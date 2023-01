Stephen Curry 'would love' to experience winning Olympic gold medal

Olympic gold is really the last thing missing from the résumé. What are the chances we see you in Paris in 2024? Stephen Curry: I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it. Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who’s ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com