Aaron Gordon to do dunk contest if he gets named an All-Star

Although he has sworn that he will never do the dunk contest again, Aaron Gordon recently told SI.com’s Rohan Nadkarni that he would do the dunk contest if he made the All-Star Game.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tas Melas @TasMelas
A dunk spot is opening up for Aaron Gordon, I assume? If he says he wants in, he gets in.
si.com/nba/2023/01/19… – 11:51 AM
A dunk spot is opening up for Aaron Gordon, I assume? If he says he wants in, he gets in.
si.com/nba/2023/01/19… – 11:51 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon both sat the final three minutes of the 3rd quarter and the Wolves only won that stretch by one point.
Chris Finch on why they weren’t able to take advantage there: “We fouled, fouled, fouled, fouled. That didn’t give us much of a chance.” – 2:08 AM
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon both sat the final three minutes of the 3rd quarter and the Wolves only won that stretch by one point.
Chris Finch on why they weren’t able to take advantage there: “We fouled, fouled, fouled, fouled. That didn’t give us much of a chance.” – 2:08 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon sat out the last 7 minutes of the 3rd Q with foul trouble. Wolves were up 6 at that time and going into the 4th are up 7.
Woulda been nice to get up 10+. We’ll see if this is enough, with both Jokic and Gordon likely to play the majority of the 4th. – 12:11 AM
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon sat out the last 7 minutes of the 3rd Q with foul trouble. Wolves were up 6 at that time and going into the 4th are up 7.
Woulda been nice to get up 10+. We’ll see if this is enough, with both Jokic and Gordon likely to play the majority of the 4th. – 12:11 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That was a rough offensive half from the Nuggets, their worst in a while. Shooting just 2-11 from 3. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have only two points each. Jamal Murray’s shooting 3-9. – 11:23 PM
That was a rough offensive half from the Nuggets, their worst in a while. Shooting just 2-11 from 3. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have only two points each. Jamal Murray’s shooting 3-9. – 11:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Minnesota Timberwolves, who I’m told always get the short end of the whistle, have drawn three fouls on Jokic and Aaron Gordon in the first half. – 11:13 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves, who I’m told always get the short end of the whistle, have drawn three fouls on Jokic and Aaron Gordon in the first half. – 11:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Timberwolves:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Timberwolves:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon just got a tech while the Nuggets were going up the floor. – 10:05 PM
Aaron Gordon just got a tech while the Nuggets were going up the floor. – 10:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not sure what Nas Little is doing with Aaron Gordon but okay then. – 9:45 PM
Not sure what Nas Little is doing with Aaron Gordon but okay then. – 9:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM
Regular starters for the Nuggets tonight vs. Portland – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: NBA +/- leaders: This is insane 1. Nikola Jokic +367 2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +352 3. Aaron Gordon +305 4. Jayson Tatum +302 5. Derrick White +260 -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 18, 2023
Of the 170 players who have played in multiple games and have defended at least 10.0 field goals per game, only five players have forced a lower differential than Gordon’s minus-7.5. “Since our win in Portland on December 8, I believe we’re maybe 14-3, we’re the No. 7 defense since that point in time,” Malone said before the wins against the Clippers and Magic. “Aaron obviously has been a big part of that. As has Jamal Murray, as has Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola — everybody that goes out there.” -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
Katy Winge: Aaron Gordon on the Jokic game winner: “I was surprised, but at the same time I wasn’t because it’s Joker.” pic.twitter.com/5xNkzhGRlM -via Twitter @katywinge / January 16, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.