Heat vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Heat vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Heat vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 20, 2023- by

By |

The Miami Heat play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Miami Heat are spending $6,087,668 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,967,245 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home