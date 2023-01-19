Raptors vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 19, 2023

By |

The Toronto Raptors play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $7,362,798 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,803,489 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
According to Stathead this was the sixth time this season the Oklahoma City Thunder have cracked 100 points by the time the third quarter expired.
@ Knicks, 122
vs Celtics, 122
vs Raptors, 106
vs Wizards, 103
@ 76ers, 101
vs Pacers, 100 – 2:30 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
The reaction to losses from the players in the locker room has been different recently than at the beginning of the year.
Kyle Anderson: “I’ve never been one for moral victories, but I can kind of say we’re trending in the right direction. We played a great 45.5 minutes today.” – 2:05 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson on the end of the game in the loss to Denver:
“We didn’t score, they scored. Simple as that. We were up all game. The last 2:36 we didn’t score. Whoever scores the most points gonna win.” – 2:02 AM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels on the struggles late:
“I think we’re just going too fast in the moment. I feel like we should play our game no matter what time is on the clock. Should never let the other team speed ourselves up.” – 2:01 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels attributed the Wolves’ loss to “mental lapses” with turnovers and rebounding.
“I think we’re just going too fast in the moment. I feel like we should play our game no matter what time is on the clock. Should never let the other team speed ourselves up.” – 2:00 AM

