progress and MLK Day ift.tt/eocFJxI – 1:20 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James with a long hug and a few words for Stephen Silas before the tip. – 10:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets hopeful, Stephen Silas said, that Kevin Porter Jr. will be ready to play Wednesday against the Hornets. He’ll miss his third game (and all but the first 10 minutes of the previous game) with a bruised left foot. – 9:43 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas shared who he thought played well against the Clippers. #Rockets
“We’re down two starters and our sixth man, and we hung in there until the 4th Quarter.” pic.twitter.com/vHNwhYuNc2 – 1:09 PM
Adam Spolane: In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: pic.twitter.com/gA0PyTW8Jm -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 18, 2023
Tyler Hansbrough: The story @JohnWall told on @tpinsonn podcast DID NOT HAPPEN! 100% FALSE! I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky -via Twitter / January 18, 2023
“Russ DMs me out of nowhere… He texted me ‘D.C. trying to get me but they saying you ain’t wanna leave.'” John Wall on finding out about the Wizards trying to trade him from Russell Westbrook -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 18, 2023
