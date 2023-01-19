Live stream: Warriors 57, Celtics 54

The Golden State Warriors (22-22) play against the Boston Celtics (12-12) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023
Golden State Warriors 57, Boston Celtics 54 (Q3 10:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both teams stick with their starting groups. No changes for Celtics or Warriors. – 8:47 PM
Both teams stick with their starting groups. No changes for Celtics or Warriors. – 8:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No finesse for Poole at the rim tonight. All thunder. Can’t play around against Boston’s shot-blockers. – 8:47 PM
No finesse for Poole at the rim tonight. All thunder. Can’t play around against Boston’s shot-blockers. – 8:47 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
The thing with Stephen Curry is we’ve come to expect those kinds of shots to go in. – 8:43 PM
The thing with Stephen Curry is we’ve come to expect those kinds of shots to go in. – 8:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wardell Stephen Curry II
UNREAL.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/tr1e45VumG – 8:42 PM
Wardell Stephen Curry II
UNREAL.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/tr1e45VumG – 8:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s first half
19 minutes
15 points
5 assists
3 steals
1 block
5-for-11 from the field
4-for-8 from deep
+10 – 8:40 PM
Steph Curry’s first half
19 minutes
15 points
5 assists
3 steals
1 block
5-for-11 from the field
4-for-8 from deep
+10 – 8:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s first half
19 minutes
15 points
5 assists
3 steals
1 block
5-for-11 from the field
4-for-8 from deep – 8:39 PM
Steph Curry’s first half
19 minutes
15 points
5 assists
3 steals
1 block
5-for-11 from the field
4-for-8 from deep – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reminder: Stephen Curry is an #NBAAllStar
🤯 https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/oedlWDjgkd – 8:38 PM
Reminder: Stephen Curry is an #NBAAllStar
🤯 https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/oedlWDjgkd – 8:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jayson Tatum: 3-for-11 with two turnovers in the first half. The Warriors have had his number – 8:38 PM
Jayson Tatum: 3-for-11 with two turnovers in the first half. The Warriors have had his number – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In a first half where a lot of weird things happened, the weirdest was Malcolm Brogdon going 0-for-2 on a trip to the free throw line. – 8:38 PM
In a first half where a lot of weird things happened, the weirdest was Malcolm Brogdon going 0-for-2 on a trip to the free throw line. – 8:38 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics surrendered 9 turnovers and shot 4-17 from 3 in the first half. They’re lucky to not be down more. – 8:37 PM
Celtics surrendered 9 turnovers and shot 4-17 from 3 in the first half. They’re lucky to not be down more. – 8:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jayson Tatum: 3-for-11 with turnovers in the first half. The Warriors have had his number – 8:37 PM
Jayson Tatum: 3-for-11 with turnovers in the first half. The Warriors have had his number – 8:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kevon looney is just so much better than jordan poole, in this and every other matchup – 8:37 PM
kevon looney is just so much better than jordan poole, in this and every other matchup – 8:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with being listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s showdown against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, I’m told #Cavs Donovan Mitchell participated in what the team did at practice today. But it was only a film session and walk-thru. – 8:37 PM
Along with being listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s showdown against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, I’m told #Cavs Donovan Mitchell participated in what the team did at practice today. But it was only a film session and walk-thru. – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This has been a cool game. Celtics winning with their size, Warriors winning with their shooting.
Celtics winning in the paint 30-10.
Warriors outscoring the Celtics 30-12 from 3. – 8:35 PM
This has been a cool game. Celtics winning with their size, Warriors winning with their shooting.
Celtics winning in the paint 30-10.
Warriors outscoring the Celtics 30-12 from 3. – 8:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Look at Iguodala standing up with the ball in mid-air. On a half court jump shot. My lord!!! pic.twitter.com/R4m5UUGiID – 8:34 PM
Look at Iguodala standing up with the ball in mid-air. On a half court jump shot. My lord!!! pic.twitter.com/R4m5UUGiID – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston had 9 offensive rebounds for 12 second-chance points in the first half.
Golden State had 7 offensive rebounds for 12 second-chance points in the first half.
Whoever starts making shots first is probably going to win this game. – 8:34 PM
Boston had 9 offensive rebounds for 12 second-chance points in the first half.
Golden State had 7 offensive rebounds for 12 second-chance points in the first half.
Whoever starts making shots first is probably going to win this game. – 8:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 55, Celtics 54
-Curry (15 pts) steals from Tatum, fires 45ft 3ball that drops at the buzzer.
-Klay with 20, Poole with 11
-Paint points: BOS 30, GSW 10 – 8:34 PM
At the half: Warriors 55, Celtics 54
-Curry (15 pts) steals from Tatum, fires 45ft 3ball that drops at the buzzer.
-Klay with 20, Poole with 11
-Paint points: BOS 30, GSW 10 – 8:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
steph curry is what happens when an anomaly collides with a myth pic.twitter.com/WDlEpMeZBe – 8:33 PM
steph curry is what happens when an anomaly collides with a myth pic.twitter.com/WDlEpMeZBe – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
At halftime
Warriors: 18-point advantage from 3
Celtics: 20-point advantage in the paint (30-10) – 8:33 PM
At halftime
Warriors: 18-point advantage from 3
Celtics: 20-point advantage in the paint (30-10) – 8:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry at half:
15 PTS
5 AST
3 STL
+10
Half court buzzer-beater. pic.twitter.com/sDdyWQ00Ud – 8:33 PM
Steph Curry at half:
15 PTS
5 AST
3 STL
+10
Half court buzzer-beater. pic.twitter.com/sDdyWQ00Ud – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry drains a half court shot as the halftime buzzer sounds, and the Warriors have a 55-54 lead at the half.
But, Golden State is struggling to contain the Boston’s size, being outscored 40-10 in the paint. – 8:32 PM
Steph Curry drains a half court shot as the halftime buzzer sounds, and the Warriors have a 55-54 lead at the half.
But, Golden State is struggling to contain the Boston’s size, being outscored 40-10 in the paint. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Paint points: Celtics 30, Warriors 10. But the Warriors are up 55-54 at half because they defended with effort and made 10 of their 28 attempted 3s. The 10th was this Steph Curry pick pocket and halfcourt bomb to close the half. pic.twitter.com/iSapAKPOqO – 8:32 PM
Paint points: Celtics 30, Warriors 10. But the Warriors are up 55-54 at half because they defended with effort and made 10 of their 28 attempted 3s. The 10th was this Steph Curry pick pocket and halfcourt bomb to close the half. pic.twitter.com/iSapAKPOqO – 8:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hungry for more.
Back for another half 🔜 pic.twitter.com/H1vNaY9sYY – 8:32 PM
Hungry for more.
