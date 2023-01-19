Bulls vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bulls vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $7,532,240 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $10,375,639 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
Game day from Paris ! @Chicago Bulls @Detroit Pistons 1:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Fired up. It’s been a terrific week here- many thanks to everyone involved. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. – 3:29 AM
Detroit Pistons
@DetroitPistons
dropping this here just in case you need it pic.twitter.com/ehTkrEs3Qw3:13 AM

