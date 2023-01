Dejounte Murray: When I took Tony Parker's starting job, he didn't like it, he should have stayed to mentor me

In talking with several NBA executives about the Atlanta Hawks, there’s a prevailing prediction from outside the organization – coach Nate McMillan won’t be with the team beyond this season . Despite a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Hawks are not meeting expectations at 22-22 following the blockbuster acquisition of All-Star Dejounte Murray. -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023