Back for another half 🔜 pic.twitter.com/H1vNaY9sYY – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 55-54 at the half
Tatum – 13/8/4
Rob – 11/5
Horford – 10/7
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 4-17 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Thompson – 20 points
Curry – 15 points
Poole – 11 points
Warriors – 38.5% FGs
Warriors – 10-28 3Ps
Warriors – 9 TOs – 8:32 PM
Warriors lead 55-54 at the half
Tatum – 13/8/4
Rob – 11/5
Horford – 10/7
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 4-17 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Thompson – 20 points
Curry – 15 points
Poole – 11 points
Warriors – 38.5% FGs
Warriors – 10-28 3Ps
Warriors – 9 TOs – 8:32 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Someone’s gonna get yelled at for leaving Steph Curry open from halfcourt. #wowyetentirelyunsurprising – 8:31 PM
Someone’s gonna get yelled at for leaving Steph Curry open from halfcourt. #wowyetentirelyunsurprising – 8:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 55-54 vs. the Celtics in Boston at halftime thanks to Steph Curry’s half-court heave
Klay: 20 points
Steph: 15 points
Poole: 11 points – 8:31 PM
Warriors up 55-54 vs. the Celtics in Boston at halftime thanks to Steph Curry’s half-court heave
Klay: 20 points
Steph: 15 points
Poole: 11 points – 8:31 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Unreal turn there.. Celtics up 2 and a chance to maybe tack on a couple late off the turnover, then Steph get the steal and swishes a 50 footer. Warriors still up 1 – 8:31 PM
Unreal turn there.. Celtics up 2 and a chance to maybe tack on a couple late off the turnover, then Steph get the steal and swishes a 50 footer. Warriors still up 1 – 8:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum at half:
13 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
6 FTM
Leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. pic.twitter.com/PVy5tF1H9r – 8:31 PM
Jayson Tatum at half:
13 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
6 FTM
Leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. pic.twitter.com/PVy5tF1H9r – 8:31 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry just knocked down a 42-footer to beat the buzzer and put the Warriors up 55-54 at the half.
Thompson leads the Warriors with 20 points, Curry has 15. The Celtics have 30 points in the paint, and the Warriors have 10. – 8:31 PM
Steph Curry just knocked down a 42-footer to beat the buzzer and put the Warriors up 55-54 at the half.
Thompson leads the Warriors with 20 points, Curry has 15. The Celtics have 30 points in the paint, and the Warriors have 10. – 8:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Absolutely brutal five point swing for Boston at the buzzer. Tatum had the ball in transition. Gets his pocket picked by Thompson, Curry hits a halfcourt buzzer beater. 55-54, Golden State at the half. – 8:31 PM
Absolutely brutal five point swing for Boston at the buzzer. Tatum had the ball in transition. Gets his pocket picked by Thompson, Curry hits a halfcourt buzzer beater. 55-54, Golden State at the half. – 8:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Steph Curry returns to Boston just the way he left it.
https://t.co/mOR4JxDqjr pic.twitter.com/qpXa1zBbV0 – 8:31 PM
Steph Curry returns to Boston just the way he left it.
https://t.co/mOR4JxDqjr pic.twitter.com/qpXa1zBbV0 – 8:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson at half:
20 PTS
4 3PM
His league-leading 7th half with 4+ threes made. pic.twitter.com/B6RBoGWrvC – 8:30 PM
Klay Thompson at half:
20 PTS
4 3PM
His league-leading 7th half with 4+ threes made. pic.twitter.com/B6RBoGWrvC – 8:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Whew.
Stephen Curry beats the buzzer with a 42-foot heave to send the Warriors into the locker room up 55-54 on the Celtics. He has 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Klay Thompson has a game-high 20 points. Golden State is shooting just 38.5% as a team. – 8:30 PM
Whew.
Stephen Curry beats the buzzer with a 42-foot heave to send the Warriors into the locker room up 55-54 on the Celtics. He has 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Klay Thompson has a game-high 20 points. Golden State is shooting just 38.5% as a team. – 8:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Steph Curry with the half court shot at the horn pic.twitter.com/FAvLf6t5Qo – 8:30 PM
Steph Curry with the half court shot at the horn pic.twitter.com/FAvLf6t5Qo – 8:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Incredible play by Stephen Curry, who not only poked the ball away from Jayson Tatum to stop a fast break, but buried a halfcourt shot at the buzzer after doing so.
Warriors 55, Celtics 54 at the halftime break.
Tatum has 15-8-4 for Boston
Klay Thompson has 20, Curry 15 & 5a – 8:30 PM
Incredible play by Stephen Curry, who not only poked the ball away from Jayson Tatum to stop a fast break, but buried a halfcourt shot at the buzzer after doing so.
Warriors 55, Celtics 54 at the halftime break.
Tatum has 15-8-4 for Boston
Klay Thompson has 20, Curry 15 & 5a – 8:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Laughed so hard at that Curry buzzer beater that I scared my dog – 8:30 PM
Laughed so hard at that Curry buzzer beater that I scared my dog – 8:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Curry’s 3 is officially listed as 46 feet. #Celtics #Warriors – 8:30 PM
Curry’s 3 is officially listed as 46 feet. #Celtics #Warriors – 8:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steph pick pockets Tatum at half court with 5 seconds left and then just launches a half court shot like it’s nothing and buries it to take the 55-54 lead back to the locker room. Just nothing like him. Unreal. – 8:29 PM
Steph pick pockets Tatum at half court with 5 seconds left and then just launches a half court shot like it’s nothing and buries it to take the 55-54 lead back to the locker room. Just nothing like him. Unreal. – 8:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
yeah you could feel that Steph 3 coming when it was up in the air. Warriors lead the Celtics 55-54 at halftime because of it. – 8:29 PM
yeah you could feel that Steph 3 coming when it was up in the air. Warriors lead the Celtics 55-54 at halftime because of it. – 8:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Curry cans a half court shot at the horn to put the Dubs up 55-54 at the half – 8:29 PM
Curry cans a half court shot at the horn to put the Dubs up 55-54 at the half – 8:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics locked down with their best defensive possession all season…then Looney got a put back past Rob. – 8:28 PM
#Celtics locked down with their best defensive possession all season…then Looney got a put back past Rob. – 8:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
1-800-BALLIN 📞
