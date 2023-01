Draymond Green: 'I don't want to play basketball until I'm 40'

Draymond Green: ‘Reason being, Steven, I’ve talked so much shit to so many guys on the basketball court. I can’t be one of the guys lagging around at the end of my career, lagging like, ‘Yo, I’m just out here collecting a check’. I can’t beat that guy. Because everything that I’ve dished out, is going to come right back. And so I don’t want to be one of those guys that’s like just still around. And I feel like I know for sure I got four great years left on his body. Right? I know that for certain. I know how I feel. And so I’m like, I got four great years left. I’m going to do everything that I have to do and that I know I can do to get to that goal.’ -via Apple Podcasts / January 19, 2023