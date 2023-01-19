John Wall didn't feel welcomed by James Harden in Houston

Before James was sent to the Nets, there were a lot of talks about his unhappiness in Houston and clear desire to leave the team. Wall, for his part, didn’t like it one bit and called it “toxic.” “I’m going there, thinking James gonna be there. But he already wants out,” Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast. “When I landed, I go do my conference sh*t, he like, ‘Well, I’m on my way to Atlanta for Lil Baby’s birthday,’ The f*ck? You want to get on a jet? B*tch I just got traded here… He don’t come to training camp, none of that. That news is all toxic.”
Source: Angelo Guinhawa @ Clutch Points
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable ift.tt/Ez6jVvn – 11:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green declined to comment on John Wall’s podcast appearance – 10:54 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When Sixers blitz ball screen, low man often won’t tag the roller, who gets a dunk. Or, the box rotation is missed and baseline cutter backdoors for a dunk.
Last night, Harden made low man rotation, tagged Zubac, Maxey dropped to box, cut off backdoor. Junked possession for LAC. pic.twitter.com/fBQrng5GXl – 9:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Seven free throw attempts for SGA in the first quarter against Indiana. Has become Harden-esque with his ability to draw contact. – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz
The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available – 3:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden feels this Sixers team has the best title chances out of any team in his career 👀
(via NBA Today, @Ramona Shelburne) pic.twitter.com/5fn8MjpRbK – 3:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
No top team’s star duo has missed more games than Ingram & Williamson.
Tatum/Brown: 7
Jokic/Murray: 11
Ja/Bane: 27
Giannis/Jrue: 21
Embiid/Harden: 26
KD/Kyrie: 15
Spida/Garland: 14
BI/Zion: 44
A great season could get washed away if this rate continues. https://t.co/tdLFrhh4oU pic.twitter.com/I3gErQeV6Z – 3:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are .500
They will be trying to avoid being under .500 for the first time since the first week of November WITHOUT Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac is questionable with a knee contusion as well. – 3:23 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Out for tonight’s game vs, Utah
Paul George – injury management
Kawhi Leonard – injury management
Luke Kennard – calif soreness
John Wall – abdominal injury
Moses Brown – G League
And,,,
Ivica Zubac is questionable with knee contusion
Anyone watching this one? – 3:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall and Moses Brown (G League) are all out tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable. – 3:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how 2 assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench during Friday’s scuffle open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how two assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench on Friday open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers this season:
— 4th in defensive rating
— 9th in offensive rating
— 5th in net rating
— 3rd in the East
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton appear to take shots at ex-Nets teammate James Harden nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 12:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Of all dialogue about Embiid and the Embiid/Harden pairing, haven’t seen any talk about:
•Embiid shooting 56.9% on 2s, far and away a career high
•Embiid shooting 59.2% on 2s w/ Harden on court and 53.6% w/ Harden off. A difference in percentile ranking amongst bigs of 26. – 12:21 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers are playing spectacular basketball(16 of 20). Embiid in midst of best run of career. Harden looking like player they traded for. No clear cut lock team(s) in NBA thus far. Wide open. – 11:23 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Happy John Wall got to say the quiet part out loud on Theo Pinson’s podcast
No one likes to be lied to, especially from an organization that he literally put his body on the line for again and again – 10:15 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sixers’ Joel Embiid on his recent strong play: “It wouldn’t be happening without my teammates. James [Harden] has been doing a great job for making it easy for me and just playing off of me. Guys are knocking down shots. That opens up a lot for me to go out and dominate.” – 1:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a 106-98 76ers lead with 6:53 left to play. Harden and Embiid are in together and will shoot free throws on every foul.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers just completely outplayed in the Embiid/Harden off floor minutes tonight in both halves. Getting completely spanked by Doc’s new torch 6th man Tyrese Maxey. – 12:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers lead LA 90-89 through three quarters.
James Harden isn’t scoring, but has a game-high 7 assists. 76ers have 19:10 assist-TO ratio, Clippers have 17:13 assist-TO ratio.
