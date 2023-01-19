Warriors vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Golden State Warriors are spending $8,789,731 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $5,338,661 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Ask us Nuggets questions! Like how the Nuggets are one game back of the Celtics for the best record in the NBA and what it would take to be the best? – Hey also, I’m recording the Nuggets AMA with @kimberlyjbecker a bit early and could use some questions by 11am!Ask us Nuggets questions! Like how the Nuggets are one game back of the Celtics for the best record in the NBA and what it would take to be the best? – 3:34 AM