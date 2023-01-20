Heat vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Miami Heat are spending $6,087,668 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,967,245 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
