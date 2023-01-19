Live stream: Raptors 47, Timberwolves 35

The Toronto Raptors (20-25) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023
Toronto Raptors 47, Minnesota Timberwolves 35 (Q2 08:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Joe Wieskamp and Thad Young ahead of Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko is not a thing I saw coming – 8:46 PM
Joe Wieskamp and Thad Young ahead of Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko is not a thing I saw coming – 8:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Got some Anderson-Prince-McDaniels minutes happening, only this time it’s with Anderson at the 5, flanked by DLo and Moore.
That’s a different dynamic for that threesome than next to Ant and Rudy, like we’ve been seeing and liking. – 8:44 PM
Got some Anderson-Prince-McDaniels minutes happening, only this time it’s with Anderson at the 5, flanked by DLo and Moore.
That’s a different dynamic for that threesome than next to Ant and Rudy, like we’ve been seeing and liking. – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Slowmo in Q1:
9 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/tA1xoFEGS0 – 8:42 PM
Slowmo in Q1:
9 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/tA1xoFEGS0 – 8:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors scored 8 points off Minnesota’s 5 first-quarter turnovers and have a 10-0 edge in fast-break scoring. Taking advantage of a tired and banged up team that didn’t get in until 4am last night. They’re up 37-31 after 12 minutes. – 8:41 PM
The Raptors scored 8 points off Minnesota’s 5 first-quarter turnovers and have a 10-0 edge in fast-break scoring. Taking advantage of a tired and banged up team that didn’t get in until 4am last night. They’re up 37-31 after 12 minutes. – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 37-31.
Anderson leads the way for Minnesota with 9 points on 4-4 shooting and a game-high 5 rebounds. His 5 rebounds in the 1st quarter are a season-high for any quarter. – 8:40 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 37-31.
Anderson leads the way for Minnesota with 9 points on 4-4 shooting and a game-high 5 rebounds. His 5 rebounds in the 1st quarter are a season-high for any quarter. – 8:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nice first Q from Toronto who lead 37-31 at Minnesota. VanVleet with 9pts and four assists on four shots. Achiuwa comes off the bench for 7 pts in five minutes. – 8:40 PM
Nice first Q from Toronto who lead 37-31 at Minnesota. VanVleet with 9pts and four assists on four shots. Achiuwa comes off the bench for 7 pts in five minutes. – 8:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps with their best quarter in transition in a while, lead 37-31 after a Q. VanVleet is on one, and has 9. So does Kyle Anderson. – 8:40 PM
Raps with their best quarter in transition in a while, lead 37-31 after a Q. VanVleet is on one, and has 9. So does Kyle Anderson. – 8:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Toronto with a 10-0 edge in fast-break points. They’re shooting 57%. Wolves down six after one. Anderson with 9 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists. – 8:39 PM
Toronto with a 10-0 edge in fast-break points. They’re shooting 57%. Wolves down six after one. Anderson with 9 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists. – 8:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Achiuwa with some nice energy off the bench, he’s got 7, FVV has 9 and Raptors up 37-31 after a quarter – 8:38 PM
Achiuwa with some nice energy off the bench, he’s got 7, FVV has 9 and Raptors up 37-31 after a quarter – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
no brakes. 💨
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/j0kjRjnOjF – 8:30 PM
no brakes. 💨
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/j0kjRjnOjF – 8:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Pascal doin’ what Pascal does 🌪
🌟GET THIS MAN TO ALL-STAR : https://t.co/C9G3CCN3Ox pic.twitter.com/dNMh5dp2Ow – 8:30 PM
Pascal doin’ what Pascal does 🌪
🌟GET THIS MAN TO ALL-STAR : https://t.co/C9G3CCN3Ox pic.twitter.com/dNMh5dp2Ow – 8:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards is 1-5 with 2 TOs in 8 minutes.
Wolves look like they got in at 4 a.m. Gotta find a lift somewhere. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Edwards is 1-5 with 2 TOs in 8 minutes.
