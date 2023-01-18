Timberwolves 60, Nuggets 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 60, Denver Nuggets 55 (Half)
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Nuggets 60-55:
-Joker: 3 fouls is most important, 19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists are cool too
-Murray: 9 points on 9 shots, needs a big 2nd half
-MPJ and AG: 4 points combined on 2-of-8 shooting pic.twitter.com/noYtyuWi6d – 11:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
When Jokic is off the floor, the entire team looks to Murray. Some stints he’s up for it but others he’s not. – 11:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Coming off of a triple-double on Monday, Kyle Anderson has 9 pts on 4-6, 5a, 4r. Just an essential player for the Wolves. – 11:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That was a rough offensive half from the Nuggets, their worst in a while. Shooting just 2-11 from 3. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have only two points each. Jamal Murray’s shooting 3-9. – 11:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves go into halftime feeling pretty good. Shorthanded and leading Denver 60-55 at the half. Naz Reid coming up big with 13. Ant with 10 in the second quarter. McDaniels and Anderson a combined 8-for-11. – 11:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Zeke Nnaji misses a couple of free throws, and Anthony Edwards drives for a bucket that puts Minnesota up 60-55 at halftime. Jokic with 19-5-6. Bruce Brown with 10 points off the bench. Naz Reid and Edwards with 13 and 12, respectively, to lead the Timberwolves. – 11:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray created the final 9 points of the half for the Nuggets in Jokić’s absence. Good turnaround for him. – 11:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good, aggressive half from Naz Reid. He’s 9-10 from the FT line. 13 points. Initiating contact and profiting. – 11:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Minnesota Timberwolves, who I’m told always get the short end of the whistle, have drawn three fouls on Jokic and Aaron Gordon in the first half. – 11:13 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Wolves whenever Jokic is nearby: pic.twitter.com/kGkVbFdorh – 11:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets going Murray, KCP, Brown, MPJ, AG out of the timeout. – 11:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT-ONEEE.
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/I1VBHnyAwl – 11:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz got Jokic back after all. Now THAT one was an offensive foul. – 11:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Wolves have made a mockery of trying to foul Joker out and it’s working. – 11:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Your new Nuggets franchise assists leader 🪙 pic.twitter.com/jVJ9Xt9eEv – 11:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic has set the Nuggets franchise record for career assists after Bruce Brown finishes a layup. That’s 3,680 for Jokic, who is in his eighth NBA season.
@CSGazetteSports @denvergazsports – 11:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There it is. Nikola Jokić sets the record for most assists in nuggets franchise history. – 11:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves winning the Jokic-less minutes to open the second, as they need to be doing. – 10:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me to the Nuggets through 15 minutes: pic.twitter.com/nmWKb6Ouxe – 10:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver was up 10 five minutes ago. Joker went to the bench. Wolves now up 35-34. – 10:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have scored 4 points since Nikola Jokić left the floor at the 2:06 mark of the first quarter. – 10:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 30-27.
Following his 2nd career triple-double on Monday vs. Utah, Anderson leads Minnesota tonight with 7 points and 2 steals.
The Wolves’ 6 blocked shots in the 1st are the most of any quarter this season for Minnesota. – 10:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Pretty sloppy quarter from Denver that should have led to a big Nuggets lead. Aggressive but also out of control and as Malone would say, they didn’t value the ball. Gotta work on that transition defense too. – 10:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
David Adelman has found minutes for Christian Braun to open the 2nd quarter. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian Braun is going to check in for Bruce Brown. Interesting. – 10:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Incredible the Wolves are down just 3 after a quarter in which they turned it over 8 times, got 2 pts combined from Edwards and Russell and Jokic wrecked them for 13/5r/3a. – 10:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There’s actually 0.4 seconds on the clock before the end of the quarter because Taurean Prince traveled. – 10:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Combined 14 turnovers in the first quarter. Super sloppy from both teams. #Nuggets up 30-27 after 1.
