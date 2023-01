Warriors interested in Payton Pritchard

New: The Warriors are among the teams that have inquired about Payton Pritchard’s trade availability league sources tell MassLive. However, the Celtics have shown no interest in moving the guard to this point. More: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.