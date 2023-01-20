Live stream: Heat 61, Mavericks 78

The Miami Heat (25-21) play against the Dallas Mavericks (24-22) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Miami Heat 61, Dallas Mavericks 78 (Q3 04:02)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Hopefully Mavericks can keep up this absurd 3-point shooting. It helps everything, even defense. – 9:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
7:26 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Miami trailing Dallas 72-57
Tyler & Victor have 13 each, Jimmy & Bam both with 10 – 9:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat have two field goals so far this half
The first play with the Martin 3, and a Butler tip-in
You can’t expect to stop Luka and crew this much to counter the non-scoring – 9:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Heck of an assist by Hardaway Jr., who tipped that long rebound out to Finney-Smith on the left wing for the 3. – 9:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic’s career scoring average against Miami: 20.8.
Luka Doncic points less than three minutes into tonight’s second half: 21. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I don’t remember another game this season that Jimmy Butler has been doubled in the post this consistently. – 9:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got out of the first half with a 60-51 lead. No excuses in this one. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Mavs have always seemed to have this gameplan against Butler and the Heat
Throw size at him, throw 2 at him, and block off the rim
They gave him trouble last year
Interested in the counters we may see – 8:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs 60-51 at halftime. 3pt shooting the difference as Mavs are 11-21. Heat 2-8. Also only 3 TO vs a team that is 3rd in forcing them. Luka 19, Dinwiddie 11. 13 for Herro to lead MIA. Butler held to 8 pts on 4 shots. 2nd half soon. @971TheFreak – 8:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Heat have some good things to keep from the 1st half against the Mavericks in Dallas.
-Tyler Herro found some pace
-Bam Adebayo became more aggressive in the 2nd quarter
-Victor Oladipo continues to shine on both ends
The bad news
-Defense
-Shots from deep
#HEATCulture – 8:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat only trailing by single digits at the moment feels like a win
They have 2 triples to the Mavs 11
That’s a tough stat to look past
Good guard play by Herro and Dipo to get the offense some flow of some kind – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Mavericks 60, Heat 51. Heat shooting 16 of 27 from inside the paint to stay within striking distance despite being outscored 33-6 from three-point range. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go down 16 early, trail Mavericks 60-51 at half. Dallas with 33-6 edge on 3-point scoring. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s fifth free throw moved him past Kevin Johnson for 82nd on the NBA all-time list and his sixth moved him past Bob McAdoo for 81st. – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro finding his spots in that in between game right now which is needed
Jimmy Butler’s involvement so far has been heavy in drawing fouls
Not the usual inclusion
They need some on-ball stuff from him in the second half – 8:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
LD from deep 🎯
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/6MX70A4uy9 pic.twitter.com/wpSirhUqEZ – 8:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is 4-of-4 on 3-pointers, 3 of them from his favorite spot on the left wing extended. When he does that, the points add up in a hurry. He has 17. – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mavericks outscoring the Heat 30-6 from behind the three-point line. – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat finding their offensive rhythm now
Bam finding some momentum/ Dipo providing some paint pressure with these buckets
Now all eyes on the defense – 8:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Battling through an early wave in Dallas, down 10 in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/VaILCxx2nB – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo helping lift what was a struggling Heat offense with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. – 8:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
When Tyler Herro starts to roll, everything is way better for the pace of the Heat. #HEATCulture – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s first three-point make of the game comes with 8:18 left in the second quarter. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Another night of Oladipo doing things in the half-court inside the lane
Pick and roll floaters and drives
The necessary pressure right now – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Weird that Bam’s minutes haven’t aligned with Herro’s since the Heat started mixing in its bench tonight. – 8:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
#NBAAllStar moves
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/6MX70A3WIB pic.twitter.com/eEFNgxsSRa – 8:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still reeling from Dallas having Luka shoot a tech with Hardaway on the floor. I know it’s only ~0.08 points but geez …. – 8:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Miami Heat in the 1st quarter against the Mavericks…
19 points
6-of-17 from the field
0-of-3 from deep
3 assists
0 steals
They have to be more productive. #HEATCulture – 8:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead the Heat, 31-19 after the first quarter Luka drilled that long 3 at the buzzer. Luka has 11-3-3. – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well those final two possessions sum up the opening quarter well
Heat giving up decent looks to inevitably take a very deep three that airballs
Luka goes Luka mode at buzzer – 8:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Miami Heat in the 1st quarter against the Mavericks…
19 points
6-of-16 from the field
3 assists
2 turnovers
They have to be more productive. #HEATCulture – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Mavericks 31, Heat 19. Dallas shooting 6 of 12 on threes and Heat shooting just 0 of 3 on threes. Obviously, the zero three-point makes is bad, but the three three-point attempts not good either. – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat without a 3-pointer (0 for 2) in first period, trail 31-19 in Dallas after first period. – 8:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Heat need to find some flow offensively. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 1-of-8 from the field in the 1st quarter. Both they have to be more aggresive. #HEATCulture #NBA – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam switched onto Luka and won their first one-on-one battle, forcing Luka into a pass late in the possession. – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah Doncic is super tough to scheme out no matter the coverage
Can find counters
But the offense has been a grind for Miami
Good bucket by Dipo there off a secondary attack
This one-on-one stuff won’t cut it – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat bench rotation again Oladipo, Vincent, Strus and O. Robinson. – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Robinson remains Heat backup center. Enters along with Oladipo. – 7:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Underway in Dallas, trailing 14-8 halfway through the 1st quarter. 4 of the 5 starters have scored.
