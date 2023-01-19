Live stream: Nets 20, Suns 25

The Brooklyn Nets (27-16) play against the Phoenix Suns (24-24) at Footprint Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 20, Phoenix Suns 25 (Q1 03:48)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns fans give Cam Johnson a huge ovation as he checks into a game for the first time since November 4: 10:19 PM Suns fans give Cam Johnson a huge ovation as he checks into a game for the first time since November 4: pic.twitter.com/XU2n9M8qA7

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

D’Angelo Russell applies the lessons he learned from the Chris Paul School of Free Throw Grifting to give the Wolves a late lead 10:19 PM D’Angelo Russell applies the lessons he learned from the Chris Paul School of Free Throw Grifting to give the Wolves a late lead pic.twitter.com/3Tmmfd6veL

Erik Slater @erikslater_

This was the most aggressive take out of the short roll from Ben Simmons all season.

Night and day from what you saw at the end of the Spurs game. No hesitation, immediately looking to attack. 10:17 PM This was the most aggressive take out of the short roll from Ben Simmons all season.Night and day from what you saw at the end of the Spurs game. No hesitation, immediately looking to attack. pic.twitter.com/XOP2kVYM4Z

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton gets loose from Simmons in paint. Scores. Has 6 and 3.

TJ Warren comes in, scores right away. Ayton gets loose from Simmons in paint. Scores. Has 6 and 3.TJ Warren comes in, scores right away. #Suns down one. Been 4 lead changes. 6:22 left in 1st half. – 10:14 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons just drove on the short roll and tried to put Dario Saric on a poster.

That may have been his most aggressive drive all season. – Ben Simmons just drove on the short roll and tried to put Dario Saric on a poster.That may have been his most aggressive drive all season. – 10:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

T.J. Warren is about to check in. He was drafted by the Suns in 2014 in the back of the lottery and played his first five seasons here. – T.J. Warren is about to check in. He was drafted by the Suns in 2014 in the back of the lottery and played his first five seasons here. – 10:11 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

This game already has a different feeling than Tuesday night. That’s 3 threes in the first 3 minutes to start the game.

Nets were 3-23 from downtown on Tuesday night vs Spurs. – This game already has a different feeling than Tuesday night. That’s 3 threes in the first 3 minutes to start the game.Nets were 3-23 from downtown on Tuesday night vs Spurs. – 10:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Dario Saric with 5 quick points to start this one. He’s been pretty solid over the last couple weeks, and Monty likes how he hasn’t been hesitating letting shots fly – Dario Saric with 5 quick points to start this one. He’s been pretty solid over the last couple weeks, and Monty likes how he hasn’t been hesitating letting shots fly – 10:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris drains back to back threes on the first two possessions of the game.

That’s nice to see. – Joe Harris drains back to back threes on the first two possessions of the game.That’s nice to see. – 10:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Joe Harris has hit his first two 3s tonight. – Joe Harris has hit his first two 3s tonight. – 10:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges guarding Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons guarding Point Mikal on the other end – Mikal Bridges guarding Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons guarding Point Mikal on the other end – 10:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from Phoenix. I have acquired Benihaha. Nets-Suns tips shortly. Both teams are star-depleted, but Kyrie Irving is playing for Brooklyn. A win would go a long way for the Nets who have the Jazz and Warriors up next. Updates coming. – Good evening from Phoenix. I have acquired Benihaha. Nets-Suns tips shortly. Both teams are star-depleted, but Kyrie Irving is playing for Brooklyn. A win would go a long way for the Nets who have the Jazz and Warriors up next. Updates coming. – 10:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Testing, testing. 1-2, testing.”

Damion Lee before talking about the return of Cam Johnson (knee). #Suns 9:47 PM “Testing, testing. 1-2, testing.”Damion Lee before talking about the return of Cam Johnson (knee). #Suns pic.twitter.com/QtrosK037F

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s a bucket getter.”

#Nets coach Jacque Vaughn on TJ Warren, who started his career with #Suns. 9:38 PM “He’s a bucket getter.”#Nets coach Jacque Vaughn on TJ Warren, who started his career with #Suns. pic.twitter.com/QuffbRBOjL

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’d rather have 15 assists than 15 points. That’s a dangerous player because he’s so doggone big, he can finish with both hands.”

Monty Williams on Ben Simmons, who he coached in Philadelphia. #Suns #Nets 9:32 PM “He’d rather have 15 assists than 15 points. That’s a dangerous player because he’s so doggone big, he can finish with both hands.”Monty Williams on Ben Simmons, who he coached in Philadelphia. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/BjnE4LUajF

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets starters for tonight at Phoenix:

Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – Nets starters for tonight at Phoenix:Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 9:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Kind of that next man up. Whatever it takes.”

Damion Lee on being w/o players as #Suns are down Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (foot), Josh Okogie (nose), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin). 9:27 PM “Kind of that next man up. Whatever it takes.”Damion Lee on being w/o players as #Suns are down Chris Paul (hip), Landry Shamet (foot), Josh Okogie (nose), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin). pic.twitter.com/sYWfSE2XZZ

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s great. Selfishly, it’s easier for me every time I’m out there with Cam. We just know how each other plays.”

