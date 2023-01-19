Rockets keeping Darius Days, Trevor Hudgins

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to keep Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins past the Jan.20 deadline, thus fully guaranteeing their two-way contracts for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets transfer two-way player Darius Days back to RGV. Good news for the Vipers after the Sixers signed Louis King to a two-way contract off the Vipers’ roster. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 27, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: With a break in the RGV Vipers schedule after the Showcase, Rockets recall guard Josh Christopher and forward Darius Days from their G League affiliate in time for today’s practice. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 22, 2022
Adam Wexler: #Rockets recalled Josh Christopher and Darius Days from @RGVVipers -via Twitter @AdamJWexler / December 22, 2022