Klay Thompson is on one with 20 so far tonight in Boston. pic.twitter.com/AevDRcXRYP – 8:27 PM
1-800-BALLIN 📞
Klay Thompson is on one with 20 so far tonight in Boston. pic.twitter.com/AevDRcXRYP – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob follows after a bad screen left Tatum driving vs. two defenders. Five straight for Rob. #Celtics up 52-50 approaching halftime. – 8:27 PM
Rob follows after a bad screen left Tatum driving vs. two defenders. Five straight for Rob. #Celtics up 52-50 approaching halftime. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
2022 NBA Finals PTSD alert:
Celtics are again playing drop coverage against Stephen Curry in pick-and-roll. – 8:26 PM
2022 NBA Finals PTSD alert:
Celtics are again playing drop coverage against Stephen Curry in pick-and-roll. – 8:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
When these Warriors lock in their execution is something else. They’ve just shut it down in so many games this year. – 8:26 PM
When these Warriors lock in their execution is something else. They’ve just shut it down in so many games this year. – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Been a rough game for Jaylen Brown in his return from his adductor strain. Now 1-for-6 with 3 points and 3 fouls in 17 first half minutes after fouling Stephen Curry on a made jumper. – 8:26 PM
Been a rough game for Jaylen Brown in his return from his adductor strain. Now 1-for-6 with 3 points and 3 fouls in 17 first half minutes after fouling Stephen Curry on a made jumper. – 8:26 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics just throw it up in Rob’s general vicinity sometimes and hope for the best lol – 8:25 PM
Celtics just throw it up in Rob’s general vicinity sometimes and hope for the best lol – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is super out of rhythm in this first half. He wasn’t ready at all for Smart to dump it back to him after that switch. – 8:25 PM
Jaylen Brown is super out of rhythm in this first half. He wasn’t ready at all for Smart to dump it back to him after that switch. – 8:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson now has 20 points with two minutes left in the half. Warriors need better offense from everyone else to win this game. – 8:25 PM
Klay Thompson now has 20 points with two minutes left in the half. Warriors need better offense from everyone else to win this game. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good play by Tatum there to lob it Rob vs over-driving the ball to the rim himself. Unselfish basketball. – 8:24 PM
Good play by Tatum there to lob it Rob vs over-driving the ball to the rim himself. Unselfish basketball. – 8:24 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is causing all kinds of problems with his defense. Messing up Celtics’ actions – 8:23 PM
Curry is causing all kinds of problems with his defense. Messing up Celtics’ actions – 8:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Watch Stephen on this play
never stops moving ⚡️
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/2QLlUpBKVY – 8:22 PM
Watch Stephen on this play
never stops moving ⚡️
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/2QLlUpBKVY – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Curry was hardly daunted by the closing Robert Williams shooting that 3-pointer. #Warriors are leading because they’ve hit nine 3’s to the #Celtics‘ 4. – 8:20 PM
Curry was hardly daunted by the closing Robert Williams shooting that 3-pointer. #Warriors are leading because they’ve hit nine 3’s to the #Celtics‘ 4. – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics and #Warriors a combined 11/32 FG in a defensive 2Q (34.4% FG). – 8:20 PM
#Celtics and #Warriors a combined 11/32 FG in a defensive 2Q (34.4% FG). – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry’s jumpers have been off tonight, but the makes have been timely. – 8:18 PM
Curry’s jumpers have been off tonight, but the makes have been timely. – 8:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are super cold… just 1 field goal since the 8:03 mark. 14-6 Warriors since then to tie the game at 42 – 8:17 PM
Celtics are super cold… just 1 field goal since the 8:03 mark. 14-6 Warriors since then to tie the game at 42 – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Might be one of those give it to Klay and get out the way kind of nights. – 8:15 PM
Might be one of those give it to Klay and get out the way kind of nights. – 8:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kornet Kontest got this Draymond 3 sounding like a frozen bag of vegetables falling from the top of the freezer to the floor
https://t.co/mOR4JxDqjr pic.twitter.com/BkA6oSytAb – 8:14 PM
Kornet Kontest got this Draymond 3 sounding like a frozen bag of vegetables falling from the top of the freezer to the floor
https://t.co/mOR4JxDqjr pic.twitter.com/BkA6oSytAb – 8:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who HAVE NOT taken at least half of their shots from 3. Draymond has only taken 3. Poole is the only one working to get good shots inside the arc – 8:14 PM
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who HAVE NOT taken at least half of their shots from 3. Draymond has only taken 3. Poole is the only one working to get good shots inside the arc – 8:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford crashes the Poole Party with this massive chase down block
(David Butler II/USA Today) pic.twitter.com/aQ2oyr5kk0 – 8:12 PM
Al Horford crashes the Poole Party with this massive chase down block
(David Butler II/USA Today) pic.twitter.com/aQ2oyr5kk0 – 8:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford’s too small celebration after scoring over Andrew Wiggins
(David Butler II/USA Today) pic.twitter.com/PptGP0U20J – 8:12 PM
Al Horford’s too small celebration after scoring over Andrew Wiggins
(David Butler II/USA Today) pic.twitter.com/PptGP0U20J – 8:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who taken at least a half of their attempts from 3 – 8:11 PM
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who taken at least a half of their attempts from 3 – 8:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Odd statistical quirk: So far in this game the Warriors are shooting the same on 2s (6-19) as 3s. – 8:10 PM
Odd statistical quirk: So far in this game the Warriors are shooting the same on 2s (6-19) as 3s. – 8:10 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Look, guys play hard every night. It can be hard to detect on TV sometimes, but if you’re sitting near the court you can see it. Please trust me.
That said, there is a definite edge to this Celtics-Warriors game, helped along significantly by the non-stop buzz from the crowd. – 8:09 PM
Look, guys play hard every night. It can be hard to detect on TV sometimes, but if you’re sitting near the court you can see it. Please trust me.