Mikal Bridges on the return of Cam Johnson (knee). #Suns 9:24 PM “It’s great. Selfishly, it’s easier for me every time I’m out there with Cam. We just know how each other plays.”Mikal Bridges on the return of Cam Johnson (knee). #Suns pic.twitter.com/GK8NjoEjuD

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving is back in the starting lineup, with Simmons, O’Neale, Harris and Claxton. 8:39 PM Kyrie Irving is back in the starting lineup, with Simmons, O’Neale, Harris and Claxton. #Nets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said the Nets can’t have more mid-range shots than 3s without Kevin Durant. Adds his message has essentially been if you weren’t shooting mid-range shots before Kevin got hurt, now is not the time to start. – Jacque Vaughn said the Nets can’t have more mid-range shots than 3s without Kevin Durant. Adds his message has essentially been if you weren’t shooting mid-range shots before Kevin got hurt, now is not the time to start. – 8:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Monty Williams coached Ben Simmons as an assistant in Philly. Said Simmons would rather have 15 assists than 15 points, adds it’s rare to see someone as big and mobile as Simmons. – Monty Williams coached Ben Simmons as an assistant in Philly. Said Simmons would rather have 15 assists than 15 points, adds it’s rare to see someone as big and mobile as Simmons. – 8:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Monty Williams on 8:22 PM Monty Williams on #Nets w/o KD: “Without him, they’re playing a lot more ball (movement). It seems like us. When you lose a guy like that it takes away some of your ISOs and pick-and-rolls, so they’re transferring the ball to the second side and trying to attack the paint.” #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

” He did everything yesterday. It was just a decision that was made.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul (hip) not playing tonight after practicing yesterday. He was listed questionable Wednesday. #Suns 8:21 PM ” He did everything yesterday. It was just a decision that was made.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul (hip) not playing tonight after practicing yesterday. He was listed questionable Wednesday. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TKxjiCpbsh

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Monty Williams compares the Nets without Kevin Durant to his team without Devin Booker right now. Said losing a guy like that takes away some isos, pick-and-rolls, second-side actions and so on. Have to adapt. – Monty Williams compares the Nets without Kevin Durant to his team without Devin Booker right now. Said losing a guy like that takes away some isos, pick-and-rolls, second-side actions and so on. Have to adapt. – 8:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Will Duane Washington Jr. or Saben Lee start tonight?

“We’ll see.”

Will Cam Johnson start in his first game back?

“We’ll see.”

Monty Williams is nothing if not consistent – Will Duane Washington Jr. or Saben Lee start tonight?“We’ll see.”Will Cam Johnson start in his first game back?“We’ll see.”Monty Williams is nothing if not consistent – 8:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he and James Jones talked about Saben Lee and they both like him. Lee is on the penultimate day of his 10-day contract

“I’m hopeful to keep him around, because he brings something that we need.” – Monty Williams said he and James Jones talked about Saben Lee and they both like him. Lee is on the penultimate day of his 10-day contract“I’m hopeful to keep him around, because he brings something that we need.” – 8:17 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia will attend Phoenix-Brooklyn tonight, his first Suns game since agreeing to buy team. Details on @TheRally about how Ishbia’s impending arrival impacts Suns at the trade deadline, plus his approach to relationships across basketball: 8:13 PM Incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia will attend Phoenix-Brooklyn tonight, his first Suns game since agreeing to buy team. Details on @TheRally about how Ishbia’s impending arrival impacts Suns at the trade deadline, plus his approach to relationships across basketball: pic.twitter.com/uNnEPDge2S

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Random epiphany I had pregame in Phoenix: Seth Curry plays against his brother-in-law Damion Lee tonight followed by his brother in Golden State on Sunday. Family affair for him this weekend. – Random epiphany I had pregame in Phoenix: Seth Curry plays against his brother-in-law Damion Lee tonight followed by his brother in Golden State on Sunday. Family affair for him this weekend. – 8:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

T.J. Warren back in Phoenix. Good to see him healthy again. Could have a big role for Brooklyn in the playoffs. 8:05 PM T.J. Warren back in Phoenix. Good to see him healthy again. Could have a big role for Brooklyn in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/o6z0z5aD0A

Phoenix Suns @Suns

𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐗 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐱 𝐉𝐄𝐅𝐅 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍

Our latest limited-edition piece from Jeff Hamilton is available now exclusively on game nights in the courtside clubs! 7:23 PM 𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐗 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐱 𝐉𝐄𝐅𝐅 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍Our latest limited-edition piece from Jeff Hamilton is available now exclusively on game nights in the courtside clubs! pic.twitter.com/3MXluDK0G9

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Kelly Olynyk is the only non-two-way Jazz player on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn. He remains OUT. – Kelly Olynyk is the only non-two-way Jazz player on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn. He remains OUT. – 6:28 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Kelly Olynyk still out for Jazz vs. Nets. – Kelly Olynyk still out for Jazz vs. Nets. – 6:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

My mentions, preparing for a certain faction of Suns Twitter in the event Saben Lee starts tonight: 6:04 PM My mentions, preparing for a certain faction of Suns Twitter in the event Saben Lee starts tonight: pic.twitter.com/zRcuVljDof

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

“It felt like Brooklyn was really in there.”

Filmmaker Shaka King joins @ChrisCarrino on the latest Voice of the Nets Podcast.

🎙 https://t.co/1WgUGeUBC7 pic.twitter.com/rGhJ6gz30Y – 6:00 PM “It felt like Brooklyn was really in there.”Filmmaker Shaka King joins @ChrisCarrino on the latest Voice of the Nets Podcast.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”

@TermineRadio &

Ch. 86 or Watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App

https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/21c7DOuxEz – 4:58 PM “I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on how Jrue’s defense sets him apartCh. 86 or Watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Antetokounmpo passes Durant to be captain in latest All-Star fan voting tally 4:31 PM Antetokounmpo passes Durant to be captain in latest All-Star fan voting tally nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/19/ant…

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Some tidbits from Suns shootaround this morning, including Chris Paul being out again and Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee on Cam Johnson’s return: 4:27 PM Some tidbits from Suns shootaround this morning, including Chris Paul being out again and Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee on Cam Johnson’s return: pic.twitter.com/d4dOYsDvDa