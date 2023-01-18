Wizards 43, Knicks 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (18-26) play against the New York Knicks (20-20) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Washington Wizards 43, New York Knicks 28 (Q2 08:12)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Things have been better for the New York Knicks – 8:18 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Just sitting down at this Knicks game because my body was rejecting the MSG media coffee, which I'm fairly confident is the worst coffee on earth, and see the Wizards can't miss a 3-pointer – 8:17 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija drains his first shot, a 3, in his favorite US city of New York

Deni Avdija drains his first shot, a 3, in his favorite US city of New York

Follows it up with a finger roll layup in transition – 8:16 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22 at the end of the 1st quarter, in large part because they are 7-for-12 from 3. Kuzma has 10-4-4 already. – 8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22.

• Brunson 7 pts

• Grimes 6 pts

• Kuzma 10-4-4

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22.

• Brunson 7 pts

• Grimes 6 pts

• Kuzma 10-4-4

• Porzingis 8-3-2 – 8:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It's 35-22 Wizards over Knicks after one quarter. Porzingis didn't score after the quick 8, but Kuzma scores 10. – 8:07 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

It's kind of wild that Will Barton started every game he played for the Nuggets last season & is out of the Wizards' rotation this season. – 8:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Kyle Kuzma is lighting up the Knickerbockers – 8:06 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go trail the Long Island Nets at the half 45-66.

Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Vernon Carey Jr and Quenton Jackson each have 8.

The Capital City Go-Go trail the Long Island Nets at the half 45-66.

Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Vernon Carey Jr and Quenton Jackson each have 8.

The difference in the half was 3PTs, Nets (11) – Go-Go (4) – 7:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Seeing them in person for the first time — Wizards cherry blossoms get two thumbs up. They killed those. – 7:55 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wes Unseld Jr. is usually calm on the sidelines, but he's as upset as I've ever seen him with official Andy Nagy's foul call on Daniel Gafford against Mitchell Robinson that sends Gaff to the bench with 2 fouls – 7:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

NOTEBOOK: Taj Gibson proud of his career-saving Knicks run; Thibodeau calls to defund the minutes police nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:48 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau calls timeout 3 minutes into the first quarter as Knicks trail WAS, 14-3. Kristaps Porzingis is off to a strong start. He's hit his first 3 shots (2 3-pointers) and has an assist so far against his former team. – 7:48 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Porzingis with a quick eight points and Beal is 2 for 2 in his return. Wizards race to a 14-3 lead and Thibodeau finally takes the timeout nearby fan has been screaming for the last two trips. – 7:47 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Gonna go ahead and say things are going well for the Wizards – 7:46 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.

Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.

New York is trying to get back on track after Monday's 2-point OT loss to Toronto – 7:43 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.

New York is trying to get back on track after Monday’s 1-point OT loss to Toronto – Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.New York is trying to get back on track after Monday’s 1-point OT loss to Toronto – 7:43 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.

New York is trying to get back on track after Monday’s 1-point OT loss ot Toronto – Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.New York is trying to get back on track after Monday’s 1-point OT loss ot Toronto – 7:43 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis receives loud boos from the Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden during the Wizards starters introductions – 7:41 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Getting ready for Wizards-Knicks at MSG, where Bradley Beal is back in the lineup and Kristaps Porzingis is still booed in lineups. – 7:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Not a heavily Latvian tourist crowd here at MSG – resounding boos for Porzingis in introductions. – 7:36 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau pointed out that NYK faced rest disadvantage on Monday vs. TOR. It was NYK's 2nd game of back-to-back (and a 3PM tip). TOR was off on Sunday. @John Schuhmann notes NYK is only NBA team that hasn't played a 'rest advantage' game yet: nba.com/news/power-ran… – 6:54 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis back at Madison Square Garden where his NBA career began, always says it's a special place – 6:42 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal autograph time at Madison Square Garden – 6:37 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal starting his pre-game warmup in his first game back as Daniel Gafford wraps up his routine with a thunderous dunk – 6:21 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Tonight’s Capital City Go-Go starters

Johnny Davis

Kris Dunn

Vernon Carey Jr

Makur Maker

Tonight's Capital City Go-Go starters

Johnny Davis

Kris Dunn

Vernon Carey Jr

Makur Maker

Craig Sword – 5:52 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija with the behind the back as he warmups up early at Madison Square Garden – 5:10 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

An eventful day for Rui Hachimura as he arrives at Madison Square Garden – 4:57 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Hello from New York

Hello from New York

Bradley Beal returns for the Wizards tonight at Knicks, 3 weeks away from the trade deadline – 4:53 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dipping back into the archives again when Kuz told me about the Flint YMCA in 2015:

Dipping back into the archives again when Kuz told me about the Flint YMCA in 2015: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id… Cool step for him to donate to the place where he really honed his game. – 4:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Point guards to average 20+ PPG as a Knick:

— Jalen Brunson

That’s it. The highest scoring Knicks PG ever. 3:29 PM Point guards to average 20+ PPG as a Knick:— Jalen BrunsonThat’s it. The highest scoring Knicks PG ever. pic.twitter.com/VFw9b2LKUB

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma announced that he is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the Flint YMCA to build their new gymnasium. Kuzma grew up playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA. – 3:07 PM

Josh Richardson @J_Rich1

I'm excited for Reddish to actually get a chance to hoop and grow somewhere. – 3:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I feel like there is a strongly held perception that Rui Hachimura is a bust. I prefer to think of him as a late bloomer. Go look at his stats. He’s settling into being a pretty solid player.

I feel like there is a strongly held perception that Rui Hachimura is a bust. I prefer to think of him as a late bloomer. Go look at his stats. He's settling into being a pretty solid player.

Fully agree that Wizards have to breakup that mess at the 3/4 spots. Way too many guys! – 2:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Johnson and Chris Paul getting some one-on-one drills in with Duane Washington Jr. and Saben Lee – 2:29 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards announce Bradley Beal will be available tonight in New York vs. the Knicks after missing five games with a left hamstring strain. Beal hasn't played since Jan. 3 in Milwaukee. – 2:24 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and

The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and @Josh Robbins More details, including what this could mean for Kyle Kuzma, at @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4103918/2023/0… – 2:24 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal will return tonight against the Knicks after missing time due to a hamstring injury, the Wizards say. – 2:13 PM