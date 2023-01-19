Warriors not actively shopping Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody

This is also why Kuminga, Wiseman and Moody remain likely to be with the Warriors beyond the deadline. They aren’t actively shopping their three recent lottery picks, according to those sources with knowledge of the Warriors’ thinking. That isn’t to say they couldn’t be moved in the right deal, but a rival team hoping to obtain them would be searching to get Moody or Wiseman on a bargain, and the Warriors aren’t in sell-low mode. Kuminga’s situation is a bit different. He’s shown more and could net more, but he’s also worth more to the Warriors. Considering what he’s flashed as an individual point of attack defender — something the rest of this roster lacks — there’s internal belief he will be a necessary playoff rotation contributor.
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will play against the Celtics tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today. James Wiseman didn’t. Kerr called Kuminga and JaMychal doubtful vs Celtics but possible at Cavaliers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lG8ui1awXE – 1:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson will play Thursday against the Celtics, per Steve Kerr. Andre Iguodala is out.
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged Wednesday. James Wiseman did not. – 1:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson will be good to go tomorrow in Boston.
JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga scrimmaged today. James Wiseman did not. All three are unlikely to play tomorrow but Green and Kuminga could play Friday. – 1:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry & Steve Kerr spoke to the press here in the Press Room at the White House. Steve along with Klay Thompson and Moses Moody sat down with senior White House staffers and talked about gun control policy. pic.twitter.com/UfeGjznz59 – 2:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he plans to use all 10 available Warriors today on the rough side of an afternoon back-to-back. Mentioned more Ty Jerome, Moses Moody and a likely Patrick Baldwin Jr. sighting. “We need to lean on our depth.” pic.twitter.com/H7BNB9CrLK – 1:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have 10 players available and Steve Kerr expects all 10 to play. Kerr says with Klay Thompson out, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody will get more minutes Patrick Baldwin Jr. should see time too – 1:44 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Klay Thompson will be active tomorrow against the Celtics but Andre Iguodala will not, Steve Kerr says. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today, but are unlikely to play. James Wiseman didn’t scrimmage. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 18, 2023
Neil Dalal: Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green are out for Warriors at Wizards. Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) will presumably be a game-time decision after his pre-game warmup routine. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 16, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Andre Iguodala was ruled out for tomorrow’s game in Chicago for hip soreness. Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will also not play. -via Twitter @madkenney / January 14, 2023
These Warriors have a handful of veteran superstars. They also have six players who are 23 years old or younger, including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, who along with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are only 20. “I think, frankly, you can’t be nearly as tough on them now in the age of social media because these guys are getting crushed and judged and criticized on a daily basis and that criticism is coming right through their phone,” Kerr said. “So they’re staring at it every single day. I think the coach’s role now is much more comforting and trying to help guys get through what is a difficult process. -via NBC Sports / December 21, 2022
With 13 seconds left, Kelly Olynyk inbounded the ball to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who worked his way around Moses Moody and drove to the hoop for what looked to be a wide-open layup. But Alexander-Walker passed the ball to Malik Beasley, who was all alone in the right corner after losing Klay Thompson. Beasley knocked down a 3-pointer, bringing the game within one with 7.8 seconds left. “I just fell asleep,” Thompson said. “I watched the ball handler get to the rim rather than sticking on the 3-point shooter. That was a dreadful mistake by myself.” -via ESPN / December 8, 2022
As long as the Warriors plan on remaining competitive over the next few years, their starters as well as Poole are here to stay. This naturally shines the spotlight on Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody as logical trade candidates. They can also trade a maximum of two future first-round picks at the moment. The problem with trading any of these players is that the Warriors would likely sell them low. If they were to trade just one of these players for veterans that would likely come off the bench, they’re either admitting to making a bad selection or giving up too early and risk seeing them thrive elsewhere. Or both. -via HoopsHype / November 19, 2022
