Victor Oladipo is surprised himself his body is holding up in bigger workload

Oladipo has managed to log 30-plus minutes in eight of his last nine games entering Wednesday. “A little bit, I can’t lie,” Oladipo said when asked if he has been surprised with how good he feels physically while playing extended minutes this season. “But sitting back and really reflecting, you see how much work I put in and how much I invest in my body. So it’s no surprise that I’m still feeling good, and I’m going to continue to keep feeling better as the year goes on.”Source: Miami Herald