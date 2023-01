Kendrick Nunn gaining traction as trade target

Nunn has been helped by the fact that both Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are out for at least two weeks with injuries, but the Lakers figure to have an added benefit from his return to action—Nunn is gaining traction as a trade target. “He could help someone,” one executive told Heavy Sports. “But they need to show he is healthy. He’s got a very manageable contract ($5.25 million, expiring this summer) and they’re dying for size on that team. They’re not going to trade LeBron (James) or Anthony Davis obviously, so the best package they can put out there is Nunn and (Patrick) Beverley and one of their picks (in 2027 or 2029). Honestly, he is their best trade piece right now.”Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com