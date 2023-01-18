Wizards 43, Knicks 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (18-26) play against the New York Knicks (20-20) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Washington Wizards 43, New York Knicks 28 (Q2 08:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Just sitting down at this Knicks game because my body was rejecting the MSG media coffee, which I’m fairly confident is the worst coffee on earth, and see the Wizards can’t miss a 3-pointer – 8:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija drains his first shot, a 3, in his favorite US city of New York
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyle Kuzma continues to give back to his hometown of Flint, Michigan 👏
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
solid start for the squad 👀
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Definition of crafty 😮💨
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22 at the end of the 1st quarter, in large part because they are 7-for-12 from 3. Kuzma has 10-4-4 already. – 8:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 35-22 Wizards over Knicks after one quarter. Porzingis didn’t score after the quick 8, but Kuzma scores 10. – 8:07 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
It’s kind of wild that Will Barton started every game he played for the Nuggets last season & is out of the Wizards’ rotation this season. – 8:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Long Island Nets at the half 45-66.
Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Vernon Carey Jr and Quenton Jackson each have 8.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. is usually calm on the sidelines, but he’s as upset as I’ve ever seen him with official Andy Nagy’s foul call on Daniel Gafford against Mitchell Robinson that sends Gaff to the bench with 2 fouls – 7:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
NOTEBOOK: Taj Gibson proud of his career-saving Knicks run; Thibodeau calls to defund the minutes police to nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau calls timeout 3 minutes into the first quarter as Knicks trail WAS, 14-3. Kristaps Porzingis is off to a strong start. He’s hit his first 3 shots (2 3-pointers) and has an assist so far against his former team. – 7:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Porzingis with a quick eight points and Beal is 2 for 2 in his return. Wizards race to a 14-3 lead and Thibodeau finally takes the timeout nearby fan has been screaming for the last two trips. – 7:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis receives loud boos from the Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden during the Wizards starters introductions – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon
Hornets starters: McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball. – 7:39 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Getting ready for Wizards-Knicks at MSG, where Bradley Beal is back in the lineup and Kristaps Porzingis is still booed in lineups. – 7:37 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Tonight’s view. On the radio call with @edcohensports. Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/pmcoVAMJ1n – 7:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not a heavily Latvian tourist crowd here at MSG – resounding boos for Porzingis in introductions. – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
go time in the Garden 🍎
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready 💪
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau pointed out that NYK faced rest disadvantage on Monday vs. TOR. It was NYK’s 2nd game of back-to-back (and a 3PM tip). TOR was off on Sunday. @John Schuhmann notes NYK is only NBA team that hasn’t played a ‘rest advantage’ game yet: nba.com/news/power-ran… – 6:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis back at Madison Square Garden where his NBA career began, always says it’s a special place pic.twitter.com/euTGYYMPNo – 6:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 from the Garden.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal autograph time at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/ZAZIM9joRI – 6:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal starting his pre-game warmup in his first game back as Daniel Gafford wraps up his routine with a thunderous dunk pic.twitter.com/3oY2FgNqG7 – 6:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
big fits in the big apple 🍎
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonight’s Capital City Go-Go starters
Johnny Davis
Kris Dunn
Vernon Carey Jr
Makur Maker
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija signs a young fan’s jersey (lower left corner) pic.twitter.com/eWd5eeLAsl – 5:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A handful of NBA scouts are here at @UConnMBB – @SetonHallMBB including Knicks, Nets, Cavs, Mavs and Grizzlies – 5:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with the behind the back as he warmups up early at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/uaEuglQ42r – 5:10 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Much respect ✊🏽 to @Kyle Kuzma for gifting his local YMCA in Flint, Michigan a million dollars. We’ll give him his flowers on the broadcast tonight from Madison Square Garden. Wizards-Knicks at 7:30 on @NBCSWashington – 5:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
An eventful day for Rui Hachimura as he arrives at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/Gi37EgbKvm – 4:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from New York
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dipping back into the archives again when Kuz told me about the Flint YMCA in 2015: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id…
The Ringer @ringernba
Should Julius Randle be an All-Star?
@Justin Verrier says yes. @Rob Mahoney and Big Wos aren’t so sure.
StatMuse @statmuse
Point guards to average 20+ PPG as a Knick:
— Jalen Brunson
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma announced that he is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the Flint YMCA to build their new gymnasium. Kuzma grew up playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA. – 3:07 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
I’m excited for Reddish to actually get a chance to hoop and grow somewhere. – 3:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards forward @Kyle Kuzma is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the YMCA in Flint, Michigan. The money will go towards building a new gym in Kuzma’s hometown YMCA. – 2:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most cool: @Kyle Kuzma gave $1 million to his hometown YMCA in Flint, Michigan. It’ll go toward a new gym, that’ll be named in his honor.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I feel like there is a strongly held perception that Rui Hachimura is a bust. I prefer to think of him as a late bloomer. Go look at his stats. He’s settling into being a pretty solid player.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson and Chris Paul getting some one-on-one drills in with Duane Washington Jr. and Saben Lee pic.twitter.com/VpwbaKGSpg – 2:29 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards announce Bradley Beal will be available tonight in New York vs. the Knicks after missing five games with a left hamstring strain. Beal hasn’t played since Jan. 3 in Milwaukee. – 2:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and @Josh Robbins.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return tonight against the Knicks after missing time due to a hamstring injury, the Wizards say. – 2:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors can’t fuss re: schedule: Played ATL (at home) w/ rest advantage (lost); played @ Knicks w/ rest advantage (won); played Bucks on B2B, but after a day game, as were Bucks, & Milwaukee w/o Giannis. TWolves play tonight (@ Denver) so Raps have rest advantage again Thurs. – 2:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s key matchup at MSG 🏟️
