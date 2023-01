John Wall didn't feel welcomed by James Harden in Houston

Almost six years later, and John Wall still rues that opportunity. And in doing so, he even doubled down on what was a questionable take, even back for its time. Speaking on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast, Wall remained adamant in his belief that the 2017 Wizards would have beaten the 2017 Cavs had they faced each other in the postseason. “We was going to beat the s–t out of Bron,” Wall said, with a deadpan look on his face, per Ballislife. “I’m telling you, if you [ask] anybody from the Cavs, they all had one team they did not want to see in the East. They did not want to see us.” -via Clutch Points / January 19, 2023