That said, there is a definite edge to this Celtics-Warriors game, helped along significantly by the non-stop buzz from the crowd. – 8:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors shooting:
6 of 19 from 3
6 of 19 from 2
31.9 percent – 8:09 PM
Warriors shooting:
6 of 19 from 3
6 of 19 from 2
31.9 percent – 8:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
MVP chants for Jayson Tatum at the free throw line
He’s already up to 9-6-2 only halfway through the second quarter – 8:06 PM
MVP chants for Jayson Tatum at the free throw line
He’s already up to 9-6-2 only halfway through the second quarter – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Celtics have outscored the Warriors 13-2 to start the second quarter and now lead by 10. – 8:06 PM
Celtics have outscored the Warriors 13-2 to start the second quarter and now lead by 10. – 8:06 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this derrick white turnaround pass made me double-take pic.twitter.com/mtF9IsQnmv – 8:05 PM
this derrick white turnaround pass made me double-take pic.twitter.com/mtF9IsQnmv – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random epiphany I had pregame in Phoenix: Seth Curry plays against his brother-in-law Damion Lee tonight followed by his brother in Golden State on Sunday. Family affair for him this weekend. – 8:05 PM
Random epiphany I had pregame in Phoenix: Seth Curry plays against his brother-in-law Damion Lee tonight followed by his brother in Golden State on Sunday. Family affair for him this weekend. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White drive and kick collapses the defense, setting up a Tatum 3. Then a Tatum roll for free throws. Love the offense this quarter. – 8:05 PM
White drive and kick collapses the defense, setting up a Tatum 3. Then a Tatum roll for free throws. Love the offense this quarter. – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
11-2 run to start the 2nd for the lineup Tatum, Brogdon, White, Grant, and Kornet – 8:05 PM
11-2 run to start the 2nd for the lineup Tatum, Brogdon, White, Grant, and Kornet – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics have stopped #warriors on 9 of first 10 possessions to start the 2Q. – 8:04 PM
#celtics have stopped #warriors on 9 of first 10 possessions to start the 2Q. – 8:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That was a long Kornet stint with Rob and Horford back but he bothered the Warriors – 8:04 PM
That was a long Kornet stint with Rob and Horford back but he bothered the Warriors – 8:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
These non-Curry minutes are not going well for the #Warriors. #Celtics – 8:04 PM
These non-Curry minutes are not going well for the #Warriors. #Celtics – 8:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics take biggest lead of the game(33-28) following Malcolm Brogdon 3-ball. pic.twitter.com/JCZU2XN0se – 8:02 PM
Celtics take biggest lead of the game(33-28) following Malcolm Brogdon 3-ball. pic.twitter.com/JCZU2XN0se – 8:02 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics started the game 1-8 from 3, then Malcolm Brogdon knocks down back-to-back 3s. – 8:01 PM
Celtics started the game 1-8 from 3, then Malcolm Brogdon knocks down back-to-back 3s. – 8:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Don’t know if the broadcast caught it but Hauser and Blake had a hilarious reaction to Draymond missing badly on the Kornet Kontest. – 8:01 PM
Don’t know if the broadcast caught it but Hauser and Blake had a hilarious reaction to Draymond missing badly on the Kornet Kontest. – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Luke Kornet pulls out the Kornet Kontest on Draymond Green, resulting in a very ugly missed 3-pointer. Wrote about how it’s become a unique weapon for Kornet last month:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:01 PM
Luke Kornet pulls out the Kornet Kontest on Draymond Green, resulting in a very ugly missed 3-pointer. Wrote about how it’s become a unique weapon for Kornet last month:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics getting stalled at the basket again and again. Wrote about it all week. #Warriors and a select few defenses can jam up Boston by filling the paint with bodies. – 8:00 PM
#Celtics getting stalled at the basket again and again. Wrote about it all week. #Warriors and a select few defenses can jam up Boston by filling the paint with bodies. – 8:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jayson Tatum’s struggles with the Warriors continues for at least one more quarter. Tatum goes 1-4 in the first quarter. Did chip in four rebounds and two assists. 26-25, Golden State after one. – 7:58 PM
Jayson Tatum’s struggles with the Warriors continues for at least one more quarter. Tatum goes 1-4 in the first quarter. Did chip in four rebounds and two assists. 26-25, Golden State after one. – 7:58 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
May have seen most meaningless NBA graphic ever. Celtics 9-12 when trailing after one quarter. – 7:58 PM
May have seen most meaningless NBA graphic ever. Celtics 9-12 when trailing after one quarter. – 7:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Close one after one
10 PTS and 5 REB early for @Al Horford pic.twitter.com/YPXfOgAG77 – 7:57 PM
Close one after one
10 PTS and 5 REB early for @Al Horford pic.twitter.com/YPXfOgAG77 – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 26-25 after one
Horford – 10/5
Smart – 5 points
Tatum – 2/4/2
Celtics – 40.7% FGs
Celtics – 1-7 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Poole – 9 points
Thompson – 8 points
Curry – 6 points
Warriors – 34.5% FGs
Warriors – 6-15 3Ps
Warriors – 4 TOs – 7:57 PM
Warriors lead 26-25 after one
Horford – 10/5
Smart – 5 points
Tatum – 2/4/2
Celtics – 40.7% FGs
Celtics – 1-7 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Poole – 9 points
Thompson – 8 points
Curry – 6 points
Warriors – 34.5% FGs
Warriors – 6-15 3Ps
Warriors – 4 TOs – 7:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors had a 15-point advantage from 3 in the first quarter
The Celtics outscored the Warriors 20-2 in the paint in the first quarter – 7:57 PM
The Warriors had a 15-point advantage from 3 in the first quarter
The Celtics outscored the Warriors 20-2 in the paint in the first quarter – 7:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Six lead changes in the 1Q which ends with GSW up 26-25 over the Celtics. Al Horford (10 pts, 5 rebounds) is carrying the C’s while the Warriors are led by Jordan Poole (9 pts) and Klay Thompson (8 pts). – 7:57 PM
Six lead changes in the 1Q which ends with GSW up 26-25 over the Celtics. Al Horford (10 pts, 5 rebounds) is carrying the C’s while the Warriors are led by Jordan Poole (9 pts) and Klay Thompson (8 pts). – 7:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Celtics 26-25 after one at TD Grden. Al Horford has a game-high 10 points for Boston. Jordan Poole leads Golden State with nine points.
Celtics have 20 points in the paint, Warriors just two. – 7:57 PM
Warriors lead the Celtics 26-25 after one at TD Grden. Al Horford has a game-high 10 points for Boston. Jordan Poole leads Golden State with nine points.
Celtics have 20 points in the paint, Warriors just two. – 7:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 26-25 over the Celtics after the first quarter
Jordan Poole leads the Warriors with 9 points
No points from the bench so far – 7:56 PM
Warriors up 26-25 over the Celtics after the first quarter
Jordan Poole leads the Warriors with 9 points
No points from the bench so far – 7:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston and Golden State have the No. 3 and No. 4 ranked 1st quarter offenses.
But after one frame the score is 26-25 Dubs – 7:55 PM
Boston and Golden State have the No. 3 and No. 4 ranked 1st quarter offenses.
But after one frame the score is 26-25 Dubs – 7:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Step(h)back SPLASH
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/ESyxBc4Ueb – 7:54 PM
Step(h)back SPLASH
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/ESyxBc4Ueb – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Kornet drop is already forcing #Warriors into mid-rangers. No player in the league forces opponents to take fewer shots at the rim and more from mid-range at the rate Kornet does. – 7:54 PM
The Kornet drop is already forcing #Warriors into mid-rangers. No player in the league forces opponents to take fewer shots at the rim and more from mid-range at the rate Kornet does. – 7:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Go ahead now, JP!
💪 https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/jHHmsHj2Sa – 7:52 PM
Go ahead now, JP!
💪 https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/jHHmsHj2Sa – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With Jaylen Brown back, Joe Mazzulla went back to the early Jayson Tatum sub. Tatum will come back to bridge Q1 and Q2 with the reserves or start Q2 with the bench.
