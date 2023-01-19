Victor Wembanyama to sit courtside of Pistons-Bulls game in Paris

Victor Wembanyama, the projected first overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft, is expected to sit courtside at the Detroit Pistons’ game against the Chicago Bulls in Paris on Thursday at 3 p.m., league sources told the Free Press.
Source: Detroit Free Press
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Huge applause for Victor Wembanyama at Accor Arena. The next big thing is here! #NBAParis #NBA – 4:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is in the building tonight for the Bulls vs Pistons game which takes place in Paris ✊🇫🇷
🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/kkFPI4dXbS – 3:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is in the building tonight for the Bulls vs Pistons game which takes place in Paris ✊🇫🇷
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/M2cYpZr7Yt – 3:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama watching the Pistons in Paris which he might have to save from next season
pic.twitter.com/UoWx1L0ezb – 3:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per sources, Victor Wembanyama is expected to sit courtside at today’s Pistons-Bulls game in Paris.
The French phenom will get a good look at a Pistons team that’ll have strong odds to draft him this summer.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:37 PM
Per sources, Victor Wembanyama is expected to sit courtside at today’s Pistons-Bulls game in Paris.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
French rising star and potential no.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2023, Victor Wembanyama, is expected to attend in Accor Arena for Bulls vs Pistons game. #NBA #NBAParis – 12:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
French rising star and potentian no.1 pick in the NBA Draft 2023, Victor Wembanyama, is expected to attend in Accor Arena for Bulls vs Pistons game. #NBA #NBAParis – 12:23 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama been working out 😳 pic.twitter.com/9O381hVGKR – 12:34 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
The current home of French star Victor Wembanyama.
Oh yeah, I’m back wearing the reporting hat in Paris this week for https://t.co/roqjSrE3uZ.
Already going sideways in leaving laptop charger in hotel room. I promise to get back into swing of things! pic.twitter.com/z2bCPDm9kv – 8:27 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Impressed by not only his skill but his body control, Nikola Vučević sees French teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama helping further grow popularity, power of basketball in France.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:18 AM
More on this storyline
James Edwards III: Victor Wembanyama just arrived. Heard Pusha T and Pharrell will be here, too. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 19, 2023
Tim Reynolds: French star Victor Wembanyama is expected to attend tomorrow’s Bulls-Pistons game in Paris, source tells AP. There is one slight catch: Paris will be dealing with a transportation strike Thursday, part of a planned protest over pension reform, and that may affect plans. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 18, 2023
In an exclusive interview, former NBA Champion Ronny Turiaf told Basketball Insiders that potential No.1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama has the intangibles to become a superstar. “He’s 1 of 1,” Turiaf said in the interview, “I’m not even talking about his size and the fact that he blocks shots and all that stuff but when I watch the intangibles that he brings to the game, that excites me the most about him, for sure.” -via Basketball Insiders / January 17, 2023
