Raptors vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,362,798 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,803,489 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Away TV: SN

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles

@Rylan_Stiles

According to Stathead this was the sixth time this season the Oklahoma City Thunder have cracked 100 points by the time the third quarter expired.

@ Knicks, 122

vs Celtics, 122

vs Raptors, 106

vs Wizards, 103

@ 76ers, 101

Dane Moore

@DaneMooreNBA

The reaction to losses from the players in the locker room has been different recently than at the beginning of the year.

Dane Moore

@DaneMooreNBA

Kyle Anderson on the end of the game in the loss to Denver:

Jon Krawczynski

@JonKrawczynski

Jaden McDaniels on the struggles late:

