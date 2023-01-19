Draymond Green: 'I don't want to play basketball until I'm 40'

Draymond Green: ‘We have a very finite time to do what we’re doing. I’m 32 years old. If I’m being honest, I don’t want to play basketball until I’m 40. I really want to play basketball for another four years after this. I’ve always said my magic number is 15. Once I get to 15, that’s it. I’m cool. Go enjoy my life. Go on to my next thing, leave it to the young guys to take it from there.’
Source: Apple Podcasts
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: The Warriors came to D.C. for 48 hours, playing the Wizards Monday & visiting the White House Tuesday. And Draymond Green was in the middle of everything. Heckling fans inspired him, but what does the future hold for the Dubs’ PF? In
The Warriors came to D.C. for 48 hours, playing the Wizards on Monday & visiting the White House Tuesday. Draymond Green was in the middle of everything as always. Heckling fans inspired him Monday, but what does the future hold for him? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ISwtp7 – 10:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Ahead of the Warriors’ return to Boston, Draymond Green reflects on how the TD Garden environment impacted his Finals performance, what to expect from the the Celtics fans tomorrow, and trash talk this season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:25 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “I think Steph could someday run for president of the United States. Smart, put together, doesn’t really make mistakes. Why not?”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Asked if he’d run for president, Draymond Green said he doesn’t think anyone wants that.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond speaking on how great it felt to be back and the White House for the first time in seven years and how unfortunate it was to not go to the WH for two of his championships. pic.twitter.com/JQ4wK5wHUa – 4:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“It’s been a very great visit and looking forward to coming back next year,” Draymond Green said with a smirk. – 4:11 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Breaking down Draymond Green’s recent comments “the writing is on the wall” and more. We’re live now on @LockedOnDubs!!! @DogSurfRoadshow #dubnation pic.twitter.com/dFhqSBil44 – 3:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green was lethargic early against the Wizards: “I had nothing going. I couldn’t find it. Wasn’t about to find it.”
Then a fan questioned his HOF candidacy: ” Sometimes you gotta let a sleeping dog lie.”
Backstory on a Warriors win from DC
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“We always love an engaged Draymond, no matter who puts the gas in the tank.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the Wizards fan: “We always love engaged Draymond no matter who puts the gas in the tank.” He said the fan broke a “cardinal rule” and walked out early: “Take that smoke the whole game.” pic.twitter.com/5ImB2hVhpb – 6:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Postgame, Draymond green credited the win to two Washington Wizards fans who heckled him all game. He said he wanted to shut them up and helped fuel the Warrior’s win. – 6:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green in the fourth quarter
10 minutes
11 points
4 assists
2 rebounds
1 steal
4-for-4 from the field
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond today:
17 PTS
10 AST
6 REB
3 STL
2-3 3P
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors use a 34-25 fourth quarter to grab a needed road win over the Wizards.
*Steph Curry: 41 points in 37 aggressive minutes
*Jordan Poole: 32 points, 23 in second quarter
*Draymond Green: 17/10/6, everywhere in second half
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green went at it with a fan behind the scorer’s table much of the night. Seemed to fire Green up. He had a monster second half, chirping at the fan after every big play. Bob Myers, Mike Dunleavy and Joe Lacob went up to the guy on their way out. Might’ve thanked him. – 5:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s body language on that last offensive possession said a whole lot – 3:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters this afternoon against the Wizards
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson. He’s joined by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 1:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Wizards
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
Draymond
Draymond Green: ‘I don’t have interest in playing 20 years NBA basketball, just not what I earned to do. I’ve been very fortunate and lucky and blessed to have the career that I’ve had to have opportunities that I had to play in the best professional sports league in the world. But I understand that that has an end date. And I personally can tell you, that is just up to me. I feel like over the last year or so not even with the job just over the last… it’s become more and more evident to me that 15 is the right number.’ -via Apple Podcasts / January 19, 2023
Draymond Green: ‘Reason being, Steven, I’ve talked so much shit to so many guys on the basketball court. I can’t be one of the guys lagging around at the end of my career, lagging like, ‘Yo, I’m just out here collecting a check’. I can’t beat that guy. Because everything that I’ve dished out, is going to come right back. And so I don’t want to be one of those guys that’s like just still around. And I feel like I know for sure I got four great years left on his body. Right? I know that for certain. I know how I feel. And so I’m like, I got four great years left. I’m going to do everything that I have to do and that I know I can do to get to that goal.’ -via Apple Podcasts / January 19, 2023
“If someone brings that up, I’m more worried about Jordan than myself,” Green told ESPN. “I’m always hyper-alert because I want to see how that’s compounding in Jordan’s head. What actions do I need to take in that moment to make sure it doesn’t mentally affect him.” Green expects to hear about it in Boston. To him, there is no topic Celtics fans consider off-limits. But this time, he’s ready for it. And dare he say, a bit excited. “I’ll greet them with a nice smile,” Green told ESPN. “Just as I did after we won the championship.” -via ESPN / January 18, 2023
