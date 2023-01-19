Spencer Dinwiddie on main difference between Luka Doncic and James Harden: Doncic participates in defense

During a recent conversation on Outta Pocket, Dinwiddie talked about the differences between Doncic and Harden, two players with a similar style of play but with a big difference in the eyes of Spencer (44:50 mark). “I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad comp. I think where there’s a separation between Luca and Harden–I think Harden probably played with a little more pace so that is where I would give him an edge. But the edges that I would give Luka, and these are pretty big ones, he participates in the defensive end. Harden, obviously, is a phenomenal player, athletically gifted and capable of doing so much… I don’t think he did. I think Luka does have some athletic deficiencies but he definitely participates and tries… He puts effort there. And also, offensively, he’s a better post-up player than Harden was.”
Source: Orlando Silva @ Yardbarker.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks struggling: “We are good in offense. We just have to make sure we put the same effort in defense” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic arrived to the Mavericks game in style by driving a TANK 😎
🎥 @MarkJonesESPN pic.twitter.com/WSg2FILs2A – 1:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic showing off the HANDLES after splitting the double team 🥶
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/E2lNSaPVqu – 12:50 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
In 2016, Luka Garza was playing at the Maret School in D.C., hardly a hoops hotbed. You can make the NBA from anywhere. – 12:31 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Luka Garza has given the Wolves everything he’s got. Working his ass off, and hit that big 3. – 12:30 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic refutes report that he’s asked Mavericks management to upgrade roster dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:12 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Michael Olawakandi/Ervin Johnson/Mark Madsen/Gary Trent/Oliver Miller just throw bodies at Shaq strategy against Jokic
Naz Reid has 4 fouls in 20 minutes
Luka Garza has 3 fouls in 5 minutes
Nate Knight has 3 fouls in 2 minutes – 11:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Luka Garza cannot believe that his team has Karl Anthony Towns AND Rudy Gobert on his team yet he is the last hope at stopping Nikola Jokic. – 10:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate, on Dejounte guarding Luka in 2H:
“I thought that really helped us. DJ could get underneath him and pressure him coming up full court and stayed attached to him …” (1/2) – 10:33 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
If I had to pick two front runners for the Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year:
DeMar DeRozan
Luka Doncic
This is based on some custom weights from my clutch player tracker (discount drawn fouls and rebounds to 0.5, assists at 0.25 weight).
https://t.co/kQ6AzJOvs9 pic.twitter.com/xUGrxrdowt – 10:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd’s postgame news conference was short and not so sweet. Criticized the defensive effort.
“We gave up 130. Team shot 57%. It’s a shootaround. In this league you do that, doesn’t matter if you have Luka or LeBron or Kareem, you lose.” – 10:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte came up big guarding Luka in 4Q with Hunter in foul trouble. Did it while he was scorching on the other end, too. – 10:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
luka vising the mavs front office to refute them refuting his request for roster upgrades pic.twitter.com/T69Wq9H5d8 – 10:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DJM’s hustle on that last defensive possession… WOW. He went from guarding Luka then ran across the arc to guard Finney-Smith in the right corner then sprinted across the baseline to guard Bullock. – 9:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Luka is back in after a short rest and DJM has drawn that assignment. – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs might want to give Sasa Doncic permanent seats near the bench: Luka Doncic is 8-for-8 on free-throws. – 9:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
From the appearances, Luka either has a painful wrist, hand, elbow, knee, ankle or foot.
Perhaps all of the above. Mavericks are up 91-90 going into Luka’s two free throws with 1:54 left in the third. – 9:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Looked like Doncic landed hard on his elbow. He’s flexing his hand, but seems OK. But of course he’s ticked that no foul was called. – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Correction: Mavs’ first lead of the night: 75-73, on Doncic 3-pointer. Powell’s dunk prior to that forced the game’s second tie, at 70-70. The first was at 58-58. – 9:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Luka gives the Mavs their first lead of the night with a stepback 3 in the corner. Hawks turned the ball over on the other end and he made them pay. Mavs lead 75-73 w/ 8:34 in 3Q. Luka has 24 pts. – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs’ first lead of the night: 75-73, on Doncic 3-pointer. Powell’s dunk prior to that forced the game’s first tie, at 70-70, since it was 0-0. – 9:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When Sixers blitz ball screen, low man often won’t tag the roller, who gets a dunk. Or, the box rotation is missed and baseline cutter backdoors for a dunk.