Tatum had been playing the entirety of Q1 while Brown was out. – 7:52 PM
With Jaylen Brown back, Joe Mazzulla went back to the early Jayson Tatum sub. Tatum will come back to bridge Q1 and Q2 with the reserves or start Q2 with the bench.
Tatum had been playing the entirety of Q1 while Brown was out. – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors are 7/25. #Celtics locked in defensively. pic.twitter.com/eEAddXh3c4 – 7:52 PM
#Warriors are 7/25. #Celtics locked in defensively. pic.twitter.com/eEAddXh3c4 – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon didn’t like that back court call. You don’t see him complain much. – 7:51 PM
Brogdon didn’t like that back court call. You don’t see him complain much. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Former #Celtics guard Evan Turner in the house for #Celtics–#Warriors. – 7:50 PM
Former #Celtics guard Evan Turner in the house for #Celtics–#Warriors. – 7:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics shared who they’ve been mistaken for before, and it was fantastic: pic.twitter.com/CU3yAeG3UH – 7:49 PM
The Celtics shared who they’ve been mistaken for before, and it was fantastic: pic.twitter.com/CU3yAeG3UH – 7:49 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Al Horford with ten points, five rebounds and one ridiculous chase-down block of Jordan Poole … and there is still three minutes to play in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Al Horford with ten points, five rebounds and one ridiculous chase-down block of Jordan Poole … and there is still three minutes to play in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford is in playoff mode tonight, with 10 points, 5 rebounds in just nine minutes. pic.twitter.com/B5WkCkzSS8 – 7:48 PM
Al Horford is in playoff mode tonight, with 10 points, 5 rebounds in just nine minutes. pic.twitter.com/B5WkCkzSS8 – 7:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors hoping Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will return Friday
https://t.co/3RTFVvC7Dt pic.twitter.com/cyGAdUOxCx – 7:48 PM
Warriors hoping Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will return Friday
https://t.co/3RTFVvC7Dt pic.twitter.com/cyGAdUOxCx – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looked like Luke Kornet was going to sub in before that Warriors timeout. – 7:47 PM
Looked like Luke Kornet was going to sub in before that Warriors timeout. – 7:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
You knew this was the big game of the season for the Celtics and Al Horford is really showing it. He’s playing like Playoff Al tonight. Way more aggressive demeanor, calling for the ball, all the stuff that shows when it’s playoff time. – 7:47 PM
You knew this was the big game of the season for the Celtics and Al Horford is really showing it. He’s playing like Playoff Al tonight. Way more aggressive demeanor, calling for the ball, all the stuff that shows when it’s playoff time. – 7:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford’s really playing like he’s still super pissed about the Finals. – 7:47 PM
Horford’s really playing like he’s still super pissed about the Finals. – 7:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Have yourself a game Al Horford!
10 points and 5 boards with a few highlight reel plays in the first quarter alone – 7:46 PM
Have yourself a game Al Horford!
10 points and 5 boards with a few highlight reel plays in the first quarter alone – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics and Warriors are a combined 12-for-40 from the field so far. – 7:45 PM
The Celtics and Warriors are a combined 12-for-40 from the field so far. – 7:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney checks in with 4:53 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Curry, Thompson, DiVincenzo and Lamb. Boston up 17-14. – 7:45 PM
Kevon Looney checks in with 4:53 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Curry, Thompson, DiVincenzo and Lamb. Boston up 17-14. – 7:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford (8 points, five rebounds, one amazing block) is a problem for the Golden State Warriors tonight. – 7:43 PM
Al Horford (8 points, five rebounds, one amazing block) is a problem for the Golden State Warriors tonight. – 7:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
fun pace to this one early on. Celtics already have 12 points in the paint for 17-14 lead. Warriors already with 3 offensive boards and 6 second-chance points (Wiggins has a lot to do with that again). also, Al came to play. – 7:43 PM
fun pace to this one early on. Celtics already have 12 points in the paint for 17-14 lead. Warriors already with 3 offensive boards and 6 second-chance points (Wiggins has a lot to do with that again). also, Al came to play. – 7:43 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
That was a real “It’s Jaylen Brown time” – Jaylen Brown shot by Brown lol – 7:42 PM
That was a real “It’s Jaylen Brown time” – Jaylen Brown shot by Brown lol – 7:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
All Al at the start…
8 points
5 rebounds
Just his 2nd trip to the free throw line since Nov. 14
17-14, Boston, 4:53 left 1st quarter – 7:42 PM
All Al at the start…
8 points
5 rebounds
Just his 2nd trip to the free throw line since Nov. 14
17-14, Boston, 4:53 left 1st quarter – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford came ready to play tonight:
8 points
5 rebounds
1 chase-down block – 7:42 PM
Al Horford came ready to play tonight:
8 points
5 rebounds
1 chase-down block – 7:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Al Horford’s been the beneficiary against the Warriors’ smaller lineup to start. A couple power post hooks over Andrew Wiggins and a rebound putback with Steph Curry trying to box him out. Celtics up 17-14 at first timeout. Warriors have already attempted 11 3s and hit four. – 7:42 PM
Al Horford’s been the beneficiary against the Warriors’ smaller lineup to start. A couple power post hooks over Andrew Wiggins and a rebound putback with Steph Curry trying to box him out. Celtics up 17-14 at first timeout. Warriors have already attempted 11 3s and hit four. – 7:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
What a block by Al Horford. The one guy back and he made the play. The look on his face was either pumped up or pissed off that no one else was back. – 7:42 PM
What a block by Al Horford. The one guy back and he made the play. The look on his face was either pumped up or pissed off that no one else was back. – 7:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford leading all players on the floor with 8 points and 5 rebounds through 7 minute. – 7:41 PM
Al Horford leading all players on the floor with 8 points and 5 rebounds through 7 minute. – 7:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Monster chase down block by Horford but Celtics can’t capitalize. Poole comes back down and bricks a transition 3 and Mazzulla calls timeout immediately. Both teams looking gassed right now. – 7:41 PM
Monster chase down block by Horford but Celtics can’t capitalize. Poole comes back down and bricks a transition 3 and Mazzulla calls timeout immediately. Both teams looking gassed right now. – 7:41 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Good timeout by Mazzulla. That start was about as Warriors as possible lol but Cs have a 17-14 lead. – 7:41 PM
Good timeout by Mazzulla. That start was about as Warriors as possible lol but Cs have a 17-14 lead. – 7:41 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s a Finals rematch on the parquet tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZZqZFxDjqG – 7:41 PM
