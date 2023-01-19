John Wall thinks his Wizards would have beaten LeBron James' Cavaliers in 2017

Almost six years later, and John Wall still rues that opportunity. And in doing so, he even doubled down on what was a questionable take, even back for its time. Speaking on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast, Wall remained adamant in his belief that the 2017 Wizards would have beaten the 2017 Cavs had they faced each other in the postseason. “We was going to beat the s–t out of Bron,” Wall said, with a deadpan look on his face, per Ballislife. “I’m telling you, if you [ask] anybody from the Cavs, they all had one team they did not want to see in the East. They did not want to see us.”
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ workload: “I feel bad about that. He’s playing at an amazing level. But we can’t run him into the ground. That was one of my main goals coming into this season, man. We just have to manage him.” pic.twitter.com/tAovH4Uouh – 2:30 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James called it “very humbling” & “a cool feeling” to get MVP chants from Lakers fans. He then added, “One thing about being part of the Lakers, though, no matter who you are, you will at some point hear an MVP chant if you make a couple of shots. I’ll leave it at that.” – 2:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James: “No matter what is going on with me personally with bumps, bruises and fatigue, my job is to go out there and still perform at a high level and put ourselves in a position to win a ball game.” – 2:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “We’re a ball club that has zero room for error.” Not exactly a great Lakers bumper sticker – 2:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James: “No matter what is going on with me personally with bumps, bruises and fatigue, my job is to go out there and still perform at a high level and put ourself in a position to win a ball game.” – 1:58 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Asked if changing lineups, which he’s mentioned as a big factor before in closing games, played a role in the Lakers struggling to beat the shot clock, LeBron disagreed with the premise, saying the Lakers simply need “awareness” and an internal clock when time is running down. – 1:50 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Another loss for the Lakers falling apart in the final minute. LAL loses to SAC, 116-111, with Sacto fans chanting “Light the beam!” at Crypto as Trey Lyles iced the game from the FT line. LeBron 32p 9a 8r; Russ 19p 7r 5a; Nunn 14p on 4-of-6 3s; Christie 12p; Wenyen 10p 6r. – 12:58 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Kings 116, Lakers 111
The Lakers lose for the fourth time in five games to drop to 20-25. LeBron James had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Kendrick Nun had 14 points.
Up next: vs. MEM on Friday. – 12:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: 32 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. He’s shot only 2-for-9 from 3, but Lakers might be better served playing better defense and making better decisions. – 12:47 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
LeBron tying the game by getting three points the old-school way is weirdly refreshing. – 12:43 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is great experience for Keegan Murray, but I can’t think of many rookies in history who could hold their own with LeBron. – 12:43 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s playing this fourth quarter like he’s trying to leapfrog Mark Jackson on the all-time assist list*. Dude’s putting on a passing clinic right now. AK
* – He’s 40-50 behind Jackson. It won’t happen tonight. – 12:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s playing this fourth quarter like he’s trying to leapfrog Mark Jackson on the all-time assist list*. Dude’s putting on a passing clinic right now. AK
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sometimes I wish LeBron was a slightly flashier passer. He doesn’t really try the crazy stuff Jokic does, he just makes impossible passes look easy. – 12:29 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Kings 90, Lakers 82
LeBron KJames has 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn each have 9 points off the bench. A fan just made the halfcourt shot in between quarters. – 12:16 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Kings 61, Lakers 60
The Kings outscored the Lakers 33-21 in the second quarter. LeBron James has 18 points. Russell Westbrook has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Wenyen Gabriel has 8 points and 4 rebounds. – 11:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable ift.tt/Ez6jVvn – 11:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers managed to build a lead from 1 to 11 with LeBron sitting. That’s a rarity on par with seeing a yeti walking down La Brea. AK – 11:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 39, Kings 28
LeBron James has 9 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 points. Wenyen Gabriel has 6 points and 4 rebounds. The Lakers are shooting 65.4% and have 24 points in the paint. Continuing the trend from last game, they have only one turnover. – 11:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green declined to comment on John Wall’s podcast appearance – 10:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First and second team all-NBA forwards are going to be (in some order) LeBron, Giannis, Tatum and Durant…..can Markkanen sneak into the third team conversation if he keeps playing like this? – 10:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd’s postgame news conference was short and not so sweet. Criticized the defensive effort.
“We gave up 130. Team shot 57%. It’s a shootaround. In this league you do that, doesn’t matter if you have Luka or LeBron or Kareem, you lose.” – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially upgrade LeBron James to available for tonight’s game against the Kings – 10:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s matchup with the Kings. – 10:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be active tonight vs. the Kings. – 9:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
No official word yet on LeBron James, who is questionable due to left ankle soreness. He’s out here going through warmups now. pic.twitter.com/12jZKD2Blw – 9:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Domantas Sabonis, Matthew Dellevedova questionable; Alex Len out sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas responds to John Wall’s damning comments, defends how he holds young players accountable houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My weekly SGP hits Lakers-Kings
—Over 233 pts
—Fox scores 20+
—LeBron scores 35+
—Kings light the beam
+350 odds on @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/sxwZIjdefE – 6:41 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
LeBron James is still listed as questionable (left ankle soreness) for tonight’s game vs. Kings – 6:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 9-game slate
– Ja Morant in Game of the Night
– Is LeBron playing?
