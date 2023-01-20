Anthony Davis to return late January?

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there’s optimism of a return to the lineup as soon as late next week. The Lakers start a five-game trip on January 28 against Boston.
ESPN story on Anthony Davis’ possible return to the Lakers’ lineup next week: es.pn/3XOiYe6 – 5:46 PM
ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there’s optimism of a return to the lineup as soon as late next week. The Lakers start a five-game trip on January 28 against Boston. – 5:35 PM
That’s OD Episode 13 is out: AD ramp up, Clippers urgency, PJ Tucker’s Back to the Future kicks, Suns/Raptors disappointment and the mouthiest losing teams in league history with @Ohm Youngmisuk bit.ly/3XHQ1k3 – 1:09 AM
New ‘That’s OD’ on Lakers’ tough losses, AD nearing a return, what’s wrong with the Clippers, which team has disappointed the most, can Philly win the East and John Wall insisting the Wiz would’ve beaten “the s—- out of LeBron” in ‘16-‘17 w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/V3cXYdVLveE – 11:48 PM
Anthony Davis hasn’t been through a full practice yet but did some pick-and-roll drills today with the team and is progressing “really, really, really well,” Lakers Coach Darvin said.
Davis hasn’t played since Dec. 16 because of a stress injury and bone spur in his foot. – 4:23 PM
Anthony Davis hasn’t been through a full practice yet but did some pick-and-roll drills today with the team and is progressing “really, really, really well,” Lakers Coach Darvin said.
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis participated in parts of the non-contact portion of practice today, including pick-and-rolls drills and offensive scripting. – 4:20 PM
Some post practice 3-point shooting for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/52koDhtDqq – 4:05 PM
Some post-practice spot shooting from Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/eXa9r80pru – 4:02 PM
Zion Williamson remains fourth in #NBA All-Star fan voting among West frontcourt players, with balloting set to conclude Saturday. Williamson is roughly 77,000 votes behind third-place Anthony Davis. Fan vote is 50% of determining All-Star starters: https://t.co/VSPXevMosB pic.twitter.com/17lYiLb7Jd – 1:12 PM
The third All-Star returns are out, with @LeBron James continuing to lead all players with 6,506,682 votes.
Anthony Davis (3rd, frontcourt), Russell Westbrook (6th, guards) and Austin Reaves (8th, guards) are also amongst the leaders: pic.twitter.com/xFp2tb9ilW – 1:08 PM
So LeBron is still leading, which, no surprise.
AD is third in the frontcourt, Russ is sixth in the backcourt and Austin Reaves is ahead of Devin Booker and De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/9GmEzPHSlE – 1:03 PM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers drop a winnable game against the Kings. Why do they continually struggle down the stretch of close games? (Besides needing Anthony Davis back, obviously.) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:14 PM
Anthony Davis has just completed individual workouts. Not clear yet when he’ll be cleared for team practices. Lakers coach Darvin Ham: “You have to be careful. Feeling good after an individual workout could be a little bit different than when you got extra bodies on the floor.” – 9:46 PM
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis has been ramping up with 30-minute, 45-minute and 1-hour on-court workouts. His shot has mainly been pain-free, according to Ham. – 8:58 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis has done individual workouts for 45 minutes to an hour, and said is “pretty much pain free.” – 8:57 PM
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:16 AM
Jan. 18 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.9
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.9
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.1
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
6. Kevin Durant: 14.0
7. Anthony Davis: 13.5
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.1
9. Stephen Curry: 12.8
10. LeBron James: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/hLqrfvibCu – 11:00 AM
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We do a deep dive into why Anthony Davis is the solution to – and the cause of – all the Lakers’ problems, and what they can do about this. Plus, some Wenyen Gabriel appreciation! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 10:55 AM
I’ll publish this one a little early in case any Kings or Lakers fans are looking for an early read on tomorrow’s game.
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Anthony Davis injury update
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:13 AM
Kings injury report tomorrow is clean outside of Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta being on G League assignment. LeBron James is questionable for Lakers. AD, Austin Reeves and Lonnie Walker are out. pic.twitter.com/w4EHlQ7ogL – 9:52 PM
The Lakers are listing LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) are out. – 7:55 PM
Cody Taylor: The NBA and NBPA today jointly announced that the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively. pic.twitter.com/HA36A5nADZ -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 20, 2023
Lakers Supply: Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, if all goes according to plan, will be back playing next week before the road trip. -via Twitter / January 20, 2023
Anthony Davis has impressed this season when on the court. But the Los Angeles Lakers’ star has unfortunately battled injuries once again. However, his injury return timetable received a promising update from analyst Dave McMenamin, via Lakers Supply on Twitter. “They’re going to have Anthony Davis back on the court,” McMenamin said. “Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning. He’s going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices, full-court.” -via Clutch Points / January 20, 2023