📺 Bally Sports Sun & ESPN – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Mavs are really collapsing on Bam and rotating well on Miami’s swings
The Heat have yet to attempt a 3
They have to try and spread the floor a bit – 7:56 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Underway in Dallas, trailing 14-8 halfway through the 1st quarter. 4 of the 5 starters have scored.
📺 Bally Sports Sum & ESPN – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has opened 2 of 9 from the field. Mavericks lead 14-8. – 7:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Unless my eyes are deceiving me, Mavs actually are playing defense. Stats bear that out: Miami is 2-of-9.
Dallas 14, Miami 8. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat staying in this drop with Caleb Martin chasing
If there’s a mismatch, they send 2
They’re just setting up for the soon to come switching
Now just focus on the offensive base – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sending doubles at Adebayo and Butler in the post early on. – 7:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic going with the Georgetown t-shirt look. pic.twitter.com/NGqxTKc3GZ – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Brought the Classic look to Dallas. Game time.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/1RmkxvSuTZ – 7:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re on court with @CassidyHubbarth. Mavs vs Heat is about to begin 🙌
@NBA on ESPN // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y7dKFpbhIw – 7:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
John Curry news is pretty tough. Nicest guy in the world and an absolute constant at Blazers games. Was just talking to him at one of the Dallas games over the weekend. – 7:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Heat coming up on BSSW at 630 (tip at 645). Starters for Mavs tonight Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, and Powell. Mavs trying to avoid tying season long losing streak of 4 games. – 7:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIA starters: Butler, Martin, Adebayo, Herro, Lowry
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again using its preferred starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight. Just the 16th time this season that they have opened a game together because of injuries. – 7:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🎯🎯🎯
You know what to do: https://t.co/6MX70A3WIB
@BEDGEAR | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/20c68VfTnm – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening tonight with their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, for just the 16th time this season. Even though he is back with the team, Jamal Cain is inactive. – 7:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@modelousa | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/vgtKIEa5Dj – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat might be undersized compared to most NBA teams, but it has still managed to separate itself as one of the league’s top rebounding reams during the past six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We fully support Tyler’s birthday outfit.
10 out of 10, no notes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fCwKhaSBHL – 6:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kudos to @Chuck Cooperstein, who started to point out to Erik Spoelstra that Miami has had success covering Doncic. Well, you can see the reaction. pic.twitter.com/tLpRpfFHPv – 6:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Spoelstra is thrilled that, for this rate night, Miami will have its optimal starting lineup tonight. I’m sure the Mavs are thrilled, too. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mavericks announce Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 5:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
McGee and Finney-Smith, behind Powell, will be picking up a lot of the center minutes in Wood’s absence, Kidd said. – 5:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Reggie Bullock said last week that a talk from Kidd gave him the confidence boost that is now showing in his shooting percentage. I asked Kidd what he told Bullock and he said one observation that he made was that Bullock was rushing his shot a bit. – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Have Heat found the balance to offset opposing surges? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat ultimately proving to be small enough when it comes to rebounding success sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat will switch everything tonight
I’m just here for the Luka Doncic – Bam Adebayo matchup – 5:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Could Mavericks use Jaden Hardy, Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie as a trio? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG – FTM per game this season:
25.4 – Luka Doncic
25.1 – LeBron James
24.6 – Stephen Curry
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic is reportedly more involved in personnel decisions, but that might not be the best thing for Mavs
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat ultimately proving to be small enough when it comes to rebounding success. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Jamal Cain rejoins Heat after big-numbers G League stint. – 2:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Has rebounding become a strength and important part of this season’s winning formula for the Heat? Lately, yes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain has rejoined the Heat in Dallas ahead of tonight’s game against the Mavericks. – 2:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two-way forward Jamal Cain has rejoined the Heat for tonight’s game in Dallas. – 2:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday Night Mavs.
🆚 @Miami Heat
⌚️ 6:30PM CT
📺 @NBA on ESPN & @ballysportssw
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/Uq273QULMB – 1:30 PM
