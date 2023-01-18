Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,803,489 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $5,254,637 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic racks up 36-point triple-double with 9️⃣3️⃣% FG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wKASItpCIH4:30 AM

Christos Tsaltas
@Tsaltas46
Minnesota Lynx forward, Napheesa Collier, is in Paris for the #JrNBAParis clinic and shared some advice on the kids. #MinnesotaLymx pic.twitter.com/ydgVJo2LJc4:16 AM

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
The Nuggets rolled tonight, though the final score was closer than it should have been.
Joker was awesome. MPJ found his shot. Denver won their 7th in a row and 14th in a row at home.
Things are getting fun.
https://t.co/MXunZVXCRb pic.twitter.com/UjBGJlKRcY4:10 AM

Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
NBA +/- leaders:
This is insane
1. Nikola Jokic +367
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +352
3. Aaron Gordon +305
4. Jayson Tatum +302
5. Derrick White +260 – 2:46 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic: “They’re two big guys. It’s amazing. Maybe the center is coming back. Who knows. Those two guys are special. – 2:03 AM

