Live stream: Clippers 65, Spurs 72

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-31) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 65, San Antonio Spurs 72 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
How nice was this move by Zach? 👀
Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM
@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/EnNCOl1JoJ – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 7
Spurs hold Clippers to 24 in 2Q
Spurs take 62% of shots in paint and make 72% of those paint shots pic.twitter.com/kq5DYmX5yR – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
San Antonio leads Clippers 72-65 at halftime. It’s the first time all season that the Clippers have allowed 70+ in either half.
But they have allowed 14 of their 20 60-point 1st halves since December started, along with 7 of their 11 60-point 2nd halves.
This is a bad defense. – 9:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs shot 66 percent – their best shooting half of the season – on their way to a 72-65 halftime lead over the LAC.
Spurs are 11-4 this season when leading at the half. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Spurs 72, Clippers 65
San Antonio shooting 66% overall. They’ve hit some tough shots, but they’ve also back-cut the Clippers a ton and gotten wherever they want
Zero fast-break points.
5-5 on second chance.
21-29 in the paint.
26-37 inside the arc
5-10 outside the arc – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. tech after Keldon Johnson scores through a Nicolas Batum foul. – 8:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Morris slapped with a technical after the family nemesis – Jeremy Sochan – got into it with him a bit. – 8:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3-level scoring for Romeo Langford in this first half.
Langford also blocked Kawhi at the rim earlier in this 2Q pic.twitter.com/7R5EuL6Axd – 8:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
6-0 San Antonio run
65-58 San Antonio lead
70.7% San Antonio field goal percentage
I remember when the Clippers defended – 8:56 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs just playing some really high-quality basketball right now. Like in almost every capacity. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell is 10-13 from 3 and 14-21 shooting overall in his last 4+ quarters. – 8:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Romeo Langford rejects Kawhi at the rim much to the crowd’s delight. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard’s 2nd dunk of the game cuts San Antonio lead to 54-51 and forces Popovich timeout with 6:08 left in half.
Diabaté had a short, forgettable run. -10 in 5 minutes, no stats of any kind. Clippers small out there with Powell in for Morris and Jackson in for George. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi off the dribble for a righty dunk in traffic. Another sign his explosion has returned. – 8:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brett Brown isn’t occupying his usual spot on the bench. Checking in with Spurs to see why. – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11-2 run for the Spurs to begin the 2Q and take a 4-point lead.
Zach Collins with 10 points off the bench, all in the paint – 8:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Malaki Branham off to a strong start with 9 points on 4 of 4 and 2 assists in 8 minutes.
Overshadowed by Sochan, Branham has come a long way from his early tentative play after Spurs selected him 20th overall as a one-and-done out of Ohio State. – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11-2 run for the Spurs to being the 2Q and take a 4-point lead.
Zach Collins with 10 points off the bench, all in the paint – 8:41 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Looks like Poeltl is about to come back in but some nice Zach Collins minutes there. Kinda just cooked Moussa Diabate, who let him repeatedly get low position. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
9-0 San Antonio run
47-43 San Antonio lead
72.4% San Antonio field goal percentage
I remember when the Clippers defended – 8:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Terry Cummings is the Spurs’ alumnus of the game. In need of a scorer to take the pressure of David Robinson early in his career, Spurs acquired TC in a trade that sent Alvin Robertson to the Bucks in ‘89. pic.twitter.com/jl7wJttoPe – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Clippers by 5
Clips score 41 in opening quarter pic.twitter.com/J51fDxYdJQ – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead San Antonio 41-36 at the end of one quarter.
Last time Clippers saw Spurs, it was the most satisfied Tyronn Lue was about the offense after a game this season. Same thing here, with LAC shooting 69.6% FGs and 8:0 assist-TO ratio.
20 paint points for Spurs already. – 8:35 PM
Clippers lead San Antonio 41-36 at the end of one quarter.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 41-36. It’s the most points they’ve given up this season in a 1Q. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1Q in San Antonio: Clippers 41, San Antonio 36
Clips shooting 69%, including 5-7 from three. San Antonio shooting 72%. Zero, yes, zero, turnovers for the Clippers. – 8:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs employing a definitive “double Kawhi on the drive” strat tonight – 8:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins with some solid early minutes, including a pair of inside buckets over Zubac and a quick spin-move dunk against Reggie Jackson. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi and PG are a combined 6-8 shooting for 16 points in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First four LAC subs
– PG Jackson
– SG Powell
– PF Batum
– C Diabaté – 8:30 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I feel like Batum has been hitting 3s against the Spurs since before Sochan was born – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Back-to-back middys for Clippers after in between timeouts from George and Morris, with a Poeltl paint miss on the lone San Antonio possession.
Gregg Popovich doesn’t let a minute go by, calls his timeout with score tied at 19 with 4:59 left in opening quarter – 8:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 19-15 with Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones hitting open 3s in the first 6 minutes. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
7-0 San Antonio run
19-15 San Antonio lead
72.7% San Antonio field goal percentage
I remember when the Clippers defended – 8:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Kawhi for 3👌
Vote x3 ➡️ https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Fiesta Friday!!! 🎉
Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win a Fiesta Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs just recognized Kawhi Leonard pre-game, as they’ve been doing for every former player who’s on the visiting team as part of their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration. Pretty chill reaction from the crowd honestly. – 8:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Let’s see if tonight is a slumpbuster for Nicolas Batum.
Most of Batum’s offense comes from 3, and he’s at 39.7% for the season.
But during stretch where Clippers have lost 9 of 11, Batum averages most corner 3 attempts (1.8) but only shooting 21.4% on them. – 7:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-SAN starters
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Romeo Langford
Tre Jones – 7:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. San Antonio
1️⃣» @Terance Mann
2️⃣» @Paul George
3️⃣» @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣» @Marcus Morris
5️⃣» @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/Mu4Jm2oJ9v – 7:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the second time ever, Clippers will start Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
San Antonio will start Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jazz coach Will Hardy was an intern in San Antonio when Jacque Vaughn was an assistant coach. To this day he still has a notebook of the Spurs offense which Vaughn taught him. – 7:29 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Keldon Johnson started the year on fire and looked to be taking the next step he and the team felt was coming.
Then, out of nowhere, the 3 stopped falling and didn’t come back. So the Spurs went to work to reincarnate the refined version of bully-ball KJ.
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-keldon… – 7:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The lowdown on tonight’s showdown in San Antonio.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop praised Jeremy Sochan’s “fearless” approach to defending some of the league’s top scorers:
“To have somebody who has that kind of courage and that kind of grunt is pleasing for a coach.”
Pop indicated Jeremy will get some turns guarding Kawhi tonight. – 6:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We got 2 Plaza tickets up for grabs! 🙌 Play Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win ’em!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 9-game slate
– DNPs contagious
– Kawhi in SA
– Thomas Bryant is in TROUBLE tonight
– League Pass Super Bowl in Sacramento
– Jokic/LeBron playing?
NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/pdB08cvzuV pic.twitter.com/HJ2Egkazwa – 6:32 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked about Dejounte Murray’s “mind games” comments before Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Clippers, Pop said, “I have no idea what you are talking about. Honestly. Where was I supposed to see that or read that or whatever?” – 6:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fiesta Friday Fits 🎉
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/zQJi1KbSsV – 6:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When Monty Williams was an executive with the Spurs, he jokingly said he was “cheating the system” because he would go to schools scouting and stole some drills from some of the top programs in the country. – 4:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
It has been a very difficult 25-game shooting stretch for Keldon Johnson, but the guy is grinding. Despite clogged lanes he’s getting better at the rim, drawing more fouls and learning the art of playing inside-out.
I wrote about it here (unlocked) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-keldon… – 2:35 PM
