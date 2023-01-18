Wizards begin trade discussions for Rui Hachimura

The Washington Wizards have begun trade discussions with multiple teams centered on fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura, The Athletic has learned from league sources. Hachimura, who is set to become a restricted free agent in July, has drawn interest from several Western Conference teams in need of scoring, league sources said.
Source: Shams Charania, Josh Robbins, Shams Charania and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I feel like there is a strongly held perception that Rui Hachimura is a bust. I prefer to think of him as a late bloomer. Go look at his stats. He’s settling into being a pretty solid player.
Fully agree that Wizards have to breakup that mess at the 3/4 spots. Way too many guys! – 2:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and @Josh Robbins.
More details, including what this could mean for Kyle Kuzma, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4103918/2023/0… – 2:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Golden State Warriors.
#DCAboveAll 118
#DubNation 127
Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 32, Monte Morris 17, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura each had 16.
Steph Curry led all scorers with 40 points. – 5:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Warriors gets their fifth road win of the season, 127-118, and the Wizards register their fifth loss in six games.
Porznigis: 32p 5r
Morris: 17p, 10a
Kuzma had Hachimura had 16 each
Curry had 41, Poole had 32. – 5:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Heading into the fourth tied 93-93.
Porzingis: 28p
Hachimura: 13
Morris: 10p 9a
Gafford: 10p 4r
Poole and Curry have 29 each. – 4:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Warriors 69, Wizards 64
Huge half for Porzingis, who had 25p in 18 mins (7-10fg, 9-10 FT)
Delon Wright has 9p
Hachimura has 7
Poole has 26, Curry has 21 – 4:13 PM
More on this storyline
The Wizards also have received interest from multiple teams on potential deals involving star forward Kyle Kuzma, but moving Hachimura would reduce a logjam at the forward spots and place the franchise in a better position financially to focus on re-signing Kuzma and potentially re-sign Kristaps Porziņģis in the offseason. As usual ahead of the trade deadline, the Wizards are keeping their options open on several fronts, including the possibility of playing this all out in the offseason. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
The Wizards did not offer a trade package centered around Hachimura for Crowder, said a team source who was granted anonymity so the source could speak freely. I believe the source because, as good as Crowder can be when he’s at his best, it would make no long-term sense for the Wizards to offer Hachimura for Crowder. No sense at all. -via The Athletic / January 9, 2023
There’s one other consideration: The Wizards like Hachimura, and team officials believe he’s progressing as a player. They also think Hachimura has room to improve further. I’ll take a deep dive into Hachimura’s development in an upcoming piece, but it’s fair to say he’s made some strides this season as a defender. -via The Athletic / January 9, 2023
