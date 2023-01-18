Wizards vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Wizards vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Wizards vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 18, 2023- by

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Washington Wizards are spending $8,431,406 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,766,299 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Donatas Urbonas
@Urbodo
Some of the potential format change ideas EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman mentioned in my recent interview:
▪️ Expansion
▪️ More playoff seeds
▪️ Play-in tournament
▪️ All-Star game
▪️ Final Four
▪️ Regular season games in New York/Tokyo/Mumbai – 3:11 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home