Anthony Davis to return late January?

Anthony Davis has impressed this season when on the court. But the Los Angeles Lakers’ star has unfortunately battled injuries once again. However, his injury return timetable received a promising update from analyst Dave McMenamin, via Lakers Supply on Twitter. “They’re going to have Anthony Davis back on the court,” McMenamin said. “Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning. He’s going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices, full-court.” -via Clutch Points / January 20, 2023