It’s a Finals rematch on the parquet tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZZqZFxDjqG – 7:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford having a monster 1st quarter including that big chase down block – 7:41 PM
Al Horford having a monster 1st quarter including that big chase down block – 7:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Steph 🤝 Klay
☔️ https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/uiTSTZzTIq – 7:40 PM
Steph 🤝 Klay
☔️ https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/uiTSTZzTIq – 7:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A woman from the bleachers of TD Garden:
I’ve got money on this game, let’s go Boston!! – 7:40 PM
A woman from the bleachers of TD Garden:
I’ve got money on this game, let’s go Boston!! – 7:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum with the steal and the slam
pic.twitter.com/FhZ9gnTzxA – 7:40 PM
Tatum with the steal and the slam
pic.twitter.com/FhZ9gnTzxA – 7:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford feasting early with 8 points on 3-4 shooting against undersized Warriors – 7:40 PM
Al Horford feasting early with 8 points on 3-4 shooting against undersized Warriors – 7:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford isn’t playing floor spacer right now… he’s getting the size mismatch on Wiggins and going for it – 7:40 PM
Al Horford isn’t playing floor spacer right now… he’s getting the size mismatch on Wiggins and going for it – 7:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Warriors look STUNNED Horford is posting like this. 8 points in 6 mins. – 7:39 PM
The #Warriors look STUNNED Horford is posting like this. 8 points in 6 mins. – 7:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Man. Shades of old Klay with the defense on Brown there. #Warriors can turn it UP defensively. – 7:38 PM
Man. Shades of old Klay with the defense on Brown there. #Warriors can turn it UP defensively. – 7:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics using Horford in the post attacking mismatches early. Not something they’ve done much of all year to this point. – 7:36 PM
#Celtics using Horford in the post attacking mismatches early. Not something they’ve done much of all year to this point. – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors cutting off a Jaylen Brown drive early and making Smart beat them from three. Brown quick to cover a Poole breakout, but #Warriors find Wiggins trailing for 3. Up 6-5 two minutes in. – 7:35 PM
#Warriors cutting off a Jaylen Brown drive early and making Smart beat them from three. Brown quick to cover a Poole breakout, but #Warriors find Wiggins trailing for 3. Up 6-5 two minutes in. – 7:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going small tonight: Jordan Poole started in place of Kevon Looney. – 7:34 PM
Warriors are going small tonight: Jordan Poole started in place of Kevon Looney. – 7:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Draymond Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Draymond Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Looks like Luke Kornet and JD Davison have a pregame handshake routine that ends with Luke picking JD up with a big bear hug – 7:33 PM
Looks like Luke Kornet and JD Davison have a pregame handshake routine that ends with Luke picking JD up with a big bear hug – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
I assume Boston traffic is keeping some C’s fans from being here right at tipoff, but the crowd’s plenty juiced anyway despite some open seats. – 7:31 PM
I assume Boston traffic is keeping some C’s fans from being here right at tipoff, but the crowd’s plenty juiced anyway despite some open seats. – 7:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here’s something I’m watching tonight: Celtics with two days of rest.
Boston’s record this season:
0 days rest – 7-0
1 day rest – 24-5
2 days rest – 1-6
3+ days rest – 1-1
It makes no sense, but Boston has not been good when they have two days of rest. – 7:30 PM
Here’s something I’m watching tonight: Celtics with two days of rest.
Boston’s record this season:
0 days rest – 7-0
1 day rest – 24-5
2 days rest – 1-6
3+ days rest – 1-1
It makes no sense, but Boston has not been good when they have two days of rest. – 7:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Warriors starters being announced in Boston 🔊
Big boos for Draymond
More cheers than jeers for Steph pic.twitter.com/3quKLufZGF – 7:29 PM
Warriors starters being announced in Boston 🔊
Big boos for Draymond
More cheers than jeers for Steph pic.twitter.com/3quKLufZGF – 7:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics hold a moment of silence for Chris Ford pregame.
The former player and coach passed away earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/zPMG1lfdHl – 7:26 PM
Celtics hold a moment of silence for Chris Ford pregame.
The former player and coach passed away earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/zPMG1lfdHl – 7:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Double big is back. #Celtics will start last year’s starters. – 7:14 PM
Double big is back. #Celtics will start last year’s starters. – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 7:11 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 7:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney didn’t start the final three games of the NBA Finals, and Steve Kerr goes small again in the Warriors’ return to Boston
Warriors starters vs. the Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 7:10 PM
Kevon Looney didn’t start the final three games of the NBA Finals, and Steve Kerr goes small again in the Warriors’ return to Boston
Warriors starters vs. the Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 7:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: What Jaylen Brown’s Return means to Boston heading into Tonight’s Game against Golden State sherrod.substack.com/p/what-jaylen-… – 7:08 PM
Full Court Press Newsletter: What Jaylen Brown’s Return means to Boston heading into Tonight’s Game against Golden State sherrod.substack.com/p/what-jaylen-… – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – January 19, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Golden State: J. Green, Kuminga, Iguodala, Wiseman pic.twitter.com/7nONCV74lE – 7:06 PM
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – January 19, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Golden State: J. Green, Kuminga, Iguodala, Wiseman pic.twitter.com/7nONCV74lE – 7:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Surprise move from Steve Kerr tonight in Boston. He is starting small against the Celtics. Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 7:04 PM
Surprise move from Steve Kerr tonight in Boston. He is starting small against the Celtics. Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 7:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s three games at Boston in the NBA Finals
36.0 ppg
7.0 rpg
4.3 apg
55.1 FG%
52.8 3P%
92.9 FT% – 7:03 PM
Steph Curry’s three games at Boston in the NBA Finals
36.0 ppg
7.0 rpg
4.3 apg
55.1 FG%
52.8 3P%
92.9 FT% – 7:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Lineup lookin’ tough tonight 😤
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/LjSKcbeRXd – 7:02 PM
Lineup lookin’ tough tonight 😤
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/LjSKcbeRXd – 7:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joe Mazzulla has led the #Celtics to a 33-12 start!
🏀 Stan Van Gundy (@Stan Van Gundy) breaks down why he’s been so impressed
#BleedGreen | @Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan
Hear the Finals rematch between the Warriors and Celtics tonight on NBA Radio ⬇️ https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/T6Xgpw8hPW – 7:00 PM
Joe Mazzulla has led the #Celtics to a 33-12 start!
