Live stream: Raptors 47, Timberwolves 35

The Toronto Raptors (20-25) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Toronto Raptors 47, Minnesota Timberwolves 35 (Q2 08:34)

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Joe Wieskamp and Thad Young ahead of Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko is not a thing I saw coming – Joe Wieskamp and Thad Young ahead of Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko is not a thing I saw coming – 8:46 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Got some Anderson-Prince-McDaniels minutes happening, only this time it’s with Anderson at the 5, flanked by DLo and Moore.

That’s a different dynamic for that threesome than next to Ant and Rudy, like we’ve been seeing and liking. – Got some Anderson-Prince-McDaniels minutes happening, only this time it’s with Anderson at the 5, flanked by DLo and Moore.That’s a different dynamic for that threesome than next to Ant and Rudy, like we’ve been seeing and liking. – 8:44 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Slowmo in Q1:

9 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 1 STL 8:42 PM Slowmo in Q1:9 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/tA1xoFEGS0

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors scored 8 points off Minnesota’s 5 first-quarter turnovers and have a 10-0 edge in fast-break scoring. Taking advantage of a tired and banged up team that didn’t get in until 4am last night. They’re up 37-31 after 12 minutes. – The Raptors scored 8 points off Minnesota’s 5 first-quarter turnovers and have a 10-0 edge in fast-break scoring. Taking advantage of a tired and banged up team that didn’t get in until 4am last night. They’re up 37-31 after 12 minutes. – 8:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

Anderson leads the way for Minnesota with 9 points on 4-4 shooting and a game-high 5 rebounds. His 5 rebounds in the 1st quarter are a season-high for any quarter. – At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 37-31.Anderson leads the way for Minnesota with 9 points on 4-4 shooting and a game-high 5 rebounds. His 5 rebounds in the 1st quarter are a season-high for any quarter. – 8:40 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nice first Q from Toronto who lead 37-31 at Minnesota. VanVleet with 9pts and four assists on four shots. Achiuwa comes off the bench for 7 pts in five minutes. – Nice first Q from Toronto who lead 37-31 at Minnesota. VanVleet with 9pts and four assists on four shots. Achiuwa comes off the bench for 7 pts in five minutes. – 8:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps with their best quarter in transition in a while, lead 37-31 after a Q. VanVleet is on one, and has 9. So does Kyle Anderson. – Raps with their best quarter in transition in a while, lead 37-31 after a Q. VanVleet is on one, and has 9. So does Kyle Anderson. – 8:40 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Toronto with a 10-0 edge in fast-break points. They’re shooting 57%. Wolves down six after one. Anderson with 9 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists. – Toronto with a 10-0 edge in fast-break points. They’re shooting 57%. Wolves down six after one. Anderson with 9 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists. – 8:39 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Achiuwa with some nice energy off the bench, he’s got 7, FVV has 9 and Raptors up 37-31 after a quarter – Achiuwa with some nice energy off the bench, he’s got 7, FVV has 9 and Raptors up 37-31 after a quarter – 8:38 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Edwards is 1-5 with 2 TOs in 8 minutes.

Wolves look like they got in at 4 a.m. Gotta find a lift somewhere. – Anthony Edwards is 1-5 with 2 TOs in 8 minutes.Wolves look like they got in at 4 a.m. Gotta find a lift somewhere. – 8:30 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors have converted all 4 Minnesota turnovers into baskets, they’re up 6 with 3:44 left in first quarter – Raptors have converted all 4 Minnesota turnovers into baskets, they’re up 6 with 3:44 left in first quarter – 8:29 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Minnesota up 12-11 at first timeout, pretty good pace to the game, which is much appreciated – Minnesota up 12-11 at first timeout, pretty good pace to the game, which is much appreciated – 8:20 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Every time Kyle Anderson shoots a 3, I think it’s going in. More than 41 percent of the time, it works every time. Great season for him. – Every time Kyle Anderson shoots a 3, I think it’s going in. More than 41 percent of the time, it works every time. Great season for him. – 8:17 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at shootaround today: “It feels better and better every time I come back [to Minnesota]. I feel like every time I came back here, every year I’ve progressed my role on my team and the opportunity on my team has gotten better.” – Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at shootaround today: “It feels better and better every time I come back [to Minnesota]. I feel like every time I came back here, every year I’ve progressed my role on my team and the opportunity on my team has gotten better.” – 8:04 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

From snowy Minneapolis, no change in Raptors starters

It’s the Usual Quintet of VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – From snowy Minneapolis, no change in Raptors startersIt’s the Usual Quintet of VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 7:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Austin Rivers (Left Knee Contusion), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Toronto. 7:35 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Austin Rivers (Left Knee Contusion), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/pO3S2VmhUn

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid 7:22 PM Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/6yFrGrOAy3

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Wolves played on the road in altitude, lost a hard-fought game, have to play again less than 22 hrs later & are still without Gobert/Towns. A scheduling loss if I’ve ever seen one. If the Raptors can’t take advantage of this can we agree to move the trade deadline up to tomorrow? – Wolves played on the road in altitude, lost a hard-fought game, have to play again less than 22 hrs later & are still without Gobert/Towns. A scheduling loss if I’ve ever seen one. If the Raptors can’t take advantage of this can we agree to move the trade deadline up to tomorrow? – 6:57 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Rudy Gobert (groin) is out again tonight. Finch called it “a true day to day” situation. – Rudy Gobert (groin) is out again tonight. Finch called it “a true day to day” situation. – 6:42 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert is out tonight – Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert is out tonight – 6:21 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Quietly last night: Jaylen Nowell was a +14 in 14 minutes. 9 pts on 4-6, 0 TOs.

His offense has been coming around of late. – Quietly last night: Jaylen Nowell was a +14 in 14 minutes. 9 pts on 4-6, 0 TOs.His offense has been coming around of late. – 6:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

No team outside of Minnesota recognizing Naz Reid’s skill set and making a move to go get him any time over the past few years is wild to me. And no team going to get him this summer after the Wolves traded for Gobert — when he could have been had for nothing — doesn’t make sense 3:23 PM No team outside of Minnesota recognizing Naz Reid’s skill set and making a move to go get him any time over the past few years is wild to me. And no team going to get him this summer after the Wolves traded for Gobert — when he could have been had for nothing — doesn’t make sense pic.twitter.com/lTtT8qDyXF

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Taurean Prince, and Austin Rivers are all questionable to play tonight against the Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin are out. – Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Taurean Prince, and Austin Rivers are all questionable to play tonight against the Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin are out. – 2:53 PM