Stephen Curry 'would love' to experience winning Olympic gold medal

Olympic gold is really the last thing missing from the résumé. What are the chances we see you in Paris in 2024? Stephen Curry: I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it. Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who’s ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
In one of his worst performances with Panathinaikos, Dwayne Bacon just did that in transition.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
To prep you for tonight’s NBA Finals rematch in Boston … my one-on-one conversation with Golden State’s Stephen Curry covering an array of topics with the reigning Finals MVP: marcstein.substack.com/p/steph-speaks… – 2:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry on Kyrie Irving’s return: “That’s a lot of offense for us. That’s where we’ve been letting down honestly, not scoring enough points. And Ky is obviously one of the main guys on this team, so we need him out there to be the driving force for us…He is who he is.” #Nets – 1:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Really cool that right after the Warriors White House visit Steph Curry went to hang with the Howard University golf program. In 2019 Curry announced his commitment to support Howard golf. They’re now HBCU Nat. champs. You know Curry being there meant the world ❤️ #dubnation pic.twitter.com/YJpFlHrFHF – 1:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors being back in Boston for the first time since the NBA Finals brings me back to my column after they won their latest championship
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 73 points against the Wizards, NBA Twitter responded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Trade rumors, and is Stephen Curry the modern MJ? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/18/pbt… – 11:38 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Every season Isaac Okoro has a 10 game stretch where he shoots like Steph Curry – 9:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry helped spark Golden State’s road win with a fiery 41 points against the Wizards on Monday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/16/hig… – 1:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The gravity of Christian McCaffrey. It’s been Steph Curry-like and magic for the 49ers offense.
A pleasure to collaborate with @FB_FilmAnalysis on the breakdown.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets shot distribution among the closing group in the final 5 minutes last night:
Seth Curry: 5
Cam Thomas: 3
Royce O’Neale: 2
Nic Claxton: 1
Ben Simmons: 0
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 73 points against the Wizards, NBA Twitter responded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Spurs 106, Nets 98
Brooklyn gets 8/27 shooting from Seth Curry, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Harris. Turned the ball over 21 times. Allowed Keldon Johnson to score a career-high 36 points.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Spurs beat the Nets 106-98. The losing streak is three. A Phoenix/Utah back-to-back awaits. T.J. Warren led with 19 off the bench. Seth Curry had 16. Nets couldn’t close the gap once Simmons picked up his fourth. – 10:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are going to need something from Seth Curry to win this game. – 9:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Harris and Curry have a combined 2 points on 1 of 10 after coming into the game averaging a combined 18 points. – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Royce O’Neale are having about as bad a collective game as you could imagine. – 9:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Royce O’Neale in the 1st half:
4 points
1/9 shooting
0/5 from three
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren is in for the Nets for O’Neale. He’s with Sharpe, Mills, Curry and Yuta. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second unit right now is Sharpe, Mills, Watanabe, Curry and O’Neale. – 8:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at San Antonio:
Nets starters tonight at San Antonio:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in San Antonio: Simmons, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) Kyrie Irving. – 6:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry will start in place of Kyrie Irving tonight, per Jacque Vaughn. – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will start in place of (I remembered that phrase this time) in place of Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Before presenting President Biden and Vice President Harris with Warriors jersey’s Curry, Biden and Harris addressed those gathered. Nancy Pelosi, E-40, as well as other politicians and Bag Area musicians were in attendance. pic.twitter.com/uZVbkA1DKW – 4:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said he got golf balls with the presidential seal printed on them as well as a presidential coin. pic.twitter.com/knpM2BfYSv – 3:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry doing a full White House media scrum outside the briefing room pic.twitter.com/hB2s4WO8Yc – 3:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s some of Steph Curry at the podium at the White House pic.twitter.com/vkzNpVQZym – 3:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry presents President Biden and Vice President Harris custom Warriors jerseys. Curry suggested Biden hangs his in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/Jtect8eEwq – 3:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry brought up to the podium with Joe Biden at the White House pic.twitter.com/Y4gTZLVz5U – 3:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among players averaging at least 3 pull-up threes attempted per game, the most efficient shooters are:
1. Curry – 48.1%
2. Bane – 45.3%
3. Mitchell – 42.7%
*4. Bones – 41.4%
5. Herro – 41.4%
*6. Jamal – 41.0%
7. Hali – 40.5%
8. CJ – 40.3%
9. PG – 38.6%
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr started this morning’s press briefing at the White House with quick statements. Kerr was part of a round table discussion about gun control earlier today, and Curry thanked the Biden admin for bringing Brittney Griner home. pic.twitter.com/7SH5uEevw5 – 2:05 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry & Steve Kerr spoke to the press here in the Press Room at the White House. Steve along with Klay Thompson and Moses Moody sat down with senior White House staffers and talked about gun control policy. pic.twitter.com/UfeGjznz59 – 2:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Steve Kerr addressed the media ahead of the daily press briefing at the White House. Curry thanked President Joe Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home. He also said the team is very excited to be here. pic.twitter.com/p4HwcLNsdq – 1:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Stephen Curry has been getting MVP chants wherever the Warriors are playing.
Steve Kerr explained his player’s popularity, comparing him to Michael Jordan 😮
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Joklutch.
Jokic has hit SEVEN game-winning shots since his first in the 2018-19 season.
7 shots to take the lead in the final 10 seconds of the game.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 73 points against the Wizards, NBA Twitter responded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
We’ve watched his Finals performances and historic games in the Garden, but the greatness that is Stephen Curry can best be witnessed here.
In a January game in DC. Then later, in an emptied hallway.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Kerr calls Warriors’ Stephen Curry “the modern MJ” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/ste… – 9:30 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Everybody had to be aggressive but for me, it was another step in the direction of getting back to myself after the injury,” Steph Curry said after scoring 41 points and leading the Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Wizards.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Steph Curry scored 12 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter tonight in Washington. “Steph is special — one of the most special players I think we’ve ever seen,” Kristaps Porziņģis said. – 7:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the Wizards fan: “We always love engaged Draymond no matter who puts the gas in the tank.” He said the fan broke a “cardinal rule” and walked out early: “Take that smoke the whole game.” pic.twitter.com/5ImB2hVhpb – 6:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry on Steve Kerr calling him the modern MJ: “That’s special. I think whenever you get on that floor and you feel that energy, I don’t take that for granted.” – 6:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He’s the modern MJ.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry played 38 minutes, shot 28 times and scored 41 points today on the second night of an afternoon back-to-back. Steve Kerr said he feels like Curry broke through a barrier in his return. pic.twitter.com/dDFmNK7BGM – 6:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry getting MVP chants on the road: “He’s the modern MJ.” – 5:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for:
73 points
24-for-48 from the field
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Golden State Warriors.
#DCAboveAll 118
#DubNation 127
Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 32, Monte Morris 17, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura each had 16.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Warriors gets their fifth road win of the season, 127-118, and the Wizards register their fifth loss in six games.
Porznigis: 32p 5r
Morris: 17p, 10a
Kuzma had Hachimura had 16 each
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors use a 34-25 fourth quarter to grab a needed road win over the Wizards.
*Steph Curry: 41 points in 37 aggressive minutes
*Jordan Poole: 32 points, 23 in second quarter
*Draymond Green: 17/10/6, everywhere in second half
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors down the Wizards 127-118 in Washington. Curry dropped 41 points. Poole was on fire as well with 32 points.
Golden State had to get this one considering Boston and Cleveland are up next on the trip.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 127-118
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Warriors 127, Wizards 118
Porziņģis: 32 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 16 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts.
Morris: 17 pts., 4 rebs., 10 assts.
Curry: 41 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Poole: 32 pts., 7 rebs., 3 assts.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors beat the Wizards 127-116 behind Steph Curry’s 40 points on 12-of-28 shooting, including six 3s.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ton of Warriors (Steph Curry) fans in DC today. Here’s the crowd reaction after this jumper gave him 39 points. pic.twitter.com/GpYaGAmiMD – 5:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Monte Morris with an ill-advised layup attempt through traffic in transition instead of backing it out leads to a Steph Curry 3 the other way and the Chase Center is alive and loud – 5:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, +4, is the only Warriors starter with a positive plus/minus right now – 5:06 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Game tied at 93 heading into the fourth. Curry and Poole combined for 58 points through the first three quarters. – 4:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Q: Wizards 93, Warriors 93
Porziņģis: 28 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 9 pts., 9 rebs., 5 assts.
Curry: 29 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Poole: 29 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Heading into the fourth tied 93-93.
Porzingis: 28p
Hachimura: 13
Morris: 10p 9a
Gafford: 10p 4r
More on this storyline
The University of Virginia’s men’s basketball game against Virginia Tech had a sideline filled with familiar faces Wednesday night. Steph Curry, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody — all players for the Golden State Warriors — were in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena, according to a tweet from UVA. -via WTVR.com / January 19, 2023
It’s often said that, because of your shooting ability, you should be able to play until you’re 40 if you want. What are your longevity goals? Stephen Curry: When I got to the league, all I wanted to do was get to 16 years, because that’s what my dad [Dell] played. And now I’m halfway through 14. I’ve talked to a bunch of people who’ve been in similar situations and you start to have different conversations like, “At what point did you know it was time to leave?” or whatever the case is and then figuring out what that might mean for you. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 19, 2023
Stephen Curry: I don’t have any [longevity] goals other than maintaining the feeling that I have right now in my body and the night-in, night-out expectation of how I play and having that energy and joy and being able to recover from game to game. Those are just like the mini-goals that you focus on so that maybe you look up at Year 20 like where Bron [LeBron James] is, four or six years from now, and think, “I still got plenty more left in the tank.” -via marcstein.substack.com / January 19, 2023
