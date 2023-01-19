DeMar DeRozan on playing in the 2024 Olympics if invited: It'll be tough to say no

Tim Reynolds: 2016 Olympic gold medalist DeMar DeRozan says if USA Basketball calls him to come back to Paris in 2024, “it’ll be tough to say no.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
2016 Olympic gold medalist DeMar DeRozan says if USA Basketball calls him to come back to Paris in 2024, “it’ll be tough to say no.” – 6:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris as DeMar DeRozan returns, shines
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far, we’ve heard “MVP” chants for…
-DeMar DeRozan
-Zach LaVine
-Hamidou Diallo
It’s time for Killian Hayes to get to the line. #NBAParis – 4:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Bulls 65, Pistons 56
Nikola Vucevic already counts a double-double (14pts, 12rebs), DeMar DeRozan has 14pts.
Bojan Bogdanovic counts 16 points for the Pistons.
#BullsNation #Pistons #NBA #NBAParis – 4:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan getting MVP chants at the free throw line half a world away from Chicago – 3:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants for DeMar DeRozan at Accor Arena! #BullsNation #NBA – 3:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
DeMar DeRozan is wearing the @WNBA orange hoody inspired Kobe 6 PEs for today’s #NBAParis game 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6bEduJW81K – 3:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Business-like start by Bulls, who make Dwane Casey call first timeout at 9-2. DeMar DeRozan looks fully recovered from quad strain with that last hoop – 3:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
DeMar DeRozan brings his magic in Paris. Bulls lead 9-2. Timeout Pistons. #BullsNation #NBA – 3:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan will return from his 3-game absence in Paris.
But a lighthearted convo about his game aging gracefully led to DeRozan growing philosophical about his basketball mortality.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:52 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Paris trip has been great for Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan and his kids, but also has him thinking about his basketball mortality and how much longer he really wants to play.
Paris day 4 – Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/1… – 7:37 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan will indeed return vs. Pistons after missing 3 games with right quad strain, per DeMar DeRozan. – 5:43 AM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
If I had to pick two front runners for the Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year:
DeMar DeRozan
Luka Doncic
This is based on some custom weights from my clutch player tracker (discount drawn fouls and rebounds to 0.5, assists at 0.25 weight).
https://t.co/kQ6AzJOvs9 pic.twitter.com/xUGrxrdowt – 10:27 PM
More on this storyline
Christos Tsaltas: DeMar DeRozan admitted the Bulls are stepping to the right direction as a team and mentioned consistency ahead of the second half of the season. #BullsNation #NBA #NBAParis -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / January 19, 2023
KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan said his quad was “definitely good.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 19, 2023
Darnell Mayberry: Final: Bulls 126, Pistons 108. Just a methodical, wire-to-wire win by the Bulls over a team they needed to beat. Good all-around team performance. Zach LaVine: 30/5/4. DeMar DeRozan: 26/9/5. Nikola Vučević: 16/5/6. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / January 19, 2023
