Wizards 43, Knicks 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Raptors can’t fuss re: schedule: Played ATL (at home) w/ rest advantage (lost); played @ Knicks w/ rest advantage (won); played Bucks on B2B, but after a day game, as were Bucks, & Milwaukee w/o Giannis. TWolves play tonight (@ Denver) so Raps have rest advantage again Thurs. – 2:07 PM

Bradley Beal will return tonight against the Knicks after missing time due to a hamstring injury, the Wizards say. – 2:13 PM

The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and @Josh Robbins More details, including what this could mean for Kyle Kuzma, at @TheAthletic

The Wizards announce Bradley Beal will be available tonight in New York vs. the Knicks after missing five games with a left hamstring strain. Beal hasn’t played since Jan. 3 in Milwaukee. – 2:24 PM

I feel like there is a strongly held perception that Rui Hachimura is a bust. I prefer to think of him as a late bloomer. Go look at his stats. He’s settling into being a pretty solid player.Fully agree that Wizards have to breakup that mess at the 3/4 spots. Way too many guys! – 2:32 PM

Most cool: @Kyle Kuzma gave $1 million to his hometown YMCA in Flint, Michigan. It’ll go toward a new gym, that’ll be named in his honor.Much respect. – 2:39 PM

Wizards forward @Kyle Kuzma is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the YMCA in Flint, Michigan. The money will go towards building a new gym in Kuzma’s hometown YMCA. – 2:46 PM

I’m excited for Reddish to actually get a chance to hoop and grow somewhere. – 3:06 PM

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma announced that he is donating $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to the Flint YMCA to build their new gymnasium. Kuzma grew up playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA. – 3:07 PM

Dipping back into the archives again when Kuz told me about the Flint YMCA in 2015: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id… Cool step for him to donate to the place where he really honed his game. – 4:19 PM

Hello from New YorkBradley Beal returns for the Wizards tonight at Knicks, 3 weeks away from the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/BuzfJKXtzm

Much respect ✊🏽 to @Kyle Kuzma for gifting his local YMCA in Flint, Michigan a million dollars. We’ll give him his flowers on the broadcast tonight from Madison Square Garden. Wizards-Knicks at 7:30 on @NBCSWashington

Deni Avdija with the behind the back as he warmups up early at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/uaEuglQ42r

Bradley Beal starting his pre-game warmup in his first game back as Daniel Gafford wraps up his routine with a thunderous dunk pic.twitter.com/3oY2FgNqG7

Tom Thibodeau pointed out that NYK faced rest disadvantage on Monday vs. TOR. It was NYK’s 2nd game of back-to-back (and a 3PM tip). TOR was off on Sunday. @John Schuhmann notes NYK is only NBA team that hasn’t played a ‘rest advantage’ game yet: nba.com/news/power-ran…

Getting ready for Wizards-Knicks at MSG, where Bradley Beal is back in the lineup and Kristaps Porzingis is still booed in lineups. – 7:37 PM

Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.New York is trying to get back on track after Monday’s 1-point OT loss ot Toronto – 7:43 PM

Gonna go ahead and say things are going well for the Wizards – 7:46 PM

Porzingis with a quick eight points and Beal is 2 for 2 in his return. Wizards race to a 14-3 lead and Thibodeau finally takes the timeout nearby fan has been screaming for the last two trips. – 7:47 PM

Tom Thibodeau calls timeout 3 minutes into the first quarter as Knicks trail WAS, 14-3. Kristaps Porzingis is off to a strong start. He’s hit his first 3 shots (2 3-pointers) and has an assist so far against his former team. – 7:48 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. is usually calm on the sidelines, but he’s as upset as I’ve ever seen him with official Andy Nagy’s foul call on Daniel Gafford against Mitchell Robinson that sends Gaff to the bench with 2 fouls – 7:55 PM

Seeing them in person for the first time — Wizards cherry blossoms get two thumbs up. They killed those. – 7:55 PM

The Capital City Go-Go trail the Long Island Nets at the half 45-66.Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Vernon Carey Jr and Quenton Jackson each have 8.The difference in the half was 3PTs, Nets (11) – Go-Go (4) – 7:56 PM

It’s kind of wild that Will Barton started every game he played for the Nuggets last season & is out of the Wizards’ rotation this season. – 8:07 PM

Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22 at the end of the 1st quarter, in large part because they are 7-for-12 from 3. Kuzma has 10-4-4 already. – 8:09 PM

Deni Avdija drains his first shot, a 3, in his favorite US city of New YorkFollows it up with a finger roll layup in transition – 8:16 PM

Just sitting down at this Knicks game because my body was rejecting the MSG media coffee, which I’m fairly confident is the worst coffee on earth, and see the Wizards can’t miss a 3-pointer – 8:17 PM

