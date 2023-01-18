Wizards vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Washington Wizards are spending $8,431,406 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,766,299 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Urbodo
Some of the potential format change ideas EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman mentioned in my recent interview:
▪️ Expansion
▪️ More playoff seeds
▪️ Play-in tournament
▪️ All-Star game
▪️ Final Four
▪️ Regular season games in New York/Tokyo/Mumbai – 3:11 AM