Spurs think they can re-sign Jakob Poeltl

Tim MacMahon on the Spurs: The other thing you might hear from the Spurs is, ‘Hey, we feel decent about our chance to to re-sign him’. And then if it’s not us, resigning him a sign-and-trade would certainly be a possibility.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
As a presumably busy deadline day approaches, the Spurs are tasked with striking the right balance between asset acquisition and maintaining a solid support system for the rebuild.
And that’s what makes the Jakob Poeltl situation so complicated (unlocked) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-jakob-… – 7:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
What I’m hearing on the Celtics’ monitoring the Jakob Poeltl situation in San Antonio:
– Boston’s long-time interest in Poeltl
– Spurs’ price tag
– How past negotiations w/ Spurs went
– Boston’s deadline priorities
Full report on @The Athletic
https://t.co/CkhU8hOinB pic.twitter.com/5P1tQ7fKYZ – 1:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics, Raptors reportedly interested in Jakob Poeltl trade, but price remains high nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/18/cel… – 12:05 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs are asking for a lot in any potential Jakob Poeltl deal, which is what they should be doing.
Because at this point, selling their big man for anything less than an offer they can’t refuse would undermine the process they promised (unlocked) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-jakob-… – 10:04 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
My new Slop Season hot take is that I’d rather trade nothing for Drew Eubanks than a first round pick for Jakob Poeltl. – 9:49 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
A late-night edition of the newsletter, because the trade deadline is like three weeks away, there are games every other night, and we gotta keep this conversation moving.
On Jakob Poeltl, the Spurs, and the real cost of potential self-sabotage (unlocked) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-jakob-… – 11:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
I hear we’re talking about Jakob Poeltl today pic.twitter.com/WD5rzb4OSg – 12:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have registered ‘significant’ trade interest in Jakob Poeltl per @Shams Charania. A closer look at the logistics/possible asking price of a potential deal with the Spurs: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:12 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass on @TheAthletic:
🏀 Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl garnering significant interest
🏀 The team currently most active on potential deal for Hawks’ John Collins
🏀 Updates on Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
Much more: theathletic.com/4098049/2023/0… – 9:41 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He’s the anchor of our defense and our defense isn’t, uh, excellent.”
Like Sysiphus swabbing decks on the Titanic, Jakob Poeltl has the neverending job of cleaning up defensive mistakes for the NBA’s worst defensive team. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:24 PM
Boston has maintained an interest in Poeltl for several seasons now and is continuing to monitor his market, according to team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The sticking point has been, as always, price. San Antonio has made it known to interested parties throughout the league the Spurs want two first-round picks for Poeltl, according to team and league sources, which was the same stance they took on Derrick White last season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
They have certainly sniffed around the big man market in recent seasons. Toronto engaged Dallas about acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic and the first-round pick ultimately sent to San Antonio for Thaddeus Young. The Raptors registered interest in Rudy Gobert this summer, sources told Yahoo Sports, although there was never a serious approach from Toronto. Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton have been two other centers on Toronto’s radar, sources said. And former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, who left the franchise with DeMar DeRozan as part of a 2018 offseason blockbuster to land Kawhi Leonard, remains a target of Toronto’s front office, as Yahoo Sports reported in December. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