🏀 Stan Van Gundy (@Stan Van Gundy) breaks down why he’s been so impressed
#BleedGreen | @Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan
Hear the Finals rematch between the Warriors and Celtics tonight on NBA Radio ⬇️ https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/T6Xgpw8hPW – 7:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s like seeing double 👀
Fans received these dope posters at the door tonight thanks to @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/r4seL7JugF – 6:50 PM
It’s like seeing double 👀
Fans received these dope posters at the door tonight thanks to @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/r4seL7JugF – 6:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bump
Set
SPIKE 💥
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/f7YnTLk7FZ – 6:46 PM
Bump
Set
SPIKE 💥
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/f7YnTLk7FZ – 6:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Klay Thompson showing off his Anta shoes pregame pic.twitter.com/CMkm0k7uji – 6:44 PM
Klay Thompson showing off his Anta shoes pregame pic.twitter.com/CMkm0k7uji – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both the Celtics and Warriors should be at full-ish strength tonight. Should be a fun one! – 6:39 PM
Both the Celtics and Warriors should be at full-ish strength tonight. Should be a fun one! – 6:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
More cheers than jeers as Klay takes the court for warm ups pic.twitter.com/9R7ZBGC6o2 – 6:37 PM
More cheers than jeers as Klay takes the court for warm ups pic.twitter.com/9R7ZBGC6o2 – 6:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Back in Beantown for a big one tonight ☘️
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/vtVC1vIkZ9 – 6:36 PM
Back in Beantown for a big one tonight ☘️
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/vtVC1vIkZ9 – 6:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Early buckets in Boston 💥
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/Nu4E03Xt5A – 6:35 PM
Early buckets in Boston 💥
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/Nu4E03Xt5A – 6:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Steph Curry pulling up from the logo pregame pic.twitter.com/z80xZbVXI2 – 6:31 PM
Steph Curry pulling up from the logo pregame pic.twitter.com/z80xZbVXI2 – 6:31 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
On Moses Moody and how the development of the team’s young players could determine the team’s future: nytimes.com/2023/01/19/spo… – 6:29 PM
On Moses Moody and how the development of the team’s young players could determine the team’s future: nytimes.com/2023/01/19/spo… – 6:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Steph Curry getting shots up here in Boston pic.twitter.com/cOGK6LUIcd – 6:27 PM
Steph Curry getting shots up here in Boston pic.twitter.com/cOGK6LUIcd – 6:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Repetition is 🔑.
Vote Stephen for #NBAAllStar » https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/UsOailr6nf – 6:23 PM
Repetition is 🔑.
Vote Stephen for #NBAAllStar » https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/UsOailr6nf – 6:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are “hopeful” tomorrow against the Cavs, Steve Kerr tells reporters in Boston – 6:22 PM
Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are “hopeful” tomorrow against the Cavs, Steve Kerr tells reporters in Boston – 6:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will be available tomorrow in Cleveland. But won’t make that determination until tomorrow. – 6:22 PM
Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will be available tomorrow in Cleveland. But won’t make that determination until tomorrow. – 6:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
There’s a “good chance” Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will play Friday in Cleveland, Kerr says. – 6:22 PM
There’s a “good chance” Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will play Friday in Cleveland, Kerr says. – 6:22 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said the team is “hopeful” Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will be available tomorrow. – 6:22 PM
Steve Kerr said the team is “hopeful” Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green will be available tomorrow. – 6:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Steve Kerr says #Warriors players and coaches are collaborating to find ways to create a spark, and said their latest winning streak was the only one he’s felt they’ve strung together positive play over an extended stretch. – 6:20 PM
Steve Kerr says #Warriors players and coaches are collaborating to find ways to create a spark, and said their latest winning streak was the only one he’s felt they’ve strung together positive play over an extended stretch. – 6:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is available to play tonight against Golden State. – 6:15 PM
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is available to play tonight against Golden State. – 6:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown will be back in lineup tonight after 3-game absence per the team. – 6:14 PM
Jaylen Brown will be back in lineup tonight after 3-game absence per the team. – 6:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (groin) will make his return tonight against the Golden State Warriors on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:13 PM
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (groin) will make his return tonight against the Golden State Warriors on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston traffic claims another victim
@Steve Kerr and other members of the Warriors are running late to tonight’s game stuck in traffic – 6:10 PM
Boston traffic claims another victim
@Steve Kerr and other members of the Warriors are running late to tonight’s game stuck in traffic – 6:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
I’ve gotten about 3 anecdotes tonight about Boston traffic and getting to TD Garden (which is also why Steve Kerr’s late for pregame lol). So y’all be careful out there. – 6:08 PM
I’ve gotten about 3 anecdotes tonight about Boston traffic and getting to TD Garden (which is also why Steve Kerr’s late for pregame lol). So y’all be careful out there. – 6:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
After Golden State’s visit to the White House, Frank and Scal wonder which Warrior would make the best politician?
Warriors Assistant Coach Ron Adams tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine. pic.twitter.com/ewoCO0BZ8l – 6:00 PM
After Golden State’s visit to the White House, Frank and Scal wonder which Warrior would make the best politician?
Warriors Assistant Coach Ron Adams tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine. pic.twitter.com/ewoCO0BZ8l – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry helped spark Golden State’s road win with a fiery 41 points against the Wizards on Monday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/16/hig… – 6:00 PM
Steph Curry helped spark Golden State’s road win with a fiery 41 points against the Wizards on Monday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/16/hig… – 6:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs are in the building 📍
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/V7bLGdoLFg – 5:52 PM
Dubs are in the building 📍
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/V7bLGdoLFg – 5:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla, asked if media can overreact to a #Celtics loss tonight, said he’d be shocked if the media didn’t overreact. – 5:47 PM
Mazzulla, asked if media can overreact to a #Celtics loss tonight, said he’d be shocked if the media didn’t overreact. – 5:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown remains questionable for tonight according to Joe Mazzulla. – 5:47 PM
Jaylen Brown remains questionable for tonight according to Joe Mazzulla. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla confirms Jaylen Brown is still questionable for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM
Mazzulla confirms Jaylen Brown is still questionable for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on #Celtics‘ approach to this game: “Today we talked about more focused on things we’ve been doing well over these last seven games … and then obviously look at game one (between Boston and Golden State.” – 5:46 PM
Joe Mazzulla on #Celtics‘ approach to this game: “Today we talked about more focused on things we’ve been doing well over these last seven games … and then obviously look at game one (between Boston and Golden State.” – 5:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on if tonight’s Finals rematch looms large for the Celtics:
I don’t think it’s something that consumes them pic.twitter.com/94UNHZz88Z – 5:46 PM
Mazzulla on if tonight’s Finals rematch looms large for the Celtics:
I don’t think it’s something that consumes them pic.twitter.com/94UNHZz88Z – 5:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night against Golden State. – 5:44 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (groin) is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night against Golden State. – 5:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Warriors return to Boston to take on the Celtics. So will both teams combine for over or under 241.5 points tonight?
Play along here on @FDSportsbook: FanDuel.com/theringer – 5:43 PM
The Warriors return to Boston to take on the Celtics. So will both teams combine for over or under 241.5 points tonight?
Play along here on @FDSportsbook: FanDuel.com/theringer – 5:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors.
Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are still listed as out. – 5:43 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors.
Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are still listed as out. – 5:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The @Boston Celtics Grant Williams prior to tonight’s game vs GSW pic.twitter.com/0w6tT515mk – 5:42 PM
The @Boston Celtics Grant Williams prior to tonight’s game vs GSW pic.twitter.com/0w6tT515mk – 5:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grant Williams getting shots up early pic.twitter.com/8JU5CfJ4Cy – 5:32 PM
Grant Williams getting shots up early pic.twitter.com/8JU5CfJ4Cy – 5:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Hauser and Kabengele getting shots up two hours before tip
Celtics host the Warriors tonight at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/1fgUrEEiFA – 5:25 PM
Hauser and Kabengele getting shots up two hours before tip
Celtics host the Warriors tonight at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/1fgUrEEiFA – 5:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph vs Tatum, head-to-head, regular season & playoffs:
Steph — Tatum —
30/6/5 22/7/4
49/46/89% 41/41/79%
8 wins 7 wins
Finals rematch tonight. pic.twitter.com/UjKX2rwZFH – 4:50 PM
Steph vs Tatum, head-to-head, regular season & playoffs:
Steph — Tatum —
30/6/5 22/7/4
49/46/89% 41/41/79%
8 wins 7 wins
Finals rematch tonight. pic.twitter.com/UjKX2rwZFH – 4:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green hints at when he’d like to retire: ‘I don’t want to play basketball until I’m 40’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 4:49 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green hints at when he’d like to retire: ‘I don’t want to play basketball until I’m 40’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 4:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
How Celtics learned what it takes to beat the Warriors on offense entering tonight’s game.
“They’re trying to stop every threat that they see and they forget about J.T. That’s just how we’ve got to play. When we play that way, it’s tough to beat us.” https://t.co/1fWUvR2Df3 pic.twitter.com/R9ySFVlrNN – 4:41 PM
How Celtics learned what it takes to beat the Warriors on offense entering tonight’s game.
“They’re trying to stop every threat that they see and they forget about J.T. That’s just how we’ve got to play. When we play that way, it’s tough to beat us.” https://t.co/1fWUvR2Df3 pic.twitter.com/R9ySFVlrNN – 4:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Special celebration. Special day.
Go All-Access with the Dubs as they visited The White House 📽️ pic.twitter.com/M38xW9DGcb – 4:33 PM
Special celebration. Special day.
Go All-Access with the Dubs as they visited The White House 📽️ pic.twitter.com/M38xW9DGcb – 4:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) as questionable tomorrow night at home against Golden State.
Dean Wade and Dylan Windler remain out. – 4:30 PM
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) as questionable tomorrow night at home against Golden State.
Dean Wade and Dylan Windler remain out. – 4:30 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
In one of his worst performances with Panathinaikos, Dwayne Bacon just did that in transition.
He thought Paris Lee… was Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/qa1pffkFiN – 4:07 PM
In one of his worst performances with Panathinaikos, Dwayne Bacon just did that in transition.
He thought Paris Lee… was Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/qa1pffkFiN – 4:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Halftime’s about to pop off tonight with a special performance featuring Roxbury’s own @OompOutLoud 🔥☘️ pic.twitter.com/DVZxB1Atl4 – 4:00 PM
Halftime’s about to pop off tonight with a special performance featuring Roxbury’s own @OompOutLoud 🔥☘️ pic.twitter.com/DVZxB1Atl4 – 4:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last time we played in Boston: June 16, 2022 pic.twitter.com/b3x26FbFuU – 3:56 PM
Last time we played in Boston: June 16, 2022 pic.twitter.com/b3x26FbFuU – 3:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Can the Warriors turn their season around like the Celtics did last year? 👀
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/pj5A0yXuPB – 3:30 PM
Can the Warriors turn their season around like the Celtics did last year? 👀
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/pj5A0yXuPB – 3:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2022, the @Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid had 50 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes versus the Magic.
It’s the fewest minutes played in a 50p/10r game in NBA history.
Klay Thompson is the only player to record less time in a 50-point game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:20 PM
📅 On this day in 2022, the @Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid had 50 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes versus the Magic.
It’s the fewest minutes played in a 50p/10r game in NBA history.
Klay Thompson is the only player to record less time in a 50-point game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Loooooon 💪
Vote Kevon for NBA All-Star » https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/TckuxCra9q – 3:02 PM
Loooooon 💪
Vote Kevon for NBA All-Star » https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/TckuxCra9q – 3:02 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great fun with the wildly achieving @itszenakeita on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson. All Dubs talk, from their title chances to Wiseman’s future to Zena’s days hooping at Yale. Listen in!
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 3:00 PM
Great fun with the wildly achieving @itszenakeita on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson. All Dubs talk, from their title chances to Wiseman’s future to Zena’s days hooping at Yale. Listen in!
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 3:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Who Needs the Win More: Celtics or Warriors? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Who Needs the Win More: Celtics or Warriors? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
To prep you for tonight’s NBA Finals rematch in Boston … my one-on-one conversation with Golden State’s Stephen Curry covering an array of topics with the reigning Finals MVP: marcstein.substack.com/p/steph-speaks… – 2:56 PM
To prep you for tonight’s NBA Finals rematch in Boston … my one-on-one conversation with Golden State’s Stephen Curry covering an array of topics with the reigning Finals MVP: marcstein.substack.com/p/steph-speaks… – 2:56 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Focus on getting your #NBAAllStar votes in before tonight’s game ☘️
Vote now on the @NBA App and https://t.co/1v1sgltDiK pic.twitter.com/cArODukGw3 – 2:51 PM
Focus on getting your #NBAAllStar votes in before tonight’s game ☘️
Vote now on the @NBA App and https://t.co/1v1sgltDiK pic.twitter.com/cArODukGw3 – 2:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Should Celtics trade for Jakob Poeltl? w/ @Michael Pina | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Should Celtics trade for Jakob Poeltl? w/ @Michael Pina | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry on Kyrie Irving’s return: “That’s a lot of offense for us. That’s where we’ve been letting down honestly, not scoring enough points. And Ky is obviously one of the main guys on this team, so we need him out there to be the driving force for us…He is who he is.” #Nets – 1:42 PM
Seth Curry on Kyrie Irving’s return: “That’s a lot of offense for us. That’s where we’ve been letting down honestly, not scoring enough points. And Ky is obviously one of the main guys on this team, so we need him out there to be the driving force for us…He is who he is.” #Nets – 1:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most FGA per game in January:
25.0 — LeBron James
23.4 — Klay Thompson
23.1 — Jalen Brunson
22.9 — Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/N3RX1904mU – 1:42 PM
Most FGA per game in January:
25.0 — LeBron James
23.4 — Klay Thompson
23.1 — Jalen Brunson
22.9 — Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/N3RX1904mU – 1:42 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.