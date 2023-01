Warriors not actively shopping Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody

As long as the Warriors plan on remaining competitive over the next few years, their starters as well as Poole are here to stay. This naturally shines the spotlight on Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody as logical trade candidates. They can also trade a maximum of two future first-round picks at the moment . The problem with trading any of these players is that the Warriors would likely sell them low. If they were to trade just one of these players for veterans that would likely come off the bench, they’re either admitting to making a bad selection or giving up too early and risk seeing them thrive elsewhere. Or both. -via HoopsHype / November 19, 2022