Victor Oladipo is surprised himself his body is holding up in bigger workload

Oladipo has managed to log 30-plus minutes in eight of his last nine games entering Wednesday. “A little bit, I can’t lie,” Oladipo said when asked if he has been surprised with how good he feels physically while playing extended minutes this season. “But sitting back and really reflecting, you see how much work I put in and how much I invest in my body. So it’s no surprise that I’m still feeling good, and I’m going to continue to keep feeling better as the year goes on.”
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The way Oladipo uses the rim to his advantage on those drives is noticeable
Flips it up on the left side, closing off help defenders
Good stuff – 9:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With the Heat having their full starting lineup in place, Spo is going with a nine-man rotation with Oladipo, Vincent, Strus and Orlando Robinson. Doesn’t seem to be any planned minutes for Highsmith. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Oladipo, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 8:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Robinson again as first Heat center off bench. Oladipo also enters. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Even Victor Oladipo is surprised with how good he has felt physically over the last month: “A little bit, I can’t lie. But sitting back and really reflecting, you see how much work I put in and how much I invest in my body.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:50 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“He’s just more confident.”
“He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it.”
“You know Myles, he can score from all three levels.”
Talked to Myles Turner’s ex-teammates – Oladipo, LeVert, and Holiday – about where they’ve seen him grow: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Justin Patton and John Wall started two games together during the 2020-2021 season. The other 3 starters in those games:
Eric Gordon
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker
Victor Oladipo
Danuel House Jr
P.J. Tucker – 10:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Victor Oladipo continues to do his share, with first double-digit assist game in five seasons. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo continues to do his share, with first double-digit assist game in five seasons. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Why can’t the Heat get the ball inbounded at the ends of games? – 4:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat loses 121-113 in Atlanta despite 34 from Butler, 10 assists from Oladipo and 10 turnovers by Trae Young. – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo up to nine assists in 28 minutes off the bench. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s sixth sense with Victor Oladipo paying off during comeback. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s sixth sense with Victor Oladipo paying off during comeback. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “It’s what we envisioned. At the start of training camp, that’s the role we slotted for him.” – 9:47 AM
More on this storyline
“It’s really encouraging,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Oladipo’s recent play. “He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for, that’s what we anticipated. … He’s had the mental and emotional stability to let it happen at the right pace and happen organically.” -via Miami Herald / January 18, 2023
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have now been lifted for: BKN: Nicolas Claxton, CHA: Cody Martin, CHI: Zach LaVine, DEN: Vlatko Cancar, GSW: Kevon Looney, HOU: Jae’sean Tate, LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, MEM: Tyus Jones, MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
Bobby Marks: And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade: BKN: Kessler Edwards, CHI: Derrick Jones, DAL: Theo Pinson, DET: Rodney McGruder, GSW: Andre Iguodala, MIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
