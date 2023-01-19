Live stream: Bulls 65, Pistons 56

The Chicago Bulls (20-24) play against the Detroit Pistons (35-35) at Accor Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023
Chicago Bulls 65, Detroit Pistons 56 (Q2 00:00)
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: I think it’s 65-56 Bulls. I think Bogey has 16, Saddiq Bey 8. I think. – 4:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Bulls 65, Pistons 56
Nikola Vucevic already counts a double-double (14pts, 12rebs), DeMar DeRozan has 14pts.
Bojan Bogdanovic counts 16 points for the Pistons.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Pistons 56 at half
(We think. Scoreboard and box have been off all game.)
Vucevic 14 pts, 12 rebs, 4 assists
DeRozan 14 pts
LaVine 13 pts
Williams 10 pts
Bulls 52.9 FG% – 4:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are down 59-48 with 3:10 left until the half.
I wish I had stats to give you but several sites haven’t properly updated them. Any guesses on who’s the #Pistons‘ leading scorer? – 4:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The NBA stat app says it’s 55-54 Chicago and the TV says 57-48 … yeah, there’s a glitch in the Matrix. – 4:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams finding a little joie de vivre in the midrange as his shot heats up – 3:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
New country, same @Jalen Duren 🤝🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/BYWmrdEySd – 3:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bulls up 55-41 midway through the 2nd after Pat Wiliams hit a 3. Pistons struggling on both ends of the floor – 3:57 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
NBA Mad Libs: Magic Johnson and Pharrell sitting courtside together watching the Bulls in Paris. – 3:55 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is one of the Bulls’ go-to plays after a free throw. Sign from Donovan is 🖐️👁️= cross screen for Vucevic.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. is having a good week.
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/F14eh09fSF – 3:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan getting MVP chants at the free throw line half a world away from Chicago – 3:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
LIL BABY IN THE HOUSE! #PistonsinParis #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/jg1eZjnhrz – 3:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou has decided to enlist Jalen Duren for friendly hoodrat activities.
CHI 37, DET 31, 9:27 2Q – 3:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back home like he never left 👀
@Killian Hayes ➡️ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/2FHPv3ScsA – 3:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bulls 31, #Pistons 24.
Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 1 reb, 2 asts
Bey: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts, 2 rebs – 3:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of: Bulls 31, Pistons 24. Ivey found Duren cutting for an open dunk right before the clock expired. Underwhelming first quarter for the Pistons, but they did shake off a cold start. – 3:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jalen Duren is going to be so good. I don’t think the front office thought that he’d develop this quickly.
Dude is only 19…sheesh. – 3:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Also, #Pistons Hamidou Diallo is doing hoodrat things with his dunking so far.
#NoFriendsNeeded – 3:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m not sure if anyone will ever see this tweet but Bulls lead Pistons, 31-24, after 1Q. – 3:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Just noticed there are three former Slam-Dunk Contest winners in this game: #Pistons Hamidou Diallo and #Bulls Zach Lavine and Derrick Jones. – 3:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC ↗️ 🐾
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/lTkKgMLpx8 – 3:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan continues to build his legacy.
With that FT, DeMar just passed Walt Bellamy to become the #40 all-time scorer in NBA history.
@Moetchandon | #MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/y99hWYGZJJ – 3:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants for DeMar DeRozan at Accor Arena! #BullsNation #NBA – 3:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
DeMar DeRozan is wearing the @WNBA orange hoody inspired Kobe 6 PEs for today’s #NBAParis game 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6bEduJW81K – 3:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is now wearing a wrap on his right hand injury, which he said occurred when he took a hard blow on the knuckle of his middle finger in the Washington game. – 3:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is in the building tonight for the Bulls vs Pistons game which takes place in Paris ✊🇫🇷
🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/kkFPI4dXbS – 3:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is in the building tonight for the Bulls vs Pistons game which takes place in Paris ✊🇫🇷
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/M2cYpZr7Yt – 3:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice spin to the rim by Saddiq for a layup. Pistons responded after the timeout after missing their first six shots, down just three – 3:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes is … *checks notes*
… putting on for the French fans.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Saddiq Bey started pretty well the game, making plays offensively. The Pistons offense found pace. #Pistons #NBAParis – 3:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have woken up after a slow start, early Casey timeout. Bogey has gotten going and Saddiq just put a nasty spin move on DD for a layup. – 3:26 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Killian Hayes is finding some small windows. pic.twitter.com/eunlE9Iq5T – 3:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian’s had some nice passes already. He’s assisted three of Detroit’s first four buckets – 3:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are down 9-2 early. This game feels big because of how into it the crowd is. Detroit needs to settle down a touch. – 3:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar makes the Paris crowd stand up early!
