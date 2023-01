Live stream: Bulls 65, Pistons 56

A warm-your-heart, father-son story to prepare you for Pistons-Bulls in Paris…“Time is precious”: After deaths in family, die-hard Pistons fans trek to Paris to see Detroit play theathletic.com/4103516/2023/0…

FIRST LOOK // Zach LaVine will debut the Fresh Foam BB today in Paris, the newest model from @NewBalanceHoops. 👀 pic.twitter.com/29PwtjwUnK

Pistons stories from Paris so far (can get a sub for $1 inside any link):Cade Cunningham talks to The Athletic in first interview since surgery: theathletic.com/4099630/2023/0… Troy Weaver exclusive interview: theathletic.com/4101256/2023/0…

The Bulls travel to take on the Pistons in the NBA Paris Game 2023. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…

Our best bet and prediction for Thursday’s Bulls vs. Pistons game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…

DeMar DeRozan WILL play today vs. the Pistons in Paris after missing the past three games (quad) 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2Y3x33y8q

Reminder that the #Pistons are playing at 3 p.m. ET today. Happy Thursday to you, too:Pistons’ Killian Hayes relishing return to France, chance for family to see him play: bit.ly/3HdWpdq

This is technically a Pistons home game, so these towels are in every single seat pic.twitter.com/6tWNWKqaXG

French rising star and potentian no.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2023, Victor Wembanyama, is expected to attend in Accor Arena for Bulls vs Pistons game. #NBA #NBA Paris – 12:23 PM

French rising star and potential no.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2023, Victor Wembanyama, is expected to attend in Accor Arena for Bulls vs Pistons game. #NBA #NBA Paris – 12:23 PM

Injury report for the Pistons today in Paris:Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness), Cory Joseph (right knee soreness) and Nerlens Noel (left foot soreness) are all questionable. Hamidou Diallo (right calf soreness) is probable. – 12:35 PM

Some extra work for Ayo Dosunmu before the tip off of the game against the Pistons. #bullsnation #NBAParis #NBA pic.twitter.com/CPewA7mj6P

Per sources, Victor Wembanyama is expected to sit courtside at today’s Pistons-Bulls game in Paris.The French phenom will get a good look at a Pistons team that’ll have strong odds to draft him this summer.

As we aim to leave a lasting impact in Paris, @Vincent Ellis recaps the unveiling of our Piston-themed mural designed by French artist Kekli in Aïmane Bassiouni.🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/w…

I did not make the trip to Paris, but will still tweet along as the Pistons play the Bulls.Jalen Duren and Hamidou Diallo will both play after being listed as questionable and probable, respectively. Cory Joseph (right knee soreness) is out – 2:57 PM

Vooch crushing it with his pregame greeting to the crowd in French. He said that’s his third-strongest language (behind Serbian and English), sounded pretty good to me. – 3:12 PM

Been a long long time since the Bad Boys/MJ rivalry, alas, here is world-renowned Detroit Pistons PA Announcer John Mason doing the famous Chicago Bulls intro because the game is at a neutral site in France. Thought id never see the day, but handled like the true pro he is. pic.twitter.com/FSWazbhjZK

Vooch has now combined to score 47 points in his last two games … #JoeyStats

Victor Wembanyama watching the Pistons in Paris which he might have to save from next season

Business-like start by Bulls, who make Dwane Casey call first timeout at 9-2. DeMar DeRozan looks fully recovered from quad strain with that last hoop – 3:18 PM

Dwane Casey takes a timeout after the Bulls go up 9-2 in the first three minutes. The Pistons are 0-6 from the field. – 3:19 PM

Bulls take an early 9-2 lead over the Pistons, who have missed their first six shots – 3:19 PM

Pistons are down 9-2 early. This game feels big because of how into it the crowd is. Detroit needs to settle down a touch. – 3:22 PM

Killian’s had some nice passes already. He’s assisted three of Detroit’s first four buckets – 3:25 PM

Pistons have woken up after a slow start, early Casey timeout. Bogey has gotten going and Saddiq just put a nasty spin move on DD for a layup. – 3:26 PM

Nice spin to the rim by Saddiq for a layup. Pistons responded after the timeout after missing their first six shots, down just three – 3:27 PM

Victor Wembanyama is in the building tonight for the Bulls vs Pistons game which takes place in Paris ✊🇫🇷🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/M2cYpZr7Yt

Victor Wembanyama is in the building tonight for the Bulls vs Pistons game which takes place in Paris ✊🇫🇷🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/kkFPI4dXbS

LaVine is now wearing a wrap on his right hand injury, which he said occurred when he took a hard blow on the knuckle of his middle finger in the Washington game. – 3:31 PM

DeMar DeRozan continues to build his legacy.With that FT, DeMar just passed Walt Bellamy to become the #40 all-time scorer in NBA history.@Moetchandon | #MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/y99hWYGZJJ

Just noticed there are three former Slam-Dunk Contest winners in this game: #Pistons Hamidou Diallo and #Bulls Zach Lavine and Derrick Jones. – 3:36 PM

I’m not sure if anyone will ever see this tweet but Bulls lead Pistons, 31-24, after 1Q. – 3:37 PM

Also, #Pistons Hamidou Diallo is doing hoodrat things with his dunking so far.

End of: Bulls 31, Pistons 24. Ivey found Duren cutting for an open dunk right before the clock expired. Underwhelming first quarter for the Pistons, but they did shake off a cold start. – 3:39 PM

This is one of the Bulls’ go-to plays after a free throw. Sign from Donovan is 🖐️👁️= cross screen for Vucevic.Nice scouting from Pistons coaches. They were all over it, screaming out the screen and forcing Vucevic to catch it far from the basket. pic.twitter.com/aGg8FXQMce

Bulls up 55-41 midway through the 2nd after Pat Wiliams hit a 3. Pistons struggling on both ends of the floor – 3:57 PM

The NBA stat app says it’s 55-54 Chicago and the TV says 57-48 … yeah, there’s a glitch in the Matrix. – 4:01 PM

The Pistons are down 59-48 with 3:10 left until the half.I wish I had stats to give you but several sites haven’t properly updated them. Any guesses on who’s the #Pistons ‘ leading scorer? – 4:02 PM

Bulls 65, Pistons 56 at half(We think. Scoreboard and box have been off all game.)Vucevic 14 pts, 12 rebs, 4 assistsDeRozan 14 ptsLaVine 13 ptsWilliams 10 ptsBulls 52.9 FG% – 4:08 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.