Wolves look like they got in at 4 a.m. Gotta find a lift somewhere. – 8:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have converted all 4 Minnesota turnovers into baskets, they’re up 6 with 3:44 left in first quarter – 8:29 PM
Raptors have converted all 4 Minnesota turnovers into baskets, they’re up 6 with 3:44 left in first quarter – 8:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Foes” ➡️ Friends 😅
(via @Minnesota Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/5j2iRywQlp – 8:24 PM
“Foes” ➡️ Friends 😅
(via @Minnesota Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/5j2iRywQlp – 8:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Minnesota up 12-11 at first timeout, pretty good pace to the game, which is much appreciated – 8:20 PM
Minnesota up 12-11 at first timeout, pretty good pace to the game, which is much appreciated – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
start us off with the trey, 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YToAodeZjb – 8:17 PM
start us off with the trey, 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YToAodeZjb – 8:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Every time Kyle Anderson shoots a 3, I think it’s going in. More than 41 percent of the time, it works every time. Great season for him. – 8:17 PM
Every time Kyle Anderson shoots a 3, I think it’s going in. More than 41 percent of the time, it works every time. Great season for him. – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at shootaround today: “It feels better and better every time I come back [to Minnesota]. I feel like every time I came back here, every year I’ve progressed my role on my team and the opportunity on my team has gotten better.” – 8:04 PM
Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at shootaround today: “It feels better and better every time I come back [to Minnesota]. I feel like every time I came back here, every year I’ve progressed my role on my team and the opportunity on my team has gotten better.” – 8:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
for the fans. ✍️
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/KgvsP6rUfj – 7:38 PM
for the fans. ✍️
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/KgvsP6rUfj – 7:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
From snowy Minneapolis, no change in Raptors starters
It’s the Usual Quintet of VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 7:36 PM
From snowy Minneapolis, no change in Raptors starters
It’s the Usual Quintet of VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Austin Rivers (Left Knee Contusion), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/pO3S2VmhUn – 7:35 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Austin Rivers (Left Knee Contusion), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/pO3S2VmhUn – 7:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/6yFrGrOAy3 – 7:22 PM
Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/6yFrGrOAy3 – 7:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
y’all staying warm out there? pic.twitter.com/k6pWKgY50R – 6:59 PM
y’all staying warm out there? pic.twitter.com/k6pWKgY50R – 6:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Wolves played on the road in altitude, lost a hard-fought game, have to play again less than 22 hrs later & are still without Gobert/Towns. A scheduling loss if I’ve ever seen one. If the Raptors can’t take advantage of this can we agree to move the trade deadline up to tomorrow? – 6:57 PM
Wolves played on the road in altitude, lost a hard-fought game, have to play again less than 22 hrs later & are still without Gobert/Towns. A scheduling loss if I’ve ever seen one. If the Raptors can’t take advantage of this can we agree to move the trade deadline up to tomorrow? – 6:57 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert (groin) is out again tonight. Finch called it “a true day to day” situation. – 6:42 PM
Rudy Gobert (groin) is out again tonight. Finch called it “a true day to day” situation. – 6:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Quietly last night: Jaylen Nowell was a +14 in 14 minutes. 9 pts on 4-6, 0 TOs.
His offense has been coming around of late. – 6:09 PM
Quietly last night: Jaylen Nowell was a +14 in 14 minutes. 9 pts on 4-6, 0 TOs.
His offense has been coming around of late. – 6:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Toronto:
Salad Bar
Pasta Puttanesca
Arroz Con Pollo
Patatas Bravas
Zucchini and Corn
Lobster Bisque
Postgame pizza – 5:06 PM
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Toronto:
Salad Bar
Pasta Puttanesca
Arroz Con Pollo
Patatas Bravas
Zucchini and Corn
Lobster Bisque
Postgame pizza – 5:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bojan Dubljevic became Mr. Efficiency tonight in a win against Partizan 🔥
20 PTS
6 REB
2 STL
25 EFF
18 MIN pic.twitter.com/pXHJeFDD5k – 4:53 PM
Bojan Dubljevic became Mr. Efficiency tonight in a win against Partizan 🔥
20 PTS
6 REB
2 STL
25 EFF
18 MIN pic.twitter.com/pXHJeFDD5k – 4:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No team outside of Minnesota recognizing Naz Reid’s skill set and making a move to go get him any time over the past few years is wild to me. And no team going to get him this summer after the Wolves traded for Gobert — when he could have been had for nothing — doesn’t make sense pic.twitter.com/lTtT8qDyXF – 3:23 PM
No team outside of Minnesota recognizing Naz Reid’s skill set and making a move to go get him any time over the past few years is wild to me. And no team going to get him this summer after the Wolves traded for Gobert — when he could have been had for nothing — doesn’t make sense pic.twitter.com/lTtT8qDyXF – 3:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Get those votes in fam ⤵️
⭐️ VOTE O.G. FOR ALL-STAR : https://t.co/KDXDiFuHwj ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hI5YHyRG5E – 3:14 PM
Get those votes in fam ⤵️
⭐️ VOTE O.G. FOR ALL-STAR : https://t.co/KDXDiFuHwj ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hI5YHyRG5E – 3:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
long time no see, @Toronto Raptors.
🎟 » https://t.co/yKBMsT639X pic.twitter.com/PHKRdjfg4Y – 2:59 PM
long time no see, @Toronto Raptors.
🎟 » https://t.co/yKBMsT639X pic.twitter.com/PHKRdjfg4Y – 2:59 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Taurean Prince, and Austin Rivers are all questionable to play tonight against the Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin are out. – 2:53 PM
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Taurean Prince, and Austin Rivers are all questionable to play tonight against the Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin are out. – 2:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Re-watching Wolves-Nuggets from last night, and it stands out more on the screen than it did in-person how dedicated the Wolves were to not bringing doubles on Nikola Jokic post ups.
Asked Naz Reid about it after the game and he said that was the plan — play him straight up. – 2:26 PM
Re-watching Wolves-Nuggets from last night, and it stands out more on the screen than it did in-person how dedicated the Wolves were to not bringing doubles on Nikola Jokic post ups.
Asked Naz Reid about it after the game and he said that was the plan — play him straight up. – 2:26 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.