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/6jLs1cdjrp – 3:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bulls take an early 9-2 lead over the Pistons, who have missed their first six shots – 3:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey takes a timeout after the Bulls go up 9-2 in the first three minutes. The Pistons are 0-6 from the field. – 3:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Business-like start by Bulls, who make Dwane Casey call first timeout at 9-2. DeMar DeRozan looks fully recovered from quad strain with that last hoop – 3:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
DeMar DeRozan brings his magic in Paris. Bulls lead 9-2. Timeout Pistons. #BullsNation #NBA – 3:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama watching the Pistons in Paris which he might have to save from next season
pic.twitter.com/UoWx1L0ezb – 3:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic enters today’s game needing only 25 points to reach 10,000 for his career. – 3:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The legend Magic Johnson is in the stands and he’s watching the Bulls-Pistons game. #NBAParisGame2023 #NBA – 3:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch has now combined to score 47 points in his last two games … #JoeyStats – 3:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Been a long long time since the Bad Boys/MJ rivalry, alas, here is world-renowned Detroit Pistons PA Announcer John Mason doing the famous Chicago Bulls intro because the game is at a neutral site in France. Thought id never see the day, but handled like the true pro he is. pic.twitter.com/FSWazbhjZK – 3:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lots of “boos” when Isaiah Stewart shot the free throw #Pistons #NBAParis – 3:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Fresh off tying his career-high with 43 points, Vucevic hits two straight jumpers for Bulls. – 3:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A packed Accor Arena made noise for the French kid, Killian Hayes! #pistons #pistonsinparis #NBA pic.twitter.com/0txGncunNW – 3:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First bucket of the night a corner mid range by Nikola Vucevic. #NBAParis #BullsNation – 3:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart.
Looks like Duren will play with the second unit. – 3:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pistons are the home team … by jersey color only. 85% Bulls crowd and that’s being kind. – 3:12 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Tom Gores and Troy Weaver seated courtside here in Paris.
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/epvojraCBz – 3:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch crushing it with his pregame greeting to the crowd in French. He said that’s his third-strongest language (behind Serbian and English), sounded pretty good to me. – 3:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons bringing Duren off of the bench after he missed five-straight games. He started Detroit’s previous 15 games – 3:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tony Parker, Killian Hayes and Nikola Vucevic are on the floor addressing the crowd. – 3:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A packed Accor Arena made noise for the Frmech kid, Killian Hayes! #pistons #pistonsinparis #NBA pic.twitter.com/MqmFsujamN – 3:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is announced first and gets a huge ovation from the Paris crowd. – 3:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I did not make the trip to Paris, but will still tweet along as the Pistons play the Bulls.
Jalen Duren and Hamidou Diallo will both play after being listed as questionable and probable, respectively. Cory Joseph (right knee soreness) is out – 2:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/FzGTx5bxch – 2:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bonjour, #BullsNation. Let’s get a dub in Paris today. 🇫🇷
⏰: 2:00 pm CT
📺 :@NBCSChicago, @NBATV
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/kEbWX1PbHo – 2:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for the lights in Paris.
@TheEditManLond1 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xaEuwrx1m5 – 2:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
As we aim to leave a lasting impact in Paris, @Vincent Ellis recaps the unveiling of our Piston-themed mural designed by French artist Kekli in Aïmane Bassiouni.
🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/w… – 2:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’re ready to light it up in Paris. pic.twitter.com/jXHhl87AmX – 2:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons injury report: Jalen Duren is available for today’s #NBAParisGame after missing the last five games due to right ankle soreness.
