Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,803,489 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $5,254,637 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic racks up 36-point triple-double with 9️⃣3️⃣% FG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wKASItpCIH – 4:30 AM
@Tsaltas46
@NBABlackburn
The Nuggets rolled tonight, though the final score was closer than it should have been.
Joker was awesome. MPJ found his shot. Denver won their 7th in a row and 14th in a row at home.
Things are getting fun.
@HarrisonWind
NBA +/- leaders:
This is insane
1. Nikola Jokic +367
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +352
3. Aaron Gordon +305
4. Jayson Tatum +302
5. Derrick White +260 – 2:46 AM
@MarkG_Medina
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic: “They’re two big guys. It’s amazing. Maybe the center is coming back. Who knows. Those two guys are special. – 2:03 AM