Anfernee Simons untouchable for Blazers?

Haynes went on to flex his insider knowledge and let it be known that the Blazers have deemed Simons virtually untouchable moving forward. He interjected by stating that if a roster-shifting move that added talent and experience presented itself, it would be wise of the front office to entertain it.
Source: Blazers Edge
Source: Blazers Edge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
And then there’s this:
Since Anfernee Simons hit the #Nuggets up for 29 points, including 7 3-pointers, in the first meeting, this is what he’s done in the 3 games since: 34 points on 14/49 (28 percent) & 3/26 (11.5 percent!) from 3. He was a total non-factor. – 12:08 AM
And then there’s this:
Since Anfernee Simons hit the #Nuggets up for 29 points, including 7 3-pointers, in the first meeting, this is what he’s done in the 3 games since: 34 points on 14/49 (28 percent) & 3/26 (11.5 percent!) from 3. He was a total non-factor. – 12:08 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 122, Blazers 113: FINAL. 44 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists/steals for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers now play their next six at home. – 11:25 PM
Nuggets 122, Blazers 113: FINAL. 44 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists/steals for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers now play their next six at home. – 11:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 101, Blazers 89: end of third quarter. 36 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds/assists/steals for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists for Nurk. – 10:49 PM
Nuggets 101, Blazers 89: end of third quarter. 36 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds/assists/steals for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists for Nurk. – 10:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anfernee Simons has been going HARD at Bones Hyland all game, and he’s 5-of-14. Getting Bones switched onto him for the sole purpose of isolating Bones. – 10:47 PM
Anfernee Simons has been going HARD at Bones Hyland all game, and he’s 5-of-14. Getting Bones switched onto him for the sole purpose of isolating Bones. – 10:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 73, Blazers 67: halftime. 30 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks for Nurk. – 10:11 PM
Nuggets 73, Blazers 67: halftime. 30 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks for Nurk. – 10:11 PM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have been also lifted for: MIL: Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, NYK Mitchell Robinson, OKC: Luguentz Dort, ORL: Mohamed Bamba, PHX: Deandre Ayton, POR: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, TOR: Chris Boucher, WAS: Bradley Beal -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
Anfernee Simons knew that the Portland Trail Blazers were facing an uphill battle at the Utah Jazz Saturday night. Injuries had left the Blazers with just nine available players. But Simons was tired of losing. The Blazers had lost eight of their last 10 games. So, h sought to be the spark his team would need to earn a much-needed victory. “Nine is enough,” Simons told his teammates in the locker room before the game. That proved to be true but mainly because Simons scored a career-high 45 points to lead the Blazers to a 116-111 victory at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he did more than just score. He led. When Utah’s defense adjusted, he adjusted. And when the Blazers needed a defensive stop late, Simons made the key play. -via Oregonian / December 4, 2022
Michael Scotto: Have you tried to pitch Jerami Grant on re-signing long-term as a guy who’s been loyal to the franchise? Damian Lillard: In this league, you’ve got to respect that guys have their own idea of what they want to do with their career and how they see themselves financially. I think the best way to sell anybody on anything as far as staying around is to win games, be authentic, and have genuine behavior. I know that’s what I do best. I mean what I say and say what I mean. I stay true to that because I’m never beside myself. Playing with myself and Anfernee, a lot of things have opened up for him and allowed him to really be effective. Then, the fact that we’re openly going to give him every opportunity to do it in terms of being unselfish. I don’t think there are a lot of guys out there in situations where it’ll be a hand-and-glove fit like it’s been, not just game-wise but personality-wise. We all get along and like each other. I care about his success, and he cares about ours. Sometimes, that’s the most important thing. That’s what our biggest pitch ever could be. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.