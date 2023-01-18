Warriors interested in Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive. Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.
However, Pritchard’s performance over the last four games is an indicator of why the Celtics have been unmoved by any inquiries, per sources. Injuries are going to pop up during a 82-game season grind and the Celtics have not missed a beat in the past two weeks as Pritchard has taken on a bigger role with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Derrick White all sidelined at various points. Malcolm Brogdon’s age and injury history also make Pritchard a valuable insurance policy at the guard position. -via Booth Newspapers / January 18, 2023
It’s hard to envision a trade the Celtics could make that would truly upgrade their rotation. Also, they traded their 2023 first-round pick in the Malcolm Brogdon deal. There’s been some suggestion that the team should consider dealing Payton Pritchard, a valuable piece late last season who has fallen back out of the rotation. But Pritchard is just 24 and Boston is just one injury away from needing him. For the Celtics, the biggest part of deadline day will be seeing if fellow contenders meaningfully fortify their rosters. -via Boston Globe / January 2, 2023
Payton Pritchard is attracting some attention. His minutes were expected to take a hit with the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon, and it appears he’s been pushed out of the rotation entirely when the Celtics are at full point guard-capable strength. -via Heavy.com / December 28, 2022
