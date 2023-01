Rockets keeping Darius Days, Trevor Hudgins

Jonathan Feigen: With a break in the RGV Vipers schedule after the Showcase, Rockets recall guard Josh Christopher and forward Darius Days from their G League affiliate in time for today’s practice. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 22, 2022

The Houston Rockets plan to keep Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins past the Jan.20 deadline, thus fully guaranteeing their two-way contracts for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic . – 11:09 AM

