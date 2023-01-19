Anthony Davis participates in non-contact portions of practice

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
To me, ZERO reason to go in the so-called “family” for Mike Brey’s replacement. Go get the best candidate if you are Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.
Should be able to pluck a really good mid-major coach. – 5:31 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis hasn’t been through a full practice yet but did some pick-and-roll drills today with the team and is progressing “really, really, really well,” Lakers Coach Darvin said.
Davis hasn’t played since Dec. 16 because of a stress injury and bone spur in his foot. – 4:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis participated in parts of the non-contact portion of practice today, including pick-and-rolls drills and offensive scripting. – 4:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some post practice 3-point shooting for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/52koDhtDqq – 4:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Some post-practice spot shooting from Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/eXa9r80pru – 4:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson remains fourth in #NBA All-Star fan voting among West frontcourt players, with balloting set to conclude Saturday. Williamson is roughly 77,000 votes behind third-place Anthony Davis. Fan vote is 50% of determining All-Star starters: https://t.co/VSPXevMosB pic.twitter.com/17lYiLb7Jd – 1:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The third All-Star returns are out, with @LeBron James continuing to lead all players with 6,506,682 votes.
Anthony Davis (3rd, frontcourt), Russell Westbrook (6th, guards) and Austin Reaves (8th, guards) are also amongst the leaders: pic.twitter.com/xFp2tb9ilW – 1:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
So LeBron is still leading, which, no surprise.
AD is third in the frontcourt, Russ is sixth in the backcourt and Austin Reaves is ahead of Devin Booker and De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/9GmEzPHSlE – 1:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers drop a winnable game against the Kings. Why do they continually struggle down the stretch of close games? (Besides needing Anthony Davis back, obviously.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis has just completed individual workouts. Not clear yet when he’ll be cleared for team practices. Lakers coach Darvin Ham: “You have to be careful. Feeling good after an individual workout could be a little bit different than when you got extra bodies on the floor.” – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis has been ramping up with 30-minute, 45-minute and 1-hour on-court workouts. His shot has mainly been pain-free, according to Ham. – 8:58 PM
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis has done individual workouts for 45 minutes to an hour, and said is “pretty much pain free.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / January 18, 2023
In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season. “I think Kyrie ends up with a short extension with the Nets,” one NBA executive predicted while speaking with HoopsHype. “A sign-and-trade for Kyrie this summer would be tough given the length needed and assets to make it happen from another team. I think there’s an incentive for an extension on a one-plus-one or two-year deal. If I’m Brooklyn, I’m not going past two years. I don’t know if Kyrie would accept that. The Lakers will go into the summer with cap space and can offer two years, $60 million, where he could rejoin LeBron James and play with Anthony Davis.” -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
Clutch Points: The Lakers are hoping for a pre-All Star break return for Anthony Davis 👀 (via @Shams Charania , @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/JGjdYSTezb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 16, 2023
