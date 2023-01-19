Christian Wood fractures thumb, out at least a week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Christian Wood: The thumb is a complex joint and the location of the fracture and any possible associated ligament damage will dictate treatment plans and subsequent time lost. (1/3) – 4:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Miami tomorrow night…Tim Hardaway Jr is probable to return from his left ankle sprain. Christian Wood with the news of his fractured left thumb is out, along with Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV. – 4:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Christian Wood has a fractured left thumb; out until at least next week dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs C/PF Christian Wood has sustained a fracture of his left thumb and will be re-evaluated next week, Mavs announce. – 3:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Christian Wood will be re-evaluated in one week after sustaining a fractured left thumb.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:29 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs just announced Christian Wood has a fractured left thumb. It happened in the second quarter last night. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 3:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas‘ Christian Wood has suffered a fractured left thumb and will be re-evaluated in one week. – 3:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Christian Wood picks up his second foul with 8:01 left in 1Q– Mavs send in Reggie Bullock.
Hawks lead 11-8 with OO heading to the line for FTs. He makes both and the Hawks go up 13-8. – 7:52 PM
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game in Portland, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 15, 2023
Brad Townsend: Christian Wood (left ankle) will not play Kidd says. -via Twitter @townbrad / January 14, 2023
Grant Afseth: Christian Wood on taking pride in making a defensive impact after win vs. Lakers: “People talked about how bad my defense was at the beginning of the season and in Houston, so I tried to make it an emphasis to show people that it’s not as bad as it seems.” -via Twitter / January 14, 2023
