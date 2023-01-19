76ers vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,444,956 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,178,781 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: NBCSP+
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
