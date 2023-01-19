Kristaps Porzingis on departure from Knicks: 'That wasn’t how I wanted it to end if it did end'

Michael Scotto: Kristaps Porzingis on the Knicks trade: “The way the trade happened I did some dumb stuff, like some cryptic tweets. The whole process was just a mess. I didn’t like the way things ended. That wasn’t how I wanted it to end if it did end.”
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis on the boos from Knicks fans
“It was better. It was less booing [laughs].”
Says he saw a lot of his jerseys and fans were telling him to come back to New York. pic.twitter.com/4sZsgPAHLy – 11:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 116, Knicks 105
Kuzma: 27 pts., 13 rebs., 7 assts., 1 block, 1 steal
Porzingis: 22 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts., 2 blocks
Beal: 18 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Morris: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Brunson: 32 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts. – 9:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.
New York is trying to get back on track after Monday’s 2-point OT loss to Toronto – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bradley Beal, in the lineup after missing five games for Washington tonight at MSG against the Knicks, opens the game with a bucket, followed by Kristaps Porzingis hitting a 3 against his old team.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Michael Scotto: I asked Kristaps Porzingis what he thinks of his career after the Knicks trade. “A bit of up and down. It is for any young player. Went to Dallas and it didn’t work out the way I envisioned. That was a bit of a tough moment for me. NY set the standard so high.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 19, 2023
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are OUT tonight, but Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will return against the Knicks. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 13, 2023
Why don’t you think things worked out with the Knicks? Kristaps Porzingis: Could I go back and do things differently? For sure, from our side. I was hurt. If I kept playing, it would’ve been completely different. I’m young and listening to people and what they’re telling me on what I should do with my career. You don’t know any better. That’s how things went at that time. I can only say really good things about the organization because I enjoyed it so much playing there in New York and playing in front of those fans. It was a dream come true. In the moment, I didn’t realize it’s not like that everywhere. New York is a special place. Madison Square Garden is the most special place I had ever played in. But at that moment, I thought it was like that on every team. I had the most fun playing in The Garden. -via NBA.com / January 13, 2023
