Christian Wood fractures thumb, out at least a week

Christian Wood picks up his second foul with 8:01 left in 1Q– Mavs send in Reggie Bullock.Hawks lead 11-8 with OO heading to the line for FTs. He makes both and the Hawks go up 13-8. – 7:52 PM

The Mavs just announced Christian Wood has a fractured left thumb. It happened in the second quarter last night. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 3:29 PM

The Mavericks say Christian Wood will be re-evaluated in one week after sustaining a fractured left thumb.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Mavs C/PF Christian Wood has sustained a fracture of his left thumb and will be re-evaluated next week, Mavs announce. – 3:44 PM

For Mavs vs Miami tomorrow night…Tim Hardaway Jr is probable to return from his left ankle sprain. Christian Wood with the news of his fractured left thumb is out, along with Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV. – 4:00 PM

Re: Christian Wood: The thumb is a complex joint and the location of the fracture and any possible associated ligament damage will dictate treatment plans and subsequent time lost. (1/3) – 4:11 PM

