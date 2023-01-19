LaMelo Ball injures ankle

Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball exited Wednesday night’s game against the Rockets midway through the third quarter after teammate P.J. Washington landed awkwardly on Ball’s left leg. Ball appeared to roll his ankle and did not immediately get up off the floor. He eventually was helped to the locker room by trainers. The play occurred midway through the third quarter with the score tied. Ball left the game with 13 points and four assists on 4-for-16 shooting in 20 minutes.
Source: Nick Selbe @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LaMelo Ball is in the “Slime” MB.02s tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/LqsiyQzYNv – 10:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after apparently injuring his ankle on this play.
LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after apparently injuring his ankle on this play.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained left ankle, per the Hornets. – 9:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game at Houston in the 3Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – 9:41 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
LaMelo Ball turned his bad ankle again and needs help off the floor. Ugh. – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LaMelo Ball limps off the floor. Did not see what happened but he is being helped to the locker room. – 9:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LaMelo Ball stayed down a while and hobbled back to the Hornets bench, unable to put weight on his left leg – 9:24 PM
General manager Mitch Kupchak hasn’t pulled the trigger on any huge deals during his tenure in Charlotte and takes a measured approach at the deadline. He’s had opportunities to upgrade the roster in February in each of the past three years, but didn’t seem thrilled with potentially sabotaging the Hornets’ long-term future for a quick fix. However, this year could be different given the Hornets are cellar-dwellers and have a couple of players on expiring contracts, like Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre, who may be moved to a playoff team. They’re nearing the point where they have to get a good look at the supporting cast around LaMelo Ball to figure out how to push this team forward in 2023-24. -via Charlotte Observer / January 10, 2023
“I woke up this morning and I put on the LaMelo’s and that’s how it happened.” Terry Rozier on his 39 points in the lopsided road W against the Bucks ?? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 7, 2023
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