Last night, Harden made low man rotation, tagged Zubac, Maxey dropped to box, cut off backdoor. Junked possession for LAC. pic.twitter.com/fBQrng5GXl – 9:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs trail ATL 65-62 at half. Doncic 19-5. Young 8-6. Neither scored in the 2nd qtr. Difference right now is TOs. Mavs 10 T0/13 pts. ATL 6/4. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Atlanta 65, Dallas 62. Entertaining game, not much defense.
Doncic has 19 points, went scoreless in the second quarter. Trae Young has 8 points. Mav-wrecker Collins leads the Hawks with 12 points. – 8:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After giving up 40 in the first quarter, Mavericks do a better job and only trail 65-62 at halftime. Luka did not score in the second quarter, but Mavericks had a much better defensive showing. – 8:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Luka with some super colorful language after he was called for fouling AJG. – 8:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Seven free throw attempts for SGA in the first quarter against Indiana. Has become Harden-esque with his ability to draw contact. – 8:39 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka Doncic is in the Zoom Flight 95-inspired Jason Kidd PE of his Luka 1s tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Htu664q0uw – 8:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
It looks like the Hawks are going to match De’Andre’s mins w/ Luka’s. – 8:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The hesi.
The slam.
Okay now, Spencer Dinwiddie 👀 pic.twitter.com/nhbxpRR5xB – 8:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie with a head of steam and a massive throw-down two minutes into the second quarter. Mavs down 46-40. – 8:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 40, Mavs 37
Hawks shot 16-27 overall and 3-7 from 3.
I must say, De’Andre did as good of a job on Luka as you could hope, while limiting fouls. Didn’t pick up a foul until the last 30s of the quarter. But then quickly picked up a 2nd shortly after. – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the 1st quarter:
19 PTS
6-7 FG
6-6 FT
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are glad to have Finney-Smith and Green back, but after one quarter it’s not much help to the defense.
Atlanta 40, Dallas 37.
Doncic has 19 points and 3 assists and is 6-of-6 on free-throws, but ATLANTA IS SHOOTING 59.3%. – 8:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A defensive pillow fight is breaking out at AAC with the Hawks up 40-37 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shooting over 60 percent. Luka with 19 points. – 8:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dre picks up his second foul in 27 seconds. He was called for it after Doncic stepped back then leaned into him for the contact on a 3PA. – 8:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout as Luka Doncic buries a 3. He has the Mavericks last 9 points that pulls them within 25-22 with 3:15 remaining in 1Q.
Doncic has 13 points in 1Q and accounts for 72.7% of the Mavs’ points in 1Q. – 8:04 PM
Hawks call timeout as Luka Doncic buries a 3. He has the Mavericks last 9 points that pulls them within 25-22 with 3:15 remaining in 1Q.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 13 of Dallas’ 22 points. Papa surely proud, but not surprised. – 8:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Dorian Finney-Smith back in the starting lineup with Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie and Luka. Josh Green available off the bench. Mavs vs Hawks tips at 6:45 on BSSW – 7:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks at midpoint: Playoff predictions and who’s the most critical (after Luka Doncic) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Papa Doncic (center) in the house, potentially sitting in or near the Cuban seats next to the Mavs’ bench. pic.twitter.com/XOyzZHXRt0 – 7:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
ATL starters: Hunter, Collins, Okongwu, Murray, Young
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka vs. Trae in head-to-head matchups:
Doncic — Young —
22.7 PPG 20.5 PPG
9.7 RPG 3.2 RPG
8.3 APG 10.7 APG
39/27/83% 40/31/84%
Luka is up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/ImTYrpG7eX – 5:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are all available to play in tonight’s home game against the Hawks. – 5:46 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Joined @Malika Andrews to discuss the challenges of building around a franchise player like Luka Doncic.
youtu.be/lGy-sr9WBb0
via @YouTube – 4:11 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is working on his game, but he already has an elite skill: irritating his opponents.
Coach Pop says he’s got some nasty, and Markieff Morris, Steven Adams and Luka Doncic can all confirm.
Here’s how he pisses people off:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden feels this Sixers team has the best title chances out of any team in his career 👀
(via NBA Today, @Ramona Shelburne) pic.twitter.com/5fn8MjpRbK – 3:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
No top team’s star duo has missed more games than Ingram & Williamson.
Tatum/Brown: 7
Jokic/Murray: 11
Ja/Bane: 27
Giannis/Jrue: 21
Embiid/Harden: 26
KD/Kyrie: 15
Spida/Garland: 14
BI/Zion: 44
A great season could get washed away if this rate continues. https://t.co/tdLFrhh4oU pic.twitter.com/I3gErQeV6Z – 3:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic ‘strongly’ wants Mavericks to improve roster before trade deadline sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:44 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
When Luka scored 60 last month, he told us he had never done that at any level. So I spent the next day trying to find his second-highest scoring game.
