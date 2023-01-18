Tyler Hansbrough on John Wall: 'I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky'

Tyler Hansbrough: The story @JohnWall told on @tpinsonn podcast DID NOT HAPPEN! 100% FALSE! I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Justin Patton and John Wall started two games together during the 2020-2021 season. The other 3 starters in those games:
Eric Gordon
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker
Victor Oladipo
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker – 10:33 PM
Justin Patton and John Wall started two games together during the 2020-2021 season. The other 3 starters in those games:
Eric Gordon
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker
Victor Oladipo
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker – 10:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets in 2023
•Austin Rivers says they need someone to teach Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green how to play the right way
•David Thorpe says an agent called the organization a “clown show”
•John Wall says “it’s a bad organization right now”
•Haven’t won a game – 7:37 PM
The Rockets in 2023
•Austin Rivers says they need someone to teach Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green how to play the right way
•David Thorpe says an agent called the organization a “clown show”
•John Wall says “it’s a bad organization right now”
•Haven’t won a game – 7:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Theo Pinson asks John Wall about his time with the Rockets on the Run Your Race podcast pic.twitter.com/2t5QOHDmH1 – 6:31 PM
Theo Pinson asks John Wall about his time with the Rockets on the Run Your Race podcast pic.twitter.com/2t5QOHDmH1 – 6:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You: Watching that John Wall podcast for the Rockets trade story in 2020.
Me: Watching that John Wall podcast to remember how mad I was at Nene for the Al Horford game winner youtube.com/watch?v=FMHTV1… – 6:29 PM
You: Watching that John Wall podcast for the Rockets trade story in 2020.
Me: Watching that John Wall podcast to remember how mad I was at Nene for the Al Horford game winner youtube.com/watch?v=FMHTV1… – 6:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall to Theo Pinson on the Run Your Race Podcast on his Rockets experience: “Trash. Beyond trash.” – 5:52 PM
John Wall to Theo Pinson on the Run Your Race Podcast on his Rockets experience: “Trash. Beyond trash.” – 5:52 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
John Wall joined the @TidalLeague. This is a short clip from a 4+ minute long segment where John Wall shares his perspective on his time with the #Rockets and when he was told “don’t come around.” Worth watching the whole segment to get full context. https://t.co/XhDcffJaUQ pic.twitter.com/XwEGvTjRks – 5:00 PM
John Wall joined the @TidalLeague. This is a short clip from a 4+ minute long segment where John Wall shares his perspective on his time with the #Rockets and when he was told “don’t come around.” Worth watching the whole segment to get full context. https://t.co/XhDcffJaUQ pic.twitter.com/XwEGvTjRks – 5:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Clippers open to John Wall trade for backup big man nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rep… – 12:18 PM
Report: Clippers open to John Wall trade for backup big man nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rep… – 12:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
During a timeout, this couple lost during a name as many cartoons as possible game against John Wall. But he won at the proposal game right after that. pic.twitter.com/HyxwTshr0A – 4:38 PM
During a timeout, this couple lost during a name as many cartoons as possible game against John Wall. But he won at the proposal game right after that. pic.twitter.com/HyxwTshr0A – 4:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Paul George may be nearing a return but John Wall is now out at least 2 weeks with an abdominal injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
https://t.co/wI5b4iQXUi pic.twitter.com/u7C1gcJ6O1 – 2:31 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Friday the 13th, man.
John Wall believes that his abdominal injury happened on this dunk. Now he’s out for two weeks, further thinning a Clippers rotation already going through changes ahead of trade deadline evaluation time.
https://t.co/wI5b4iQXUi pic.twitter.com/u7C1gcJ6O1 – 2:31 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM
John Wall said he found out yesterday the severity of his abdominal injury after an MRI. He injured it on his dunk in the fourth quarter. – 1:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With John Wall out for a couple of weeks, Reggie Jackson will assume the backup point guard position that Wall was in, Ty Lue says. – 1:22 PM
With John Wall out for a couple of weeks, Reggie Jackson will assume the backup point guard position that Wall was in, Ty Lue says. – 1:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall (abdominal injury)!is out and will be evaluated in two weeks. Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee contusion) also is out. PG and Kennard still out. – 1:19 PM
John Wall (abdominal injury)!is out and will be evaluated in two weeks. Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee contusion) also is out. PG and Kennard still out. – 1:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Paul George, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and John Wall are out today vs Rockets. George (hamstring), Morris (knee) and Kennard (calf) are considered day-to-day. Wall (abdomen) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM
Clippers say John Wall out with abdominal strain and will be evaluated in 2 weeks – 1:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that John Wall (abdominal) will be evaluated in 2 weeks. – 1:14 PM
Clippers say that John Wall (abdominal) will be evaluated in 2 weeks. – 1:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
11 active Clippers today (Leonard, Zubac, Mann, Batum, Coffey, Powell, Covington, Jackson, Boston Jr., Preston, Brown) – 1:13 PM
And as expected John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are out.
11 active Clippers today (Leonard, Zubac, Mann, Batum, Coffey, Powell, Covington, Jackson, Boston Jr., Preston, Brown) – 1:13 PM
More on this storyline
“Russ DMs me out of nowhere… He texted me ‘D.C. trying to get me but they saying you ain’t wanna leave.'” John Wall on finding out about the Wizards trying to trade him from Russell Westbrook -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 18, 2023
When the five-star prospect took a visit to Chapel Hill, he wasn’t greeted with the warmest of welcomes from on notable Tar Heels star. “So I go on the visit, Ty Lawson and them are there. Tyler Hansbrough’s got his own section … I’m the recruit, I walk up and say, ‘What’s up.’ He said, ‘I don’t talk to recruits.’ I was like, ‘F—k you, I ain’t coming here.’ That f—d it up right there.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 18, 2023
David Hardisty: John Wall says he told Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr: “This sh*t y’all getting away with here (with the #Rockets), if you go to any other teams, you would be out of the ****ing league. You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them because they think it’s sweet.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / January 17, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.