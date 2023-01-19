Dejounte Murray: When I took Tony Parker's starting job, he didn't like it, he should have stayed to mentor me

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tony Parker addresses the crowd … should have been Joakim, who is sitting courtside. Problem is lighting up a fat one might not have gone over well. – 3:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tony Parker, Killian Hayes and Nikola Vucevic are on the floor addressing the crowd. – 3:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some basketball adilvices by the legend himself Tony Parker to Charles Leclerc #NBA #NBAParisGame pic.twitter.com/9JxdVoM960 – 9:45 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tony Parker, Joakim Noah, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc have arrived in NBA House in Paris #NBA #NBAParisGame pic.twitter.com/0KSQiYSGvM – 9:43 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
THIS WHY HE’S HERE!
The real will always prevail. @Dejounte Murray
WeMove pic.twitter.com/NFS4N5mKZZ – 11:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray got the job done in the W vs. the Mavericks 🎒 pic.twitter.com/BnESOBeZWw – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
12-18 FG
4-6 3P
3 straight 25-point games. pic.twitter.com/oTS6vW9XRC – 10:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you take a package similar to the Dejounte Murray deal for O.G. Anunoby? – 1:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Took a closer at the Dejounte Murray package that reports say could be a template for an O.G. Anunoby deal. It’s not really three 1st picks. They got a Charlotte 2023 1st that’s lottery protected for the next 3 years and then becomes two 2nds. – 10:27 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young joked that he wanted to talk about his four steals.
Said that having Dejounte Murray makes it a little easier to be aggressive on defense because he doesn’t have to worry about his team losing playmaking due to foul trouble. – 6:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray today:
28 PTS
7 AST
2 STL
11-17 FG
5-8 3P
His most 3s in a game since November. pic.twitter.com/mbmDpRy0Ad – 5:56 PM
More on this storyline
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray extended his steal streak to 13 straight games, tied with Gary Trent Jr. for the longest active such streak in the league. It also marks the third-longest such streak of his career. -via Twitter @HawksPR / January 18, 2023
In talking with several NBA executives about the Atlanta Hawks, there’s a prevailing prediction from outside the organization – coach Nate McMillan won’t be with the team beyond this season. Despite a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s road matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Hawks are not meeting expectations at 22-22 following the blockbuster acquisition of All-Star Dejounte Murray. -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