Summary: Joker dominated. – 10:42 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
So, this was initially ruled an offensive foul on Jokic due to delivering an elbow to Reid. After a challenge, call was overturned. I don’t get it. What am I missing? #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/TScuK3V8ZD – 10:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jaden McDaniels has turned into a great defender. Making an impact against Murray so far. – 10:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Quick 10 PTS and 5 AST for the big man 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BAaHLGIZPc – 10:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Denver is 1st in the NBA in transition offense and the Wolves are 29th in transition defense this season – 10:33 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Luka Garza cannot believe that his team has Karl Anthony Towns AND Rudy Gobert on his team yet he is the last hope at stopping Nikola Jokic. – 10:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It feels like Nikola Jokic has been off his game a bit so far tonight — he’s got 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists in 9 minutes. Two assists away from becoming the Nuggets’ all-time leader. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker’s got 10-5-3 in the first quarter. He’s missed some bunnies, but overall just dominating the game. Wolves haven’t really attacked the paint that hard on the other end. – 10:32 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves have been a poor transition defense team for most of the year. This is not a good team to be a poor transition defense team against. Jokic just slinging it to receivers running fly patterns – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic with 10 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in the first 9 minutes, or just another Wednesday. – 10:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It feels like Nikola Jokic has been off his game a bit so far tonight — he’s got 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists in 9 minutes so far. Two assists away from becoming the Nuggets’ all-time leader. – 10:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Slowmo takin’ it coast to coast 👀 pic.twitter.com/StxKorJX9V – 10:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wendell Moore with some early run. Checking in for Russell. – 10:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
David Adelman using his challenge 5:20 into the first quarter to, potentially, save Jokic a foul. Bench coaches saw replay, thought Reid flopped. – 10:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Naz Reid just got an offensive foul drawn on Jokić when Joker drove by him.
Naz was leaning his face into Joker’s drive, so it’s probably a foul, but it feels like incidental contact that shouldn’t be rewarded. – 10:21 PM
Naz Reid just got an offensive foul drawn on Jokić when Joker drove by him.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
People in Denver really think Naz flopped there. Jokic elbowed him right in the chops. – 10:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Fantastic from MPJ there to take advantage of the size mismatch on D’Lo. Joker found him with ease. – 10:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic scores the first two baskets of the night before hitting Jamal Murray for a transition dunk. Six more assists for Jokic to be No. 1 in franchise history. – 10:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I’m sorry, the Wolves are gonna be defending Nikola Jokic with the 6’9 Naz Reid?
Nuggets better show up in this one, because that’s the sort of thing that makes them fall asleep for some reason. – 10:15 PM
I’m sorry, the Wolves are gonna be defending Nikola Jokic with the 6’9 Naz Reid?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Two big blocks from the Wolves to start the game, then Jokic hits a turnaround at the buzzer. – 10:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Denver is always the road arena with the most Wolves gear in the stands. I think I’ve seen three Stephon Marbury jerseys. – 10:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Set and ready to go on @AltitudeTV for Nuggets vs Timberwolves!
Come hang with @ChrisMarlowe @ballhog44 and me pic.twitter.com/pMS4Am6CpB – 9:59 PM
Set and ready to go on @AltitudeTV for Nuggets vs Timberwolves!
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Austin Rivers tonight against Denver. Knee bruise from that final defensive possession when he ran into Clarkson against Utah. Probably back for Houston on Saturday. – 9:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Austin Rivers (Left Knee Contusion), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Denver. pic.twitter.com/j6x74IA6NB – 9:47 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Anthony Edwards is playing for Minnesota tonight. Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers are out. – 9:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
👀👀👀
@adidas x @WeAreIvyPark pic.twitter.com/faY5vCizUr – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Timberwolves:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I’ve got some 🔥 Jokic assists stats for you on today’s pregame show. Live now!
youtu.be/BAvOnO-7_UY – 9:30 PM
I’ve got some 🔥 Jokic assists stats for you on today’s pregame show. Live now!
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray going through his normal warmup right now. On track to play in tonight’s back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/y2jlcAmgq9 – 9:25 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The very first assist of Nikola Jokic’s career.