– Ant?
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Stats implications
– Picks/Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz
The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available – 3:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are .500
They will be trying to avoid being under .500 for the first time since the first week of November WITHOUT Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall tonight in Utah.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Out for tonight’s game vs, Utah
Paul George – injury management
Kawhi Leonard – injury management
Luke Kennard – calif soreness
John Wall – abdominal injury
Moses Brown – G League
And,,,
Ivica Zubac is questionable with knee contusion
Anyone watching this one? – 3:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, John Wall and Moses Brown (G League) are all out tonight in Utah.
Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable. – 3:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
So relieved to realize LeBron would have to average more than 100 points in his next three games in order to pass Kareem in Portland on Sunday – 2:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how 2 assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench during Friday’s scuffle open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I talked about John Wall’s assessment of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun’s career night and how two assistant coaches just sat there as multiple players left the bench on Friday open.spotify.com/episode/7kOK2S… – 2:29 PM
Chris Ballard @Chris_Ballard33
For @SINow, I retraced Kobe & LeBron’s steps to a gym outside Houston, curious what it’s like to watch something you love fade away.
Featuring a legendary coach, a last hope, and the defender Hakeem feared most (good luck guessing who).
si.com/nba/2023/01/18… – 12:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Our draft expert @krystenpeek has watched Bronny James take a huge leap this year, taking a cue from LeBron on a critical part of his development: pic.twitter.com/1foErSGfkm – 12:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“LeBron has come out and said, look, I want to play with Bronny. So how can I help … how can I help my son get there sooner?”
@Vincent Goodwill and @krystenpeek chat about how Bronny James’ game has improved and what’s next.
➡️ https://t.co/hu88x921ZK pic.twitter.com/1FE7R3mDZI – 11:59 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:16 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Happy John Wall got to say the quiet part out loud on Theo Pinson’s podcast
No one likes to be lied to, especially from an organization that he literally put his body on the line for again and again – 10:15 AM
Before James was sent to the Nets, there were a lot of talks about his unhappiness in Houston and clear desire to leave the team. Wall, for his part, didn’t like it one bit and called it “toxic.” “I’m going there, thinking James gonna be there. But he already wants out,” Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast. “When I landed, I go do my conference sh*t, he like, ‘Well, I’m on my way to Atlanta for Lil Baby’s birthday,’ The f*ck? You want to get on a jet? B*tch I just got traded here… He don’t come to training camp, none of that. That news is all toxic.” -via Clutch Points / January 19, 2023
Adam Spolane: In regards to John Wall telling Green and Porter that they wouldn’t be able to get away with the things they get away with in Houston anywhere else, I asked Silas if he’s handled them different than other young player he’s coached and how does he hold players accountable: pic.twitter.com/gA0PyTW8Jm -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 18, 2023
Kelly Iko: Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments: “What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it.” -via Twitter @KellyIko / January 18, 2023
The Sacramento Kings ended Wednesday night’s game on an 8-3 run in the final minute to beat the Lakers 116-111, handing L.A. its third loss in the past week by a total of 10 points. Afterward, LeBron James said the Lakers have “zero room for error” given the injuries the team is dealing with. “We are limited with bodies,” James said. “So until some of our big guys or some of our key guys get back … we got to continue to play how we’ve played the last couple games. Play mistake-free basketball.” -via ESPN / January 19, 2023
“Me and Kyrie, we matchin’ up. I’m taking [Bradley Beal] over [JR Smith]. You got [LeBron James] over Trevor Ariza. Kevin Love and Markieff Morris, I’m taking Kevin Love but Markieff Morris can shoot threes and post up. I’m taking [Marcin] Gortat over Tristan Thompson,” Wall added. “Our bench was deeper than theirs. We had [Bojan Bogdanovic], Kelly Oubre, you know what I mean?” -via Clutch Points / January 19, 2023
In the process, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Irving and the Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season – a notion that seemed improbable to many around the league amid Irving’s suspension and Brooklyn’s listless start to the season. “I think Kyrie ends up with a short extension with the Nets,” one NBA executive predicted while speaking with HoopsHype. “A sign-and-trade for Kyrie this summer would be tough given the length needed and assets to make it happen from another team. I think there’s an incentive for an extension on a one-plus-one or two-year deal. If I’m Brooklyn, I’m not going past two years. I don’t know if Kyrie would accept that. The Lakers will go into the summer with cap space and can offer two years, $60 million, where he could rejoin LeBron James and play with Anthony Davis.” -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
