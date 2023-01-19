John Collins' contract a hindrance in trade market?

The Hawks are trying to trade forward John Collins, but there’s one big obstacle — opposing teams don’t view his contract as having positive value, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (video link). “John Collins has been at the center of their trade talks,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “… Starting next year, (he’s) still owed another $25 million a year, essentially $75 million over the next three years. I think that’s been a hindrance in the trade market. There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset that money. “Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump.”
Dan Favale @danfavale
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Death, taxes and John Collins playing well against the Mavs. He averages 23.8 points and 11.2 rebounds against Dallas.
The only other team against which he averages more than 20 points is Golden State, at 21.8 points. – 8:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Amid @Sean Deveney report linking Heat to Atlanta’s John Collins, former NBA 6th Man winner implores Heat to add another go-to scorer: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A new “Mock Trade Negoiation” article for @All_Hornets with Hawks forward John Collins being the target. Thanks to @Pat_Benson_Jr for the assist from the Hawks side.
Spoiler: We agreed on a trade 👀
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
John Collins would be a great third big in Denver for the playoffs. Not sure what that trade looks like, but he’d be a solid fit. – 4:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Be still my heart. John Collins was being guarded by someone to small for the job. The Hawks fed him in the post AND the referees called the obvious foul. – 3:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins took the mic pregame before MLK Day Game. pic.twitter.com/utBBBwixAZ – 3:26 PM
As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 16, 2023
After all these years of John Collins trade rumors, executives who have spoken to the Hawks about acquiring the veteran forward recently have indicated that the asking price has — understandably — declined significantly this time around. As I detailed in my recent conversation with Collins, the combination of his large contract and his declined production is hardly helpful in terms of his modern-day value. In some scenarios, the Hawks are merely asking for a quality player in return (and not a first-round pick), according to league sources. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
Jake Fischer: From everything I’ve heard from multiple people I’ve talked to with the team, it definitely seems like the Pacers are looking at any opportunity to add a young forward that could really grow alongside this group. John Collins is the name I’ve heard time and again. -via Spotify / January 13, 2023
