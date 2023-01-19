Kendrick Nunn gaining traction as trade target

Nunn has been helped by the fact that both Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are out for at least two weeks with injuries, but the Lakers figure to have an added benefit from his return to action—Nunn is gaining traction as a trade target. “He could help someone,” one executive told Heavy Sports. “But they need to show he is healthy. He’s got a very manageable contract ($5.25 million, expiring this summer) and they’re dying for size on that team. They’re not going to trade LeBron (James) or Anthony Davis obviously, so the best package they can put out there is Nunn and (Patrick) Beverley and one of their picks (in 2027 or 2029). Honestly, he is their best trade piece right now.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Another loss for the Lakers falling apart in the final minute. LAL loses to SAC, 116-111, with Sacto fans chanting “Light the beam!” at Crypto as Trey Lyles iced the game from the FT line. LeBron 32p 9a 8r; Russ 19p 7r 5a; Nunn 14p on 4-of-6 3s; Christie 12p; Wenyen 10p 6r. – 12:58 AM
Another loss for the Lakers falling apart in the final minute. LAL loses to SAC, 116-111, with Sacto fans chanting “Light the beam!” at Crypto as Trey Lyles iced the game from the FT line. LeBron 32p 9a 8r; Russ 19p 7r 5a; Nunn 14p on 4-of-6 3s; Christie 12p; Wenyen 10p 6r. – 12:58 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers got a 3 from Nunn, but didn’t immediately foul SAC upon the inbound, and the worst case scenario ensued for LAL, as Holmes was fouled via the clear path variety. That’s two shots and the ball.
LAL trail 112-111 with 5 seconds left… – 12:52 AM
Lakers got a 3 from Nunn, but didn’t immediately foul SAC upon the inbound, and the worst case scenario ensued for LAL, as Holmes was fouled via the clear path variety. That’s two shots and the ball.
LAL trail 112-111 with 5 seconds left… – 12:52 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nunn drills the 3. Yikes. 112-111 Kings with 4.6 remaining. Possible clear path call. – 12:51 AM
Nunn drills the 3. Yikes. 112-111 Kings with 4.6 remaining. Possible clear path call. – 12:51 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Maybe it works out, but given how the Lakers have fallen into serious (and bad) iso-play, I don’t love putting in Nunn for Christie. AK – 12:44 AM
Maybe it works out, but given how the Lakers have fallen into serious (and bad) iso-play, I don’t love putting in Nunn for Christie. AK – 12:44 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Kings 90, Lakers 82
LeBron KJames has 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn each have 9 points off the bench. A fan just made the halfcourt shot in between quarters. – 12:16 AM
Third quarter: Kings 90, Lakers 82
LeBron KJames has 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn each have 9 points off the bench. A fan just made the halfcourt shot in between quarters. – 12:16 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers win 140-132 over the Rockets to snap a three-game slide. LeBron season-high 48p 9a 8r; Westbrook 24p 5r 4a; Nunn 15p; Wenyen 14p 9r 2b. LAL had a franchise record for fewest turnovers in a game with just two as a team. – 1:19 AM
Lakers win 140-132 over the Rockets to snap a three-game slide. LeBron season-high 48p 9a 8r; Westbrook 24p 5r 4a; Nunn 15p; Wenyen 14p 9r 2b. LAL had a franchise record for fewest turnovers in a game with just two as a team. – 1:19 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers win 140-132 over the Rockets to snap a three-game slide. LeBron season-high 48p 9a 8r; Westbrook 24p 5r 4a; Nunn 15p; Wenyen 14p 9r. – 1:11 AM
Lakers win 140-132 over the Rockets to snap a three-game slide. LeBron season-high 48p 9a 8r; Westbrook 24p 5r 4a; Nunn 15p; Wenyen 14p 9r. – 1:11 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have picked up their transition game in the 2nd Q, with Gabriel (a put back) LeBron and Nunn all scoring at the rim.
Lakers have a 9-0 fast break points edge, and lead 44-35 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM
LAL have picked up their transition game in the 2nd Q, with Gabriel (a put back) LeBron and Nunn all scoring at the rim.
Lakers have a 9-0 fast break points edge, and lead 44-35 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers sandwich blocked shots around a Kendrick Nunn smash of a dunk. Rockets might want to put up an occasional 3. It is 2022-23. – 11:08 PM
Lakers sandwich blocked shots around a Kendrick Nunn smash of a dunk. Rockets might want to put up an occasional 3. It is 2022-23. – 11:08 PM
More on this storyline
The Lakers have been pushing to acquire little-used Knicks wing Cam Reddish, and word is that Nunn would be a chip in that deal, with a third team potentially involved. -via Heavy.com / January 19, 2023
The Lakers may look for easier options like a cheaper free-agent center (perhaps DeMarcus Cousins) or whatever the team can bring back for Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and second-round draft considerations. -via Bleacher Report / December 19, 2022
Los Angeles’ primary trade efforts at this juncture have centered around a much smaller outgoing package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a protected future first, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers approached Detroit with that proposal in hopes of prying away Bojan Bogdanovic. The pick in question, however, was heavily protected, sources said, and the Pistons seem keen to hold out for a more tangible draft asset to part with Bogdanovic. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.