Hamidou Diallo (right calf) is also active.
Nerlens Noel (left foot) is questionable.
Cory Joseph (right knee) is out. – 1:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per sources, Victor Wembanyama is expected to sit courtside at today’s Pistons-Bulls game in Paris.
The French phenom will get a good look at a Pistons team that’ll have strong odds to draft him this summer.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jaden Ivey prepares himself for the game in Paris. #Pistons #PistonsinParis #nba pic.twitter.com/IK2WDjkUT6 – 1:33 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Antoine Davis on scoring binge at Detroit Mercy @Youngdvs13 @DetroitMBB apnews.com/article/ff6f7e… – 1:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some extra work for Ayo Dosunmu before the tip off of the game against the Pistons. #bullsnation #NBAParis #NBA pic.twitter.com/CPewA7mj6P – 1:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bojan Bogdanovic tries to find his spot from deep #Pistons #PistonsinParis #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/lLs3Tnq1ot – 1:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Magnifique 🤌
#ULTRADrip | @michelobultra pic.twitter.com/50QEpUyLRE – 1:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Pistons definitely can feel like they’re playing a home game #Pistons #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/R7mIqG70Vz – 1:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The dragon, Goran Dragic, just chillin ahead of the Bulls-Pistons game. #bullsnation #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/K7PtpquHJM – 1:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The legend Ben Wallace is in the building #Pistons #PistonsinParis #nba pic.twitter.com/CGvrpuIezD – 12:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dalen Terry started to roll #bullsnation #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/qb5lsMVBy9 – 12:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Injury report for the Pistons today in Paris:
Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness), Cory Joseph (right knee soreness) and Nerlens Noel (left foot soreness) are all questionable. Hamidou Diallo (right calf soreness) is probable. – 12:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
French protests making intriguing walking commute for Bulls-Pistons pic.twitter.com/KzcbxlO2ep – 12:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
French rising star and potential no.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2023, Victor Wembanyama, is expected to attend in Accor Arena for Bulls vs Pistons game. #NBA #NBAParis – 12:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
French rising star and potentian no.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2023, Victor Wembanyama, is expected to attend in Accor Arena for Bulls vs Pistons game. #NBA #NBAParis – 12:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
NBA x @F1
@Joakim Noah dropped into NBA House in Paris with @Charles_Leclerc, @PierreGASLY & @Tony Parker pic.twitter.com/MyyAWHaQyw – 12:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is technically a Pistons home game, so these towels are in every single seat pic.twitter.com/6tWNWKqaXG – 12:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The line for Pistons-Bulls three hours before the game pic.twitter.com/gO1TpNPJ31 – 12:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball today from Paris 2pm CT tip. pic.twitter.com/lxOmFLrXXf – 12:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Reminder that the #Pistons are playing at 3 p.m. ET today. Happy Thursday to you, too:
Pistons’ Killian Hayes relishing return to France, chance for family to see him play: bit.ly/3HdWpdq – 11:54 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball ! @Chicago Bulls @Detroit Pistons @670TheScore 1:45 pre with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ pic.twitter.com/5nNZyNg9aS – 11:50 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan WILL play today vs. the Pistons in Paris after missing the past three games (quad) 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2Y3x33y8q – 10:22 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Thursday’s Bulls vs. Pistons game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 9:55 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls travel to take on the Pistons in the NBA Paris Game 2023. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 9:45 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons stories from Paris so far (can get a sub for $1 inside any link):
Cade Cunningham talks to The Athletic in first interview since surgery: theathletic.com/4099630/2023/0…
Troy Weaver exclusive interview: theathletic.com/4101256/2023/0… – 9:31 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK // Zach LaVine will debut the Fresh Foam BB today in Paris, the newest model from @NewBalanceHoops. 👀 pic.twitter.com/29PwtjwUnK – 9:04 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A warm-your-heart, father-son story to prepare you for Pistons-Bulls in Paris…
“Time is precious”: After deaths in family, die-hard Pistons fans trek to Paris to see Detroit play theathletic.com/4103516/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’ve got a game in Paris today.
@FDSportsbook | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/mo1FtcDf4f – 9:00 AM