Here’s the story of a 13-year-old Luka setting a personal record it took him nearly 11 years to break: theathletic.com/4102609/2023/0… – 1:24 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Did you know that Luka Doncic had never scored 60 in a game before a few weeks ago?
So @Tim Cato wanted to know: what was Luka’s highest scoring game BEFORE the 60-pointer?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throw attempts per game:
12.9 — Giannis
11.8 — Embiid
11.3 — Doncic
10.4 — Shai pic.twitter.com/jvUGcPEmlY – 1:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers this season:
— 4th in defensive rating
— 9th in offensive rating
— 5th in net rating
— 3rd in the East
Harden is 1st in APG. Embiid is 2nd in PPG. pic.twitter.com/StDevBZBAR – 1:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton appear to take shots at ex-Nets teammate James Harden nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 12:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Of all dialogue about Embiid and the Embiid/Harden pairing, haven’t seen any talk about:
•Embiid shooting 56.9% on 2s, far and away a career high
•Embiid shooting 59.2% on 2s w/ Harden on court and 53.6% w/ Harden off. A difference in percentile ranking amongst bigs of 26. – 12:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka and, perhaps, DFS & Green back tonight as Mavs open 4 game homestand vs ATL. While Mavs have lost 4 of last 5. Hawks come in on a 3 game win streak. Home team has won 8 of last 9. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:57 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers are playing spectacular basketball(16 of 20). Embiid in midst of best run of career. Harden looking like player they traded for. No clear cut lock team(s) in NBA thus far. Wide open. – 11:23 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
We have some Mav tickets we’ll be giving away in the Super Sports Nooner today on @971TheFreak as we dive deep into the current state of the Luka/Trae saga – listen in, get you a win! – 11:13 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on the paths the Mavs and Hawks have taken since the Luka Doncic-Trae Young draft swap and the challenges they face in urgently trying to build contenders around their young stars: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We have re-drafted the 2019 class.
The highest picks outside our Top 30
Jarrett Culver: No. 6
Romeo Langford: No. 14
Sekou Doumbouya: No. 15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: No. 17
Goga Bitadze: No. 18
Luka Samanic: No. 19
Darius Bazley: No. 23 – 8:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sixers’ Joel Embiid on his recent strong play: “It wouldn’t be happening without my teammates. James [Harden] has been doing a great job for making it easy for me and just playing off of me. Guys are knocking down shots. That opens up a lot for me to go out and dominate.” – 1:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a 106-98 76ers lead with 6:53 left to play. Harden and Embiid are in together and will shoot free throws on every foul.
Clippers really needed to win those bench minutes, but Maxey has outscored Powell 20-8 on similar usage. – 12:09 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers just completely outplayed in the Embiid/Harden off floor minutes tonight in both halves. Getting completely spanked by Doc’s new torch 6th man Tyrese Maxey. – 12:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers lead LA 90-89 through three quarters.
James Harden isn’t scoring, but has a game-high 7 assists. 76ers have 19:10 assist-TO ratio, Clippers have 17:13 assist-TO ratio.
That’s the difference in the game. Clippers shot 70% FGs and won possession battle in 3rd quarter though – 11:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Should stick with Embiid for the rest of the quarter and then open the fourth with Harden and Montrezl. – 11:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers badly need something from Harden when he comes back early fourth. Embiid slowing down and offense has been stagnant as hell this quarter – 11:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
That’ll be a 26-point first half for Embiid.
Harden somehow only has 5 assists despite the Sixers having 18 fastbreak points and Tobias having 14 points. – 11:04 PM
That’ll be a 26-point first half for Embiid.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Embiid has failed to convert on a few good lobs that Harden has tried to give him so far. – 11:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is going to get an assist to Embiid on a through the legs pass in transition or die trying – 10:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Milton and Maxey with some great work in early offense/transition so far, powering this mostly-bench group to open the second. Always nice for the Sixers to pad a lead with Embiid and Harden both on the bench – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are combining turnovers with bricks. A bad combination. And now they’re getting outscored by 8 points in the Embiid/Harden off floor minutes.
39-27 76ers lead with 10:25 left to play. Clippers have missed 10 of 12 3s and shooting only 38.5% FGs overall. – 10:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden needs 15 assists to tie Muggsy Bogues for 23rd on the NBA all-time assists list at 6,726. – 10:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-PHI starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHI
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 9:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters vs. #Clippers
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Harden – 9:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“You have to have confidence that’s borderline irrational, but you have to have a perspective that’s very realistic.” — Mavs G Spencer Dinwiddie’s approach to succeeding alongside a generational superstar. From this week’s The Hoop Collective column: espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 2:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
All eyes on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a chat with Spencer Dinwiddie, how CJ McCollum feels about a potential All-Star berth and the importance of quantifying stats.
