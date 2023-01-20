Gary Trent Sr. on son's scuffle with Brook Lopez: I probably would have 'socked' Lopez

Clutch Points: “I probably would have socked Lopez back in my day. [Jr.] made the smarter decision. I wasn’t as wise when I was young.” Gary Trent Sr. on Brook Lopez snatching his son’s headband off during a heated scuffle on Tuesday night 😲 pic.twitter.com/7NGk2hDxkT
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead TWolves 76-66 at half. VanVleet driving the offence with 18-and-7, and all the paint touches he wants. Gary Trent Jr. with 11. Toronto shooting 63% from the floor and 9-of-14 from deep. – 9:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Caught up with Apple Valley’s Gary Trent Jr. at shootaround today: “It feels better and better every time I come back [to Minnesota]. I feel like every time I came back here, every year I’ve progressed my role on my team and the opportunity on my team has gotten better.” – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Michael Olawakandi/Ervin Johnson/Mark Madsen/Gary Trent/Oliver Miller just throw bodies at Shaq strategy against Jokic
Naz Reid has 4 fouls in 20 minutes
Luka Garza has 3 fouls in 5 minutes
Nate Knight has 3 fouls in 2 minutes – 11:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Brook Lopez received his first career ejection after taking Gary Trent Jr’s headband 👀
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo was feeling Brook Lopez’s three from the bench 😁👌
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez drew the first ejection of his career vs. the #Raptors but he used “cromulent” in a sentence postgame and that’s the most impressive thing about this all.
(Well, next to @MJSphotog’s amazing images 📸)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chippy in Milwaukee 👀
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez was assessed technicals for two separate acts and is therefore ejected to a round of applause. Two members of the #Raptors were hit with techs, also. – 9:39 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Gary Trent and OG Anunoby clearly a couple of Universal Studios guys – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Raptors 105-97 after three quarters. One left in regulation at Fiserv Forum.
Jrue Holiday (28), Brook Lopez (19), Grayson Allen (18) and Joe Ingles (15) in double figures for Milwaukee.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks work their way back from a 9-point deficit to start the second half thanks to a 15-4 start after Gary Trent opened up the scoring of the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. in 6 quarters (+ OT) since combining for 10 points on 1-8 3P in the loss to Atlanta on Saturday: 94 points, 15-32 3P.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Raptors lead the #Bucks 74-67 at the half. Back-to-back nights giving up 70+ to open the game.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gary Trent (21), Fred VanVleet (15) and Pascal Siakam (10) lead the #Raptors in scoring while Holiday (15) and Ingles (12) lead the #Bucks.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gary Trent gives the #Raptors a 52-51 lead after hitting back-to-back threes. The #Bucks led by 13 late in the first quarter. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter & Joe Ingles are the first off the bench for the #Bucks – they join Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez. – 7:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors trade rumors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., but likely not OG Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/rap… – 7:14 PM
No player’s career better illustrates that sea change than that of Newell’s former pupil Brook Lopez. First at Stanford and then with the Nets in the early 2010s, Lopez starred on the block, deploying an array of soft half hooks and bank shots. For the first eight years of his NBA career, Lopez scored 20 a game while rarely, if ever, attempting a three-pointer. “I absolutely loved posting up,” Lopez says. Then, in the summer before the ’16–17 season, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told him to start practicing his threes. That season, Lopez launched five threes a game, or two more than Larry Bird did in any year of his career. Lopez adapted and survived, but others struggled. (RIP, Greg Monroe’s NBA career.) The Warriors asked bigs not to post up but to set screens, roll and become pocket passers, preaching, “on time, on target.” Centers who couldn’t shoot became a liability—as did those who couldn’t guard on the perimeter on a switch, leaving them marooned against the likes of Trae Young and Steph Curry, launching 26-footers off the dribble. By 2019, The Ringer declared: “The Post-up Is Deader Than Dead in the NBA.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 19, 2023
“I love it here,” Lopez told HoopsHype when asked about his long-term future after the Bucks defeated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special. We’ve had a great time. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.” -via HoopsHype / January 11, 2023
“In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s, he’s the Defensive Player of the Year,” Antetokounmpo said as Jrue Holiday interjected, saying, “100 percent.” “No doubt,” Antetokounmpo continued. “He’s 34 years old. It’s insane how he’s playing right now. We need him to play this way for 60 more games.” -via HoopsHype / January 11, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray extended his steal streak to 13 straight games, tied with Gary Trent Jr. for the longest active such streak in the league. It also marks the third-longest such streak of his career. -via Twitter @HawksPR / January 18, 2023
Could the Raptors ultimately decide to trade Siakam? Anything is possible in this world of Musical Chairs, but Toronto is only expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent Jr., sources said. Fred VanVleet’s apparent trade candidacy seems far more rooted in his down performance this season, as the smaller guard approaches his 29th birthday, than the front office’s willingness to part with such a central team leader. Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta’s offseason price for Dejounte Murray — multiple unprotected first round picks — for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023
Even in the midst of his uneven second season, the belief is that Barnes – the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year – remains the Raptors’ only true untouchable, though it would take a “king’s ransom,” as one source put it, for them to consider parting with Siakam or O.G. Anunoby. Fred VanVleet is having a down season and expected to opt into free agency over the summer, but the sense is that Toronto still values the soon to be 29-year-old point guard as a part of the core moving forward. Gary Trent Jr. would appear to be the team’s most available player and presumably its most likely to get traded given his contractual status. Assuming he opts out of his deal, the 23-year-old guard should be in line for a big raise this off-season. -via TSN / January 10, 2023
