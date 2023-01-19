Live stream: 76ers 13, Blazers 6

Games

January 19, 2023

Game streams

The Philadelphia 76ers (28-16) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-23) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 13, Portland Trail Blazers 6 (Q1 06:14)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Blazers had started 1-for-10 from the floor before that finish by Grant. – 10:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nurkic in early foul trouble. They weren’t able to do much with Embiid even with him in. Without him it could get rough. – 10:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers are 1-of-9 and Nurk picks up his second foul with 7:35 to play in the first quarter. – 10:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Some very very rapid MVP chants for Embiid at the stripe here in Portland – 10:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Not sure if ya’ll can see it on TV, but there’s a fan sitting right behind the Sixers’ bench with a “Play Paul Reed” sign. – 10:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Have loved seeing Embiid run the floor a bit more on this trip. Early seal of Nurkic, good Harden entry, two free throws. Easy money – 10:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is a Kornet Kontesting madman right now. – 10:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Cheers for Embiid, boos for Harden. – 10:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Hart of the defense, presented by @JezData
Tune into Blazers-Sixers NOW on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/qbbP3ySqsj10:02 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hang it in the louvre. 💙❤️
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/hrfFLSQGRe9:57 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden needs six assists to tie Muggsy Bogues for 23rd on the NBA all-time assists list at 6,726. – 9:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Same starters for Sixers vs. Portland, Melton in. – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’d rather have 15 assists than 15 points. That’s a dangerous player because he’s so doggone big, he can finish with both hands.”
Monty Williams on Ben Simmons, who he coached in Philadelphia. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/BjnE4LUajF9:32 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/cA5k6Xx1g89:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity   vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/YPrCk4cKUw9:15 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
So cool that two of 30 NBA head coaches this week — Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Denver’s David Adelman — are graduates of Jesuit High. Adelman is 2-0 filling in for Michael Malone, sidelined with Covid-19. Two Portland guys who are excellent coaches and really good human beings. – 9:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🎥 3 down, 2 to go.
🚘 @Kia pic.twitter.com/HnvE1wOgeA7:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mike Brey spent 23 years at Notre Dame. Impressive. But not even half a Boeheim. – 7:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Matisse Thybulle has the 4th highest On-Off on the team despite playing *over half his total w/o Embiid,* possessions that have been *impossible* for #Sixers to win over years. And Harden has only been out there 40 percent of that non-Embiid sample! Some small miracle. – 6:48 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Here’s ultimately what will determine how good of a job Notre Dame is right now:
NIL. – 6:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden being able to take and make these catch and shoot 3’s at a reasonable clip could land him perhaps tens of millions more this summer. pic.twitter.com/4BrloHA15k6:03 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s how Embiid will be defended in the playoffs. At least 2 defenders, occasionally 3. Mostly fearless of a kick out for 3. pic.twitter.com/063YAZNWLC5:58 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Load managed, refreshed, not leading nba in minutes per game Harden finished this play in his sleep. pic.twitter.com/t7T7TO1E0L5:56 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Last June @Kevin O’Connor reported:
“Embiid and the Sixers hope he can become even more dynamic bringing the ball up the floor himself on the break and driving in the half court.”
Last game: pic.twitter.com/A4bD8u6fyS5:45 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
To me, ZERO reason to go in the so-called “family” for Mike Brey’s replacement. Go get the best candidate if you are Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.
Should be able to pluck a really good mid-major coach. – 5:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on how Jrue’s defense sets him apart
Ch. 86 or Watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App
https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/21c7DOuxEz4:58 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
I can promise you that the Blazers’ front office is not looking at Twitter for input on who should and shouldn’t be traded. pic.twitter.com/DAoYta380Y4:04 PM

