76ers vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $5,444,956 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,178,781 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: NBCSP+

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?