Victor Wembanyama to sit courtside of Pistons-Bulls game in Paris

In an exclusive interview, former NBA Champion Ronny Turiaf told Basketball Insiders that potential No.1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama has the intangibles to become a superstar. “He’s 1 of 1,” Turiaf said in the interview, “I’m not even talking about his size and the fact that he blocks shots and all that stuff but when I watch the intangibles that he brings to the game, that excites me the most about him, for sure.” -via Basketball Insiders / January 17, 2023