Hoop Collective column with @Brian Windhorst, @Tim MacMahon and @Kevin Pelton:
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 1:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey off the bench, Joel Embiid’s partnership with James Harden,… youtu.be/H2PmHh9Q0A0 via @YouTube – 11:54 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
On the latest Clap Your Hands episode with @EliotShorrParks, we discuss Harden’s current form, the Embiid/Harden duo, and the many factors that go into setting a starting lineup (on and off court) podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 9:49 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Including playoffs, this is the 100th time LeBron has scored at least 40 points in a game. And the first time he’s ever done it against the Rockets.
Most 40-point games, including playoffs:
Wilt 284
Jordan 211
Kobe 135
Harden 110
Elgin Baylor 102
LeBron 100 – 12:54 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving appears to take shot at ex-teammate James Harden: Nets don’t have anyone ‘halfway in’ this season
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pick the best pair to start alongside the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris. – 3:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have a top 10 offense and defense, but rarely have they excelled at both. The connection between Harden and Maxey’s availability is easy to make.
A column on the defensive concerns about Maxey/Harden lineups and changing the starting lineup. https://t.co/tUlbYDkAjU pic.twitter.com/JpQIKS0j8z – 1:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden on pairing w/ Embiid:“He’s so dominant and versatile to where I’m sure he’s never played with a playmaker like me. So it’s just constant communication to where he hasn’t probably rolled this much before and I haven’t had a big that pops like that.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and James Harden pairing finally ‘working very well’ for the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:20 AM
Tim MacMahon: Some people that I’ve talked to down there in Houston basically said, ‘Hey, there’s an understanding that James Harden really enjoys playing with Eric Gordon’. So if the rockets do not trade Eric Gordon (…) I think there’s a very real chance that the Rockets would pick up Gordon, they still would have plenty of cap space to go get Harden on a max deal. But I think if they don’t trade him, it would be likely with the plan of bringing him back next season. -via YouTube / January 19, 2023
Before James was sent to the Nets, there were a lot of talks about his unhappiness in Houston and clear desire to leave the team. Wall, for his part, didn’t like it one bit and called it “toxic.” “I’m going there, thinking James gonna be there. But he already wants out,” Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast. “When I landed, I go do my conference sh*t, he like, ‘Well, I’m on my way to Atlanta for Lil Baby’s birthday,’ The f*ck? You want to get on a jet? B*tch I just got traded here… He don’t come to training camp, none of that. That news is all toxic.” -via Clutch Points / January 19, 2023
Brian Lewis: Nic Claxton: “Well, last year it was it was just kind of a toxic environment, didn’t know if everybody wanted to be here at the time this year. There’s no divide between everybody that’s out there. We’re gonna we’re gonna figure it out.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 18, 2023
Dinwiddie has established himself as a source of consistency and reliability for the Mavs, who are fifth in the West with a 24-21 record despite a rash of injuries. He’s averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 assists and has played all but one game. Dinwiddie is one of only four players in the league this season who have played at least 1,400 minutes while shooting at least 45% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, joining Portland’s Jerami Grant, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen and Indiana’s Buddy Hield. “He’s an amazing player,” Doncic said. “He can attack really well, he can shoot and he’s a smart player. He fits really good with this team.” -via ESPN / January 17, 2023
Danny Cunningham: Dallas Mavericks list Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dwight Powell all OUT tonight against the #Cavs. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / December 17, 2022
And so, 23 minutes before the buzzer sounded, Dallas officials redialed Washington. The Wizards and Mavericks had held discussions on other trade frameworks, but these waning moments, sources said, were when the two teams first discussed sending Porzingis to the nation’s capital. Dallas was able to net an additional ball-handler in Spencer Dinwiddie, a secondary creator for Doncic, who could also spearhead bench units if the Mavericks were to, gulp, ultimately lose Jalen Brunson in free agency. Davis Bertans could recreate some of the spacing Porzingis provided — and for half the cost. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban denies that Luka Doncic has indicated he wants the roster to be upgraded before the trade deadline. Cuban: “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 18, 2023
The U.S. men’s basketball team will play in a tournament with top-ranked Spain and Slovenia, possibly with Luka Doncic, in mid-August, two weeks before this summer’s FIBA World Cup. The three nations make up a tournament in Málaga from Aug. 11-13 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish basketball federation. -via NBCSports.com / January 18, 2023