To: Will Barton
Vs. The Timberwolves
Location: Denver, CO
Tonight he has a chance to become the all-time franchise leader in assists. pic.twitter.com/mmueGwiMLu – 9:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A Serbian connection for our Nugget for a Day 🇷🇸
13-year-old Suza Kokotovic got to meet Nikola ahead of tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/or6hvL81he – 9:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies win streaks keep top three in place nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/18/nba… – 8:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Another Nuggets fan, @ashleyfvigil, can’t make it tonight.
Who can make it to ball arena? – 8:38 PM
Another Nuggets fan, @ashleyfvigil, can’t make it tonight.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like David Adelman expects Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland to play tonight. Jeff Green will not make his return tonight. – 8:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is trending toward available tonight, as is Bones Hyland.
Jeff Green is nearing a return. He played 1-on-1 yesterday and should be ready to return within the week. – 8:26 PM
Jamal Murray is trending toward available tonight, as is Bones Hyland.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the pants are on fire. no lie. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wvBCFZbFng – 8:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are on track to play tonight, David Adelman says. Jeff Green is out. – 8:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
David Adelman said he believes Jamal Murray will be available vs. Minnesota. Said he went through the walk-through today. – 8:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
It’s kind of wild that Will Barton started every game he played for the Nuggets last season & is out of the Wizards’ rotation this season. – 8:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have a +16.1 Net Rating in first quarters this year, which is by far the best Net Rating of any team in any quarter.
The only teams with a higher first quarter Net Rating in the last 20 years are the 17-18 Rockets, 15-16 Warriors, and 09-10 Cavs. – 6:53 PM
The Nuggets have a +16.1 Net Rating in first quarters this year, which is by far the best Net Rating of any team in any quarter.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić is just 7 assists away from becoming the all-time assist leader in Denver Nuggets franchise history, passing Alex English.
English sits at 3,679. Jokić going into this game is at 3,673.
It took English 837 games. If Jokić does it tonight, it’ll be in 568. – 6:13 PM
Nikola Jokić is just 7 assists away from becoming the all-time assist leader in Denver Nuggets franchise history, passing Alex English.
English sits at 3,679. Jokić going into this game is at 3,673.
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green’s been upgraded to doubtful following his hand fracture several weeks ago. Both Jamal and Bones are probable tonight vs. Minnesota. – 6:03 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A very generous fan messaged me and said they will not be able to make it to tonight’s Nuggets game. Two club level seats. First person to respond that can go, I’ll connect the two of you! – 5:48 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some notes on yesterday’s DEN-POR game.
It really seems like Jokic can draw fouls on Nurkic whenever he wants. Especially off of the dribble. pic.twitter.com/H3tik6yoRb – 5:36 PM
Some notes on yesterday’s DEN-POR game.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dAcKywHGm4 – 5:18 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Only one way to describe Jokic and it ain’t #WackBody, it’s JOAT (Jack Of All Trades)! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/NQySBvnh5L – 5:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray played 30 minutes last night and is probable tonight.
In line to play his second straight back-to-back.
That’s super super encouraging. – 4:46 PM
Jamal Murray played 30 minutes last night and is probable tonight.
In line to play his second straight back-to-back.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When the Wolves beat Denver two weeks ago, they deployed the Shaq defense on Nikola Jokic — just sending bodies at him, while they tried to keep Gobert in a spy role on Gordon.
So with no Gobert tonight, the Wolves available bigs at least have recent experience checking Jokic. pic.twitter.com/RKN2bCDIba – 4:36 PM
When the Wolves beat Denver two weeks ago, they deployed the Shaq defense on Nikola Jokic — just sending bodies at him, while they tried to keep Gobert in a spy role on Gordon.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
late night hoops on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Rpyhe6cKP5 – 4:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against Minnesota:
Bones Hyland is probable (right ankle sprain)
Jamal Murray is probable (right foot and ankle inflammation)
Jeff Green has been upgraded to doubtful (left finger sprain/hand fracture) – 4:01 PM
