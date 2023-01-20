Heat not looking to move Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are not looking to trade Kyle Lowry this upcoming deadline, team sources told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Heat have recently won 13 out of their last 19 games, likely ruling out any big roster-changing trades.
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on time away: “It was good to just get myself right. My knee has been a little bit bothering me for a while.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Max Strus on his career night and the latest Heat injury report – 9:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry with subtle, significant step in return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: What’s up with those Strus assists?; All-Star voting update; injury reports for Friday at Dallas. – 6:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Relatively light injury report for Heat for Heat for Friday in Dallas.
Probable: Udonis Haslem (Achilles).
Out: Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Omer Yurtseven (ankle).
(Lowry, Martin no longer on injury report.) – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler explains the Kyle Lowry effect, and Lowry offers update on his knee issue after making his return for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Max Strus in disbelief after his career night and other stuff – 4:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry with subtle, significant step in return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Hopefully it doesn’t re-occur, and we just kind of build on that.” – 2:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler explains the Kyle Lowry effect, and Lowry offers update on his knee issue after making his return for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Max Strus in disbelief after his career night and other stuff – 1:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways from the Heat’s most lopsided win of the season as the roster continues to get healthier miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Details on the Heat starting lineup’s continued success, the bench’s big night, Kyle Lowry’s return and Bam Adebayo’s paint surge – 10:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 124-98 victory in New Orleans: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Dominant from the start.
2. Lowry makes starting lineup whole.
3. Bench gets its footing.
4. Adebayo continues power play.
5. Herro off with shot, on with passes. – 8:56 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Lowry’s return allows Heat to restore order in rotation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:54 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s most lopsided win of the season as the roster continues to get healthier miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Details on the Heat starting lineup’s continued success, the bench’s big night, Kyle Lowry’s return and Bam Adebayo’s paint surge – 12:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Lowry return allows Heat to restore order in rotation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro’s travel and kick out to Lowry for 3 brings the Heat’s lead back to 20. – 9:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent is clearly feeling better. Three 3s in the first quarter to help maintain the early lead the Heat built with Lowry in the game. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat doing a really good job fronting and swarming Valanciunas whenever he gets a smaller player to switch on him. Kyle Lowry really active early. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
We’ve already seen the Bam-Herro pick-and-roll, the Jimmy Butler post game, Kyle Lowry drives. A lot working for this starting unit to open the game. – 8:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry has four of Miami’s first six points. Stole the ball from JV in the post and scored in transition. Then just had a strong take to the basket. – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Kyle Lowry has come back with some energy
Pushing pace a ton for two transition buckets
They could use that – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aggressive start from Lowry in return. Steal. 2 of 2 from field. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An aggressive Kyle Lowry has already converted two transition layups in the first two minutes of the game. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry back in the Heat starting lineup, alongside Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to their preferred starting lineup tonight in New Orleans, opening with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro for just the 15th time this season. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says there won’t be a strict minutes limit for Kyle Lowry in his return tonight, but “I won’t play him what he was playing before, certainly not where he was one of the league leaders in minutes.” – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Kyle Lowry returns to Heat mix, with starting lineup again healthy. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry returns to Heat mix, with starting lineup again healthy. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Lowry and Caleb Martin both upgraded on injury report to available for tonight’s game in New Orleans. – 2:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans. – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is returning for the Heat tonight in New Orleans, he now is listed as available, as is Caleb Martin. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s status for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans: “He’s listed as questionable for a reason. He’s made improvement. He’s been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and he was able to go through the walk through today. We’ll just see what happens tonight.” – 12:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry (knee) upgraded to questionable by Heat for Wednesday in New Orleans after missing past four games. – 6:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jae’Sean Tate has been awarded the Lowry Medal of Bravery. pic.twitter.com/g6G8RZOTIf – 11:15 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
For Heat fans that think moving Lowry out of the starting lineup (or trading him) automatically = Gabe Vincent starting, don’t be so sure. The Heat don’t need a typical 1. (It’s why KL’s role has been reduced.) With Herro, Butler and Bam, there’s enough playmaking… – 9:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and details from yesterday’s Heat loss in Atlanta:
-Where was the defense in the first half?
-Kyle Lowry still out
-But two other Heat starters returned
-Somehow another clutch game
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:13 AM
More on this storyline
However, with time, the relationship blossomed. “During the playoffs, he was coming by before every game. He wanted me to sit down with him for 10 minutes and go through every aspect of the upcoming game. So, that was the evolution of our relationship. But at the beginning, it was like, ‘Wow’. Kyle Lowry? Now, I would say he is one of my best buddies there [in the NBA], but at the beginning, it was like, ‘Wow’. Let’s say he’s a guy who, to say the least, in terms of how he wants to show his status in the team. He’s a lovely guy. I love him,” Scariolo continued. -via BasketNews / January 18, 2023
Miami: Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) and Caleb Martin (left quadriceps strain) have been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against New Orleans. -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Pelicans. He has missed the last four games with left knee discomfort. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 17, 2023
