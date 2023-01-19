Kyle Kuzma looking forward to becoming unrestricted free agent, enjoys playing with Beal, Porzingis

Evan Sidery: Kyle Kuzma told @Adrian Wojnarowski the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason is huge for him. Kuzma doesn’t sound interested in signing an extension with the Wizards soon, which could further amplify talks leading up to the trade deadline. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma is still 7th in All-Star fan voting among frontcourt players in the East. He was also 7th in the first two rounds of voting. pic.twitter.com/jknpAna0wS – 1:06 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Kyle Kuzma told @Adrian Wojnarowski the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason is huge for him.
Kuzma doesn’t sound interested in signing an extension with the Wizards soon, which could further amplify talks leading up to the trade deadline. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full audio of Kyle Kuzma joining The Woj Pod: https://t.co/rrK6ZZMtlz pic.twitter.com/BwhGfYiGno – 12:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma on his $1 million donation to the YMCA in his hometown of Flint, MI where he spent a lot of time as a kid
“Something that really means a lot to me. The Flint area and the community has done a lot for me.”
On mom @KarriKuzma tearing up: “She almost made me cry on TV.” pic.twitter.com/41pzTFEBUl – 10:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 116, Knicks 105
Kuzma: 27 pts., 13 rebs., 7 assts., 1 block, 1 steal
Porzingis: 22 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts., 2 blocks
Beal: 18 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Morris: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Brunson: 32 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts. – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Wizards 116, Knicks 105
New York is now 11-13 at home, one of only six teams – and the only one with a winning record – to have a losing record at home.
Bradley Beal finishes with 18-4-4 in his return from a hamstring injury, while Kyle Kuzma had 27-13-7 to lead the Wiz. – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Kuzma tonight:
27 PTS
13 REB
7 AST
4 3P
+20
Averaging a career high in points, assists and threes. pic.twitter.com/GUyjmp0kLt – 9:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyle Kuzma continues to give back to his hometown of Flint, Michigan 👏
(h/t @Marc J. Spears) pic.twitter.com/2W8m4DJOAK – 8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Knicks 35-22 at the end of the 1st quarter, in large part because they are 7-for-12 from 3. Kuzma has 10-4-4 already. – 8:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 35-22 Wizards over Knicks after one quarter. Porzingis didn’t score after the quick 8, but Kuzma scores 10. – 8:07 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Much respect ✊🏽 to @Kyle Kuzma for gifting his local YMCA in Flint, Michigan a million dollars. We’ll give him his flowers on the broadcast tonight from Madison Square Garden. Wizards-Knicks at 7:30 on @NBCSWashington – 5:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dipping back into the archives again when Kuz told me about the Flint YMCA in 2015: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id…
Cool step for him to donate to the place where he really honed his game. – 4:19 PM
Neil Dalal: Kyle Kuzma enjoys playing with Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, which will play into his UFA decision “a lot”, but he is not really thinking about it right now “I love playing with KP and Brad, a lot actually. We just do such a great job of not getting in each other’s way.” pic.twitter.com/QYEFctf93W -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 19, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Most cool: @Kyle Kuzma gave $1 million to his hometown YMCA in Flint, Michigan. It’ll go toward a new gym, that’ll be named in his honor. Much respect. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 18, 2023
The Wizards also have received interest from multiple teams on potential deals involving star forward Kyle Kuzma, but moving Hachimura would reduce a logjam at the forward spots and place the franchise in a better position financially to focus on re-signing Kuzma and potentially re-sign Kristaps Porziņģis in the offseason. As usual ahead of the trade deadline, the Wizards are keeping their options open on several fronts, including the possibility of playing this all out in the offseason. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