That’s the difference in the game. Clippers shot 70% FGs and won possession battle in 3rd quarter though – 11:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Should stick with Embiid for the rest of the quarter and then open the fourth with Harden and Montrezl. – 11:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers badly need something from Harden when he comes back early fourth. Embiid slowing down and offense has been stagnant as hell this quarter – 11:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
That’ll be a 26-point first half for Embiid.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Embiid has failed to convert on a few good lobs that Harden has tried to give him so far. – 11:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is going to get an assist to Embiid on a through the legs pass in transition or die trying – 10:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Milton and Maxey with some great work in early offense/transition so far, powering this mostly-bench group to open the second. Always nice for the Sixers to pad a lead with Embiid and Harden both on the bench – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are combining turnovers with bricks. A bad combination. And now they’re getting outscored by 8 points in the Embiid/Harden off floor minutes.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden needs 15 assists to tie Muggsy Bogues for 23rd on the NBA all-time assists list at 6,726. – 10:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-PHI starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHI
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 9:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters vs. #Clippers
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Harden – 9:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey off the bench, Joel Embiid’s partnership with James Harden,… youtu.be/H2PmHh9Q0A0 via @YouTube – 11:54 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
On the latest Clap Your Hands episode with @EliotShorrParks, we discuss Harden’s current form, the Embiid/Harden duo, and the many factors that go into setting a starting lineup (on and off court) podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 9:49 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Including playoffs, this is the 100th time LeBron has scored at least 40 points in a game. And the first time he’s ever done it against the Rockets.
Most 40-point games, including playoffs:
Wilt 284
Jordan 211
Kobe 135
Harden 110
Elgin Baylor 102
LeBron 100 – 12:54 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving appears to take shot at ex-teammate James Harden: Nets don’t have anyone ‘halfway in’ this season
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pick the best pair to start alongside the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris. – 3:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have a top 10 offense and defense, but rarely have they excelled at both. The connection between Harden and Maxey’s availability is easy to make.
A column on the defensive concerns about Maxey/Harden lineups and changing the starting lineup. https://t.co/tUlbYDkAjU pic.twitter.com/JpQIKS0j8z – 1:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden on pairing w/ Embiid:“He’s so dominant and versatile to where I’m sure he’s never played with a playmaker like me. So it’s just constant communication to where he hasn’t probably rolled this much before and I haven’t had a big that pops like that.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden pairing finally ‘working very well’ for the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:20 AM
Tim MacMahon: Some people that I’ve talked to down there in Houston basically said, ‘Hey, there’s an understanding that James Harden really enjoys playing with Eric Gordon’. So if the rockets do not trade Eric Gordon (…) I think there’s a very real chance that the Rockets would pick up Gordon, they still would have plenty of cap space to go get Harden on a max deal. But I think if they don’t trade him, it would be likely with the plan of bringing him back next season. -via YouTube / January 19, 2023
During a recent conversation on Outta Pocket, Dinwiddie talked about the differences between Doncic and Harden, two players with a similar style of play but with a big difference in the eyes of Spencer (44:50 mark). “I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad comp. I think where there’s a separation between Luca and Harden–I think Harden probably played with a little more pace so that is where I would give him an edge. But the edges that I would give Luka, and these are pretty big ones, he participates in the defensive end. Harden, obviously, is a phenomenal player, athletically gifted and capable of doing so much… I don’t think he did. I think Luka does have some athletic deficiencies but he definitely participates and tries… He puts effort there. And also, offensively, he’s a better post-up player than Harden was.” -via Yardbarker.com / January 19, 2023
Brian Lewis: Nic Claxton: “Well, last year it was it was just kind of a toxic environment, didn’t know if everybody wanted to be here at the time this year. There’s no divide between everybody that’s out there. We’re gonna we’re gonna figure it out.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 18, 2023
Almost six years later, and John Wall still rues that opportunity. And in doing so, he even doubled down on what was a questionable take, even back for its time. Speaking on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast, Wall remained adamant in his belief that the 2017 Wizards would have beaten the 2017 Cavs had they faced each other in the postseason. “We was going to beat the s–t out of Bron,” Wall said, with a deadpan look on his face, per Ballislife. “I’m telling you, if you [ask] anybody from the Cavs, they all had one team they did not want to see in the East. They did not want to see us.” -via Clutch Points / January 19, 2023
Adam Spolane: In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: pic.twitter.com/gA0PyTW8Jm -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 18, 2023
Kelly Iko: Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments: “What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it.” -via Twitter @KellyIko / January 18, 2023
