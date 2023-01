LaMelo Ball injures ankle

General manager Mitch Kupchak hasn’t pulled the trigger on any huge deals during his tenure in Charlotte and takes a measured approach at the deadline. He’s had opportunities to upgrade the roster in February in each of the past three years, but didn’t seem thrilled with potentially sabotaging the Hornets’ long-term future for a quick fix. However, this year could be different given the Hornets are cellar-dwellers and have a couple of players on expiring contracts, like Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre, who may be moved to a playoff team. They’re nearing the point where they have to get a good look at the supporting cast around LaMelo Ball to figure out how to push this team forward in 2023-24. -via Charlotte Observer / January 10, 2023