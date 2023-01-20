Anthony Davis a week away from returning?

Lakers Supply: Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, if all goes according to plan, will be back playing next week before the road trip.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That’s OD Episode 13 is out: AD ramp up, Clippers urgency, PJ Tucker’s Back to the Future kicks, Suns/Raptors disappointment and the mouthiest losing teams in league history with @Ohm Youngmisuk bit.ly/3XHQ1k3 – 1:09 AM
That’s OD Episode 13 is out: AD ramp up, Clippers urgency, PJ Tucker’s Back to the Future kicks, Suns/Raptors disappointment and the mouthiest losing teams in league history with @Ohm Youngmisuk bit.ly/3XHQ1k3 – 1:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ on Lakers’ tough losses, AD nearing a return, what’s wrong with the Clippers, which team has disappointed the most, can Philly win the East and John Wall insisting the Wiz would’ve beaten “the s—- out of LeBron” in ‘16-‘17 w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/V3cXYdVLveE – 11:48 PM
New ‘That’s OD’ on Lakers’ tough losses, AD nearing a return, what’s wrong with the Clippers, which team has disappointed the most, can Philly win the East and John Wall insisting the Wiz would’ve beaten “the s—- out of LeBron” in ‘16-‘17 w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/V3cXYdVLveE – 11:48 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
New Mexico State just got run at Southern Utah.
Now 0-7 in WAC play.
Might be time for AD Mario Moccia to admit Greg Heiar was the wrong hire even less than a year into his tenure.
Was a baffling hire to begin with.
Aggies have been a shit show on and off the court. – 10:57 PM
New Mexico State just got run at Southern Utah.
Now 0-7 in WAC play.
Might be time for AD Mario Moccia to admit Greg Heiar was the wrong hire even less than a year into his tenure.
Was a baffling hire to begin with.
Aggies have been a shit show on and off the court. – 10:57 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
To me, ZERO reason to go in the so-called “family” for Mike Brey’s replacement. Go get the best candidate if you are Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.
Should be able to pluck a really good mid-major coach. – 5:31 PM
To me, ZERO reason to go in the so-called “family” for Mike Brey’s replacement. Go get the best candidate if you are Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.
Should be able to pluck a really good mid-major coach. – 5:31 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis hasn’t been through a full practice yet but did some pick-and-roll drills today with the team and is progressing “really, really, really well,” Lakers Coach Darvin said.
Davis hasn’t played since Dec. 16 because of a stress injury and bone spur in his foot. – 4:23 PM
Anthony Davis hasn’t been through a full practice yet but did some pick-and-roll drills today with the team and is progressing “really, really, really well,” Lakers Coach Darvin said.
Davis hasn’t played since Dec. 16 because of a stress injury and bone spur in his foot. – 4:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some post practice 3-point shooting for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/52koDhtDqq – 4:05 PM
Some post practice 3-point shooting for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/52koDhtDqq – 4:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Some post-practice spot shooting from Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/eXa9r80pru – 4:02 PM
Some post-practice spot shooting from Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/eXa9r80pru – 4:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson remains fourth in #NBA All-Star fan voting among West frontcourt players, with balloting set to conclude Saturday. Williamson is roughly 77,000 votes behind third-place Anthony Davis. Fan vote is 50% of determining All-Star starters: https://t.co/VSPXevMosB pic.twitter.com/17lYiLb7Jd – 1:12 PM
Zion Williamson remains fourth in #NBA All-Star fan voting among West frontcourt players, with balloting set to conclude Saturday. Williamson is roughly 77,000 votes behind third-place Anthony Davis. Fan vote is 50% of determining All-Star starters: https://t.co/VSPXevMosB pic.twitter.com/17lYiLb7Jd – 1:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The third All-Star returns are out, with @LeBron James continuing to lead all players with 6,506,682 votes.
Anthony Davis (3rd, frontcourt), Russell Westbrook (6th, guards) and Austin Reaves (8th, guards) are also amongst the leaders: pic.twitter.com/xFp2tb9ilW – 1:08 PM
The third All-Star returns are out, with @LeBron James continuing to lead all players with 6,506,682 votes.
Anthony Davis (3rd, frontcourt), Russell Westbrook (6th, guards) and Austin Reaves (8th, guards) are also amongst the leaders: pic.twitter.com/xFp2tb9ilW – 1:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
So LeBron is still leading, which, no surprise.
AD is third in the frontcourt, Russ is sixth in the backcourt and Austin Reaves is ahead of Devin Booker and De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/9GmEzPHSlE – 1:03 PM
So LeBron is still leading, which, no surprise.
AD is third in the frontcourt, Russ is sixth in the backcourt and Austin Reaves is ahead of Devin Booker and De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/9GmEzPHSlE – 1:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers drop a winnable game against the Kings. Why do they continually struggle down the stretch of close games? (Besides needing Anthony Davis back, obviously.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:14 PM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers drop a winnable game against the Kings. Why do they continually struggle down the stretch of close games? (Besides needing Anthony Davis back, obviously.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:14 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Davis has impressed this season when on the court. But the Los Angeles Lakers’ star has unfortunately battled injuries once again. However, his injury return timetable received a promising update from analyst Dave McMenamin, via Lakers Supply on Twitter. “They’re going to have Anthony Davis back on the court,” McMenamin said. “Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning. He’s going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices, full-court.” -via Clutch Points / January 20, 2023
The AD update is encouraging without question. McMenamin added that it will all come down to how Anthony Davis’ body responds after going through “full-fledged practices.” “And it will be all about how his body responds the next day,” he continued. “But if he has everything continue to go the right way, he will be back playing for the Lakers next week at Crypto.com Arena, and be with them for that entire road trip.” -via Clutch Points / January 20, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.