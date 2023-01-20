Clippers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,360,890 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,085,663 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Sergio Scariolo revealed that stars like Kawhi Leonard didn’t even greet him before earning respect 😯 pic.twitter.com/9WrbjmvuTx3:27 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Dejounte Murray had some words for the San Antonio Spurs and Tony Parker 😳
Atlanta Hawks guard criticized Parker and was also unhappy with Nicolas Laprovittola arriving to Spurs:
basketnews.com/news-184074-de…